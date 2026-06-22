Dennis Cornell Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Private Capital Markets Group

Evercore announced today that Dennis Cornell has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the private capital markets group. He will be based in New York.
"We are excited to welcome Dennis to Evercore," said Dan Mendelow, co-head of Evercore's U.S. investment banking business. "Dennis is a tremendously experienced coverage and capital markets banker whose sponsor, corporate and investor relationships will accelerate growth in our capital markets franchise."
Evercore continues to make meaningful progress and investments across capital markets advisory, including through the build-out of its private capital markets platform. These efforts have focused on expanding origination capabilities and broadening the firm's product suite, with strong momentum across debt and equity placements, securitization and ratings advisory.
Mr. Cornell said, "I am thrilled to join Evercore and its premier advisory and private capital markets platform. The firm's collaborative culture, global capabilities, and commitment to delivering best-in-class advice provide a strong foundation for helping clients achieve thoughtful, differentiated solutions. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the platform to help clients navigate the full credit spectrum—from investment grade to opportunistic capital solutions—and achieve their most important strategic and financing objectives."
Mr. Cornell has more than 25 years of investment banking and capital markets experience, with deep expertise in private capital markets, advising investment-grade and non-investment-grade clients. Most recently, he was a partner at Apollo Global Management, where he developed relationships with corporate and sponsor clients and originated flexible, bespoke capital solutions. Previously, he was a managing director at Moelis & Co. after 20 years at Morgan Stanley, where he led energy investment banking for the Americas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cornell served for five years as a nuclear engineer and submarine officer in the United States Navy.
Mr. Cornell holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in finance from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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