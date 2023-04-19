Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Denison Announces Discovery of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that drill hole MS-23-10A intersected 1.38% eU 3 O 8 over 8.7 metres (0.05% eU 3 O 8 cut-off), including a sub-interval grading 2.88% eU 3 O 8 over 3.1 m intersected approximately 30 m above the unconformity in the Athabasca sandstone, as part of the recently completed winter exploration program at the Moon Lake South property ("Moon South"). View PDF version.

Uranium mineralization was encountered in four of the six drill holes completed during the 2023 winter exploration program, which was designed to evaluate the strike length of low-grade mineralized occurrences identified in the 2021 and 2016 drill programs. Figure 1 and Figure 2 depict the location of the Moon Lake South project, and the significant drill results on the project to date, respectively.

Andy Yackulic , P. Geo., Denison's Director, Exploration, commented, "The discovery of high-grade uranium mineralization at Moon Lake South gives further proof that the CR-3 trend has the potential to host a large, high-grade unconformity-associated uranium deposit. The fact that this high-grade material lies approximately 30 metres above the unconformity contact is very encouraging – as perched mineralization like this is typically only found proximal to high-grade unconformity-hosted deposits."

David Cates , Denison's President & CEO added, "The discovery of high-grade sandstone-hosted uranium mineralization at Moon Lake South is a very exciting development for Denison, as our Company's recent field testing at the nearby 95%-owned Wheeler River project has illustrated the potential viability of mining high-grade Athabasca Basin sandstone-hosted uranium deposits via In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining."

2023 Moon South Winter Exploration Program Highlights

The 2023 winter exploration program consisted of six completed diamond drill holes totalling 3,301 metres, designed to evaluate the potential to expand the footprint of known mineralization discovered in 2016 and 2021 by testing conductivity anomalies identified from the 2022 stepwise moving loop electromagnetic (SWML EM) survey.

Uranium mineralization was encountered in four of the six drill holes completed during the winter exploration program. The mineralized intersections are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 – Mineralized Intersections – 2023 Moon Lake South Winter Exploration Drilling


Drill Hole

Orientation
(azi./dip)

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m) (1)

eU 3 O 8 (%) (2,3)

MS-23-09

311 ° /-80.0 °

408.45

408.65

0.2

0.06

MS-23-09

311 ° /-80.0 °

451.45

451.95

0.5

0.12

MS-23-10A

311 ° /-81.5 °

417.75

426.45

8.7

1.38

Including (4)


421.45

424.55

3.1

2.88

MS-23-10A

311 ° /-81.5 °

430.85

432.05

1.2

0.07

MS-23-10AD1

311 ° /-81.5 °

441.05

441.35

0.3

0.07

MS-23-11

309 ° /-81.5 °

450.75

450.95

0.2

0.07

Notes:

(1) Lengths indicated represent the down-hole length of mineralized intersections.


(2) Radiometric equivalent U 3 O 8 ("eU 3 O 8 ") derived from a calibrated gamma downhole probe


(3) Mineralized interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 0.05% eU 3 O 8


(4) Mineralized interval is composited above a cut-off grade of 2.00% eU 3 O 8

The most significant mineralization was returned from hole MS-23-10A, which intersected a broad zone of high-grade mineralization grading 1.38% eU 3 O 8 over 8.7 metres, associated with strong grey alteration, located approximately 30 metres above the sub- Athabasca unconformity.  Given the limited number of drill holes completed during the winter program, the mineralization discovered in MS-23-10A remains open in multiple directions for future follow-up.

Radiometric Equivalent Grades, Sampling, Analysis and Data Verification

Following the completion of a drill hole, the hole is radiometrically logged using a downhole gamma probe, which collects continuous readings of radioactivity along the length of the drill hole. Probe results are then calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the comparison of probe results against geochemical analyses in the area. The gamma-log results provide an immediate radiometric equivalent uranium value (eU 3 O 8 %) for the hole, which, except in very high-grade zones, is reasonably accurate. The Company typically reports eU 3 O 8 , as a preliminary result and subsequently reports definitive assay grades following sampling and chemical analysis of the mineralized drill core.

Assay sample intervals are generally 50 centimetres long, except where higher or lower-grade mineralization boundaries fall within the interval. In that case, two 25 centimetre samples are collected. Flank samples of 1.0 metre are always collected where mineralization is located. Systematic geochemistry samples are collected every 10 metres down the hole.

All assayed core is split in half, with one half retained and the other sent to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon for analysis. Control samples are routinely assayed with each batch of core samples analyzed.

About Moon Lake South

The Moon Lake South project is a joint venture between Denison Mines Corp., which holds a 75% interest in the property, and CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., which holds the remaining 25% interest. Denison acts as the project operator.

The project lands are located in the southeastern part of the Athabasca basin, approximately 12 kilometres southwest of Denison's Phoenix deposit, and 30 kilometres northwest of Cameco's Key Lake Operation. The property is accessible year-round via the Fox Lake tote road, allowing Denison's exploration team to use the nearby Wheeler River camp as a base of operations.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture, which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill that is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits, and a 67.41% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT," formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are each located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU, Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU 34.4508%). Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering ~300,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Denison is also engaged in post-closure mine care and maintenance services through its Closed Mines group, which manages Denison's reclaimed mine sites in the Elliot Lake region and provides related services to certain third-party projects.

www.denisonmines.com

Follow Denison on Twitter @DenisonMinesCo

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Yackulic , P. Geo., Denison's Director, Exploration, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes 'forward-looking information', within the meaning of the applicable United States and Canadian legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Denison.

Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'expects', 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'anticipates', or 'believes', or the negatives and/or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might' or 'will be taken', 'occur', 'be achieved' or 'has the potential to'.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the interpretation of exploration results and expectations with respect thereto, including the interpretation of the results from the Moon Lake South exploration program; and expectations regarding its joint venture ownership interests and the continuity of its agreements with its partners.

Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Denison to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, the modelling and assumptions upon which the interpretation of results are based may not be maintained after further testing or be representative of actual conditions. Denison believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking events, please refer to the factors discussed in Denison's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2023 or subsequent quarterly financial reports under the heading 'Risk Factors'. These factors are not, and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. Denison does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in Denison's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation.

Denison Announces Discovery of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denison-announces-discovery-of-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-at-moon-lake-south-301801580.html

SOURCE Denison Mines Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/19/c5907.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison MinesDML:CADNNUranium Investing
DML:CA,DNN
The Conversation (0)
Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Valor Completes Second Anniversary Payment Under Farm-In Agreement On Hook Lake Uranium Project

Valor on track to earn 80 % interest in highly prospective Canadian project

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that it has completed the second anniversary payment to Skyharbour Resources Limited (TSXV: SYH) under its farm-in agreement at the Hook Lake Uranium Project located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
nuclear plants sunset

Uranium Execs Talk Supply, Demand and Pricing in 2023

The Future Facing Commodities event, held recently in Singapore, offered investors the chance to get up close and personal with mining industry players, and placed a spotlight on the commodities needed for the energy transition.

At the show, uranium executives shared their thoughts on the sector as global acceptance continues to grow, highlighting how sentiment is improving as countries around the world recognize the need to decarbonize.

Read on to find out what they see coming in terms of supply, demand and prices.

Keep reading...Show less
john cash, cubes with uranium periodic symbol

John Cash: Uranium Catalysts Building, All Systems Look Like Go

As catalysts continue to build for uranium, the Investing News Network spoke with John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy (TSX:URE,NYSEAMERICAN:URG), to get his thoughts on the market and the company's plans moving forward.

"All systems right now look like go. It looks like the price is going to be moving higher," he said. "I think consistently that's what the producers are predicting, (and) I think pretty reliably that's what the utilities are expecting as well. Certainly if you look at the major trade press as well, like UxC, they're looking at fairly significantly higher pricing going forward as well."

With this positive outlook at hand, Ur-Energy is progressing at its two flagship assets in Wyoming, US. The company is ramping up output at its Lost Creek operation, with production set to rise from 200,000 pounds this year to 600,000 pounds next year.

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources (COSA:CC)

Cosa Resources Hires Award Winning Uranium Geologist Justin Rodko

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (“ Cosa Resources ” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Rodko as Corporate Development Manager and also announces the voting results from its annual general meeting.

Mr. Rodko is a Professional Geoscientist with nearly a decade of uranium exploration experience in Saskatchewan and Nunavut. Joining IsoEnergy shortly after the company’s inception, and quickly progressing to Senior Geologist, Justin played a key role in discovering and advancing the Hurricane deposit to its status as the world’s highest grade Indicated Mineral Resource in uranium. For these accomplishments Justin was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration alongside other current Cosa team members, Steve Blower, Andy Carmichael and Craig Parry. Mr. Rodko’s previous uranium experience includes working at Orano’s (formerly AREVA) Waterbury Cigar and Waterbury UEM projects as well as NexGen’s Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, and Orano’s Kiggavik project in Nunavut. Justin holds a BSc degree in Geology from the University of Regina.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Further Massive Nickel Sulphides Intersected At Dimma

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that diamond drill hole TED53 has intersected an 8.9m thick (downhole) zone of visible Ni-sulphides from 327.1m downhole inclusive of 2.4m of massive Ni-sulphide from 332.4m downhole, at its Dimma Nickel Discovery in Western Australia. The Dimma Nickel Discovery is one of four massive and semi-massive Ni- sulphide discoveries at the company’s 100% owned Dusty Nickel Project (Figures 1 and 2), located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt, some 50km east of the world class Mt Keith Nickel Deposit (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland

Oil and Gas Investing

Pilot And Svante Announce Collaboration To Offer Full-Service Carbon Capture & Storage Solutions To Industrial Emitters

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Completes Drill Program at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS 15 METERS OF 1.2% COPPER, 0.05% TIN, AND 5.4 G/T SILVER AT LA ROMANA, IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Lithium Investing

Reung Kiet Lithium Project Mineral Management Master Plan No. 2 approved, Mining Zones Declared

Lithium Investing

A$37.1M Capital Raising to Accelerate Resource Growth

×