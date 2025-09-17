Delta Resources Commences Drilling at Shabaqua Zone and Eureka-South Extension, Initiates Regional Till Survey in the I-Zone Sector, Delta-1 Gold Property

Delta Resources Commences Drilling at Shabaqua Zone and Eureka-South Extension, Initiates Regional Till Survey in the I-Zone Sector, Delta-1 Gold Property

Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA,OTC:DTARF) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase II of its 2025 drilling program has commenced at the Delta-1 Property, located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

This drill program, first outlined in Delta's August 27, 2025 press release, will comprise of a minimum of 13 holes totaling over 3,100 metres. The program is designed to expand the Eureka Gold Discovery by testing priority satellite targets, including the Shabaqua Zone, located 1.3 kilometres west of the Eureka Gold Deposit, as well as the Eureka-South and Eureka-West extensions closer to the main Eureka Gold Deposit. By integrating new surface work completed this summer with detailed Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical coverage, the Phase II drill program aims to define additional higher-grade, near-surface ounces along strike and immediately south from Eureka, with the objective of further strengthening the project's economic potential.

Phase II (2025) drill program - map of high-priority target areas

Concurrently with this work, Delta has initiated the third phase of its 2024-2025 regional till sampling program. Field crews from IOS Géosciences Inc. ("IOS") are now on site, systematically expanding geochemical coverage into the western portion of the Delta-1 land position. This phase includes the I-Zone sector, located 18 kilometres southwest of the Eureka Gold Deposit, where several high-grade gold occurrences have been identified, notably a reported historical drill intercept of 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres (see assessment work report).

Ron Kopas, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"With the drill turning once again at Delta-1, the Company is driving its flagship discovery forward while unlocking the broader potential of our 297 square kilometre land package. Delta is targeting additional high-grade zones along strike of the Eureka Gold Deposit and fast-tracking the path to economic development with a disciplined, business-driven approach.

"In parallel, exploration is advancing at the I-Zone, located 18 kilometres southwest of Eureka, with the goal of defining new drill targets for the spring of 2026. The western sector of the property hosts multiple gold occurrences, along with a significant Ni-Cu-PGE target bearing similarities to the nearby past-producing Shebandowan Mine, all of which warrant systematic evaluation. By running the till survey in parallel with drilling, Delta is maximizing field efficiency and capitalizing on the fall exploration window ahead of winter conditions. We look forward to providing more updates in the near term."

On Behalf of the Board at Delta Resources Limited

Map of the 2024-2025 Regional-scale till survey - Western portion of Delta-1

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and project development company focused on its Delta-1 project in Ontario, where it has discovered a large, near-surface gold deposit located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, directly adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. To date, the gold deposit is 2.5 kilometres long, from surface to over 300 metres in depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 metres (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 metres), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 metres. Mineralization has been observed up to 600 metres vertical depth and remains open in all directions. The property covers 297 square kilometres where Delta has identified multiple corridors of intense alteration and deformation, on strike with and to the south of the Eureka gold zone and that have yet to be thoroughly explored.

We seek safe harbour. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

Delta Resources Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two high-potential gold and base-metal projects. The company has 100% ownership in DELTA-1 Gold project in Thunder bay, Ontario, DELTA-2 Gold polymetallic project in Chibougamau, Quebec and the Bellechasse-Timmins Gold project located in southeastern Quebec.

