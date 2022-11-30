GamingInvesting News

  • Don't fear the tiers: major formerly ad-free streaming services will offer cheaper or free options with advertising
  • Streamers are getting in the game with live sports, in a bid to turn fans into subscribers
  • Chips are getting more complicated and design talent is scarce: AI tools could come to their rescue
  • Five thousand satellites in orbit could connect the world with data, but managing traffic in space is challenging

Deloitte today released its Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) 2023 Predictions report which highlights the biggest global trends in TMT and how they could impact businesses and consumers. The report focuses on the crucial roles artificial intelligence (AI), advertising video on demand (AVOD), 5G and chips could play in our hyperconnected world.

"This year's TMT predictions underscore a common theme, both with consumers and businesses-to do more with less- as inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and other world events continue to cause uncertainty," said Kevin Westcott , vice chair, Deloitte LLP, U.S. TMT and global Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment (TME) practice leader. "Given this, consumers are looking for more cost-effective ways to communicate, to be entertained, and to be productive, while businesses are looking for efficient ways to innovate in order to compete, differentiate and grow revenue. Our thinking on these emerging trends should help guide TMT organizations as they plan for the future and strive to meet their customers' needs."

Don't fear the tiers: Global growth in streaming services includes AVOD increase
Deloitte predicts that major streaming services that have been ad-free will add AVOD (advertising video on demand) options. While ad-free subscriptions aren't going away, Deloitte anticipates that by the end of 2023, major subscription video-on-demand services in developed markets will likely launch new ad-funded tiers. By the end of 2024, half of these providers will likely also have launched a free ad-supported streaming TV service (FAST). And by 2030, Deloitte expects that most online video service subscriptions will be partially or wholly ad funded.

"Our recent research showed the churn rate for streaming services in the U.S. was 37%. This means media and entertainment companies should continuously look for ways to generate new revenue while appealing to cost-conscious consumers who have a growing appetite for more compelling and diverse content," said Jana Arbanas , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader. "Advertising video on demand, for example, can satisfy both objectives by giving consumers more options that work within their budget and streaming companies more opportunity for growth by working with eager advertisers, not to mention more lasting relationship with consumers."

The next arena for the streaming wars: live sports
Streaming providers are spending billions of dollars on live sports. They have purchased rights across the spectrum of sporting events in a bid to attract, retain, and monetize their audiences via this popular content. Deloitte predicts that in 2023, streamers could spend more than US$6 billion 1 on major sports rights in the largest global markets.

Semiconductor companies turn to AI and high-power materials to design future chips
Chip companies are using AI to help design chips faster, cheaper, and more efficiently. Deloitte predicts that the world's leading semiconductor companies could spend US$300 million on internal and third-party AI tools for designing chips in 2023, and that number may grow by 20% annually for the next four years to surpass US$500 million in 2026. The impact of AI will likely go far beyond the money spent on AI design tools. They can enable chipmakers to push the boundaries of Moore's Law, save time and money, and even drag older chip designs into the modern era.

"The semiconductor shortage has demonstrated the need for faster, more efficient manufacturing of chips in order to meet demand," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "Artificial intelligence aided design can be used to address this need and can also make older chips better by moving to more advanced process nodes, and even help close the chip talent gap. By making chip design exponentially faster with AI, semiconductor companies can move beyond the current market challenges and focus more on what's next."

Supercharged semiconductors made of high-power materials are taking chip development to a new level. Replacing silicon, these materials—primarily gallium nitride and silicon carbide—are suited for the higher voltages, power levels, and resilience needed for increasingly common applications such as EV batteries, super-efficient consumer electronics chargers, powerful solar panels, advanced military applications, space technology and nuclear energy. Deloitte predicts that chips made of high-power semiconducting materials could sell a combined US$3.3 billion in 2023, up almost 40% from 2022. Growth in these types of chips, collectively known as power compound semiconductors, is expected to accelerate to nearly 60% in 2024, possibly generating revenue of more than US$5 billion .

Broadband satellites will need to navigate a crowded sky
Deloitte predicts that more than 5,000 broadband satellites could be in low-Earth orbit (LEO) by the end of 2023, because of growth in commercial data satellite deployments to provide high-speed internet to every corner of the world. They could make up two working constellations providing high-speed internet to nearly a million subscribers on all parts of the planet, no matter how remote.

If every organization currently planning to build an LEO constellation succeeds, seven to 10 competing networks could be operational by 2030, with a total of 40,000 to 50,000 satellites serving more than 10 million end users. This growth would likely require more to protect the commons of space including increased industry collaboration and new capabilities for space situational awareness, in-orbit satellite servicing, and space debris removal.

Additional Deloitte 2023 TMT Predictions:

  • Tech's commitment to faster climate action
    Many organizations want to reach net zero and the technology industry is making a strong commitment. According to an analysis of the Deloitte CxO sustainability survey , tech companies are working harder and faster to impact climate change and are 13% more likely than non-tech companies to target net zero by 2030.
  • 5G networks to transform enterprise connectivity
    By introducing virtualized, cloud-centric capabilities, 5G standalone (SA) networks are poised to drive disruptive change that could make previous advances in wireless technology (2G/3G/4G) appear incremental. Deloitte expects the number of mobile network operators (MNOs) investing in 5G standalone networks—with trials, planned deployments, or actual rollouts—to double from more than 100 operators in 2022 to at least 200 by the end of 2023.
  • Virtual production gets real: bringing real-time visual effects onto the set
    The tools and techniques of virtual production are transforming film and cinema, increasing flexibility, shortening production times, and bringing real-time computer-generated imagery and visual effects out of post-production and onto real-life sets. Deloitte predicts that the market for virtual production tools will grow to US$2.2 billion in 2023—up 20% from an estimated US$1.8 billion in 2022.
  • Gaming M&A is growing on the back of consolidation, portfolio plays, and game tech
    Deloitte predicts that in 2023, the number of video game company mergers and acquisitions will continue to increase by around 25%, slightly slower than the estimated 30% quarterly growth of 2022. Video game services, experiences, and business models are innovating, console supply chains are loosening up to meet pent-up demand for next-gen experiences, and many anticipated games that were delayed in 2022 are now set to reach players in the coming year.
  • VR market gaining momentum
    Deloitte predicts that the VR market will generate US$7 billion in revenue globally in 2023, a 50% increase over 2022's US$4.7 billion . As VR grows in popularity, 90% of that revenue will likely come from headset kit sales, with 14 million units averaging US$450 each expected to sell in 2023. The remainder should comprise mostly of VR content—principally games, but also some enterprise applications—which could see revenues of just over US$1 billion . Improvements in the underlying technology, including power, screens, and audio should fuel this growth. Next year, headsets should offer higher frame rates, higher-resolution displays, and enhanced spatial audio, enabling a realistic, immersive experience.
  • Shopping goes social, trending past US$1 trillion annually
    Deloitte predicts spending for goods and services on social media will surpass US$1 trillion globally in 2023, growing 25% annually with more than two billion people shopping this way in the last year. The social commerce market is outgrowing traditional e-commerce. In a Deloitte survey , Generation Z and Millennials are more likely than Gen X respondents to say that social media influencers affect their buying decisions.
  • Growth in the emerging enterprise edge computing market
    Cloud, telco, equipment, and platform companies are vying for a share of enterprise investments in edge services and products that make computing faster, safer, and cheaper. Deloitte predicts that the enterprise market for edge computing will grow at 22% in 2023, compared to 4% growth in spending on enterprise networking equipment and 6% on overall enterprise IT for the same year. Most of this growth will likely come from expenditures on hardware initially but should migrate toward software and services as the market matures.

1 This figure is an estimate of what is expected to be spent on sports rights by companies that will show sporting events exclusively on a streaming video service. It does not include spending on sports rights by companies that will show sporting events on a combination of traditional linear channels and streaming video services.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

TOEKENZ COLLECTIBLES AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY ANNOUNCE BABY SHARK PARTNERSHIP

Family-focused app Toekenz to launch Baby Shark digital collectibles and game

Toekenz Collectibles announced a new partnership with The Pinkfong Company the global entertainment company behind the phenomenon Baby Shark to launch a Baby Shark digital collection and blockchain-based game on the family-focused digital collectibles application Toekenz . This announcement comes on the heels of Toekenz Collectibles announcing their licensing partnership with Mattel and Boat Rocker .

Pro cosplayers assemble for Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay 2022

Some of the nation's top pro cosplayers are assembling at the Tampa Convention Center on December 10-11 for Holiday Cosplay Tampa Bay a new winter-themed, family-friendly comic convention that features anime, comics, science fiction and gaming as well as world-class cosplay. Tickets are $30 for a single day and $45 for weekend pass.

Ginoza Costuming is a pro cosplayer who has twice represented the U.S. in international cosplay competitions and recently won Best in Show at Twitchcon 2022.

The eight big-name talents collectively have more than 1 million followers across five social media platforms and have earned awards from the largest and most prestigious conventions. "It's rare so many top cosplayers are at one convention," said Nicole Wilcox , whose cosplay name is Avera Cosplay, and is one of the eight pro cosplay guests.

Wilcox recruited the pro cosplayers who are nationally recognized specialists in props and costume construction, armor crafting and painting, makeup and body paint, sewing and needlework as well as unique elements like wings and lights. And the pro cosplayers will be hosting panels. "This is an elite team of pro cosplayers whose panels are better described as master-class instruction," Wilcox said.

Pro cosplayers include:

  • Evil Ted (aka Ted Smith ), from Los Angeles, California , is a legendary propmaker and costumer whose more than 30-year career includes work on major films and TV shows like The Fifth Element, Guyver, Hunger Games, Titanic, and Xena Warrior Princess .
  • Tock Custom (aka Christopher Tock ), from Dallas, Texas , is a sewing specialist with impeccable needlework who is widely known for his easy-to-follow tutorials on You Tube.
  • Casey Renee , from Atlanta, Georgia , is an expert at historical, time-period-accurate sewing techniques like corsetry, smocking, and other intricately detailed costume construction.
  • Ginoza Costuming (aka Brittani Ginoza ), from Columbus, Ohio , has twice represented the U.S. in international cosplay competitions and is widely known for her highly detailed painting that recreates textures.
  • PlexiCosplay ( Candace Bergin ), from Baltimore, Maryland , specializes in EVA foam, SFX, and armor painting as well as unique elements like wings and lights.
  • Tiara Bree , from Jacksonville, Florida , is known for her genre diversity using makeup and body paint with characters from Disney movies.
  • Gremmcos, from Orlando , is known for wig styling and makeup who portrays characters from anime and video games.
  • Avera Cosplay (aka Nicole Wilcox ), from Fort Myers, Florida , is known for highly detailed armor builds and creative re-imagining of classic characters, and recently finished in the top four in a national cosplay competition.

The new convention also showcases six big-time voice actors who portray characters in anime shows like Sonic the Hedgehog, Genshin Impact, Re:Zero, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, and Hunter x Hunter; cartoons like Young Justice , The Clone Wars, Arcane, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel Future Avengers, Danny Phantom, and Thundercats; and video games like Marvel's Avengers and Final Fantasy V.

In addition, there are five nationally known comic creators who have illustrated for Marvel titles like Spider-Man, Venom, Black Panther, The Avengers, and X-Men as well as for DC titles such as Batman, Superman, Flash, and Justice League of America.

Contact: Dewey Caruthers Dewey@floridacomiccons.com (813) 294-5612

iXie unveils new brand identity marking its expansion into end-to-end game development services

IXie, the gaming division of Indium Software unveiled its new brand identity, including a change in the logo, visual identity and a new website. The new brand marks the launch of iXie's end-to-end game development studio, offering a wide range of gaming services to top video game companies across the globe.

iXie Gaming Logo

After more than a decade of experience in testing different genres of games and performing data analytics for 100+ marquee game companies, across 450+ game titles and 1000+ gaming devices, this announcement marks iXie's entry into the world of Game Design and Development as a service. iXie's newly introduced full-stack gaming services include Game Development, Art Production, Game Quality Assurance, and Game Localization.

" It gives me immense pleasure to announce that iXie is expanding into the gaming-as-a-service market with a holistic game design and development competency. Our services reflect our passion for gaming, deep gaming expertise and proven engineering strength, " Ramesh Krishnamurthy , COO & Head of Gaming at Indium Software said .

"The rebranding represents an evolved iXie, both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global gaming industry and the rapidly evolving game development landscape. The new brand and website are a visual reflection of the real-world potential of our expanded capabilities, thus creating unprecedented end gamer user experience , " says Mohan Raman , SVP of Marketing, Indium Software .

New logo and brand colors: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is simple, smart and playful. Inspired by the core element of the 'X' in Indium's logo, the X in iXie represents its differentiated value proposition to customers – the X factor, with a cheeky play on the console button. The multitude of fresh colors speaks to the diversity and richness that truly represents the gaming universe and its vast gamer community.

" With a strong foundation in niche digital engineering capabilities across emerging technologies and extensive gaming services expertise as our two key pillars, our mid to long-term strategic adjacency segues into next-horizon capabilities around web3 and metaverse, with our foray into end-to-end gaming services. Towards this, our new brand reflects who we are today and symbolizes our future ," Karthik Sridossan, EVP & Head of Strategy at Indium said.

About iXie Gaming

Founded in 2011, iXie is a full stack gaming services provider offering Game Development, Game QA, Game Analytics, Art Production and Game Localization. With over 700 gamers onboard, a robust training academy and a leadership team comprising of veterans from the gaming industry, iXie is the trusted game development partner for leading gaming studios.

iXie is a division of Indium - a global digital engineering company.

Media Contact

Mohan Raman
Mohan.g@indiumsoft.com

Challenge new enemies in MIR4! New raid and boss raid revealed!

  • Vipergeist Prison and Claydoh GEN now available, big rewards for the first kill
  • Antidemon Chamber, Magic Square that gives high EXP, unlocked
  • New monthly check-in event "Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in" updated

Wemade's blockbuster MMORPG MIR4 revealed a new raid and boss raid on Nov 29 .

New Boss Raid 'Claydoh GEN' Update

In Vipergeist Prison, the new 14th stage of the raid, Lv. 165 monsters appear whereas in Claydoh GEN, the 10th stage of boss raid, a Lv. 160 boss monster appears.

In Claydoh GEN, the boss attacks frequently by swinging a long sword, summoning Claydoh Witch Doctor and forming a dust storm all at once. To fight back, users need to fight together and have high HP.

Through this update, users can experience more challenging raid and boss raid contents. Epic Blue Dragon Statue, Rare Divine Dragon's Enhancement Stone, Legendary Mystic Enhancement Stone, and other rewards are given upon defeating the raid for the first time.

Antidemon Chamber is available on the 6-8th floor of Magic Square. When players attack monsters in the chamber, they can deal more damage with their Antidemon Power and acquire greater EXP through battles.

New monthly check-in event "Lucky Cat Luckster's Monthly Check-in" has also been updated. This event runs until December 27th and users can receive various items such as Vigor Pills for rapid growth, Dragon Sphere Summon Tickets and Hell Raid Tickets.

From my battle, to our war! Check out the official website for more info on MIR4.

Mantisco onboards for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures for Web3 Games

  • Mantisco selected for Ascent Program by Outlier Ventures, top web3 accelerator worldwide
  • Mantisco aims to release two AAA-rated Web3 games in 2023 and 2024

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced Ascent Program onboarding with Outlier Ventures, an industry-leading Web3 accelerator worldwide. This is the second Web3 partnership since Immutable X back in October of this year.

Outlier Ventures, based in London , is the top Web3 accelerator and founder community by volume of investments. Outlier Ventures has been partnering with 200 global Web3 founders to lead the Web3 investment while supporting DeFi, NFT, and blockchain infrastructure startups. Recently, the most notable portfolios include Cosmos, Cudos, forming a successful and sustainable Web3 ecosystem.

Through the Ascent Program, Mantisco is teaming up with Outlier Ventures for token design and economy, community building, market positioning, and other business-related activities including funding and listing on top global exchanges.

Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that set a sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward." Mantisco envisions "to give their community excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills, competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

Mantisco has been developing two AAA-rated Web3 games, "Hunter's Arena: Rebirth", Play and own version of previously released "Hunter's Arena: Legend" recording 12M+ downloads worldwide and "The Wild West" built on Unreal 5 which will be available on Mantisco Web3 gaming platform.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023 and The Wild West is scheduled for release in summer of 2024.

FlowPlay Surpasses $550,000 Milestone in Funds Raised for American Cancer Society

Online Community Drives In-Game Fundraisers Pa Half-Million Mark

FlowPlay creator of one of the most powerful connected gaming platforms, today announced its Vegas World in-game fundraisers have surpassed $550,000 raised for the American Cancer Society (ACS). This news comes on the heels of FlowPlay's most recent campaign, which raised $60,000 for ACS's Patient Navigation Program. FlowPlay also celebrates over one million charms sold for ACS, a major driver of overall fundraising.

