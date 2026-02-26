The Conversation (0)
February 26, 2026
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Definitive agreement for the sale of the Marshall project
31 August 2025
Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland. Keep Reading...
19 February
Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Completes phase one drilling and expands Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 November 2025
Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Expands REE and uranium footprint at Sybella-BarklyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
8h
Denison Greenlights First Major Canadian Uranium Mine in 20 Years
Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) has approved construction of what it says will be Canada’s first new large-scale uranium mine in more than 20 years, setting the stage for work to begin next month at its flagship Phoenix project in northern Saskatchewan.The company announced that its... Keep Reading...
25 February
Uranium American Resources
Uranium American Resources Inc. is a mining company. The Company maintains mining leases on properties in Nevada. The Company is engaged in mining activities in the mineable resource of gold and silver remains in the Comstock Mining District. Its Comstock project is located in northwestern... Keep Reading...
25 February
US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms
A looming shortage of uranium enrichment services could threaten US nuclear expansion plans, according to the leader of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU), one of the country’s largest suppliers of enriched uranium.Amir Vexler, president and CEO of Centrus, is warning that rising demand from existing... Keep Reading...
24 February
Eagle Energy Metals and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination
Eagle Energy Metals Corp. (“Eagle”), a next-generation nuclear energy company with rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (OTC: SVIIF)... Keep Reading...
23 February
Basin Energy Hits 1,112 ppm TREO, Fast Tracks 2026 Uranium and REE Strategy at Sybella-Barkly
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) is moving to accelerate its 2026 exploration efforts following "exciting" results from its maiden drilling program at the Sybella-Barkly project in Queensland. In a recent interview, Managing Director Pete Moorhouse revealed that the company has confirmed a significant... Keep Reading...
18 February
Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo
A stockpile of 1,000 metric tons of uranium seized from a French-operated mine in Niger is now sitting at a military airbase in Niamey that was recently attacked by Islamic State militants, raising fresh concerns over security and the material’s uncertain future.The uranium, which is processed... Keep Reading...
