Defining Moments Are Forcing Family Offices to Institutionalize

Morgan Stanley's From Vision to Structure: Architecting a Family Office finds liquidity events, generational change and talent risk are accelerating a shift toward institutional grade models

Family offices are increasingly operating like institutions as key events such as liquidity events expose the limits of informal governance and concentrated decision making, according to a new Morgan Stanley Wealth Management report, From Vision to Structure: Architecting a Family Office.

Family offices most often professionalize in response to disruption rather than through gradual planning. Liquidity events, generational wealth transfers and leadership turnover frequently create pressure points that demand more formal governance, operational discipline and risk management.

"Many families are reassessing what truly needs to be built internally within a family office versus where scale and strategic partnerships can add value and simplify structure," said Stephanie Crombie, Managing Director and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Family Office. "Access to institutional infrastructure, and specialized guidance and investment capabilities can help reduce operational burden, mitigate key person risk and position family offices to adapt as needs evolve over time."

Liquidity events such as business sales, IPOs and concentrated capital inflows are among the strongest catalysts identified. These moments often coincide with shifts in investment philosophy and require tighter oversight, documentation and controls to manage complexity at scale. Generational transitions represent another inflection point. As assets move across family branches and age cohorts, decision making authority can diffuse, governance structures are tested and education gaps emerge. These typically prompt families to formalize frameworks that previously relied on trust and proximity.

The report also highlights key person risk as a significant vulnerability. The loss or departure of a chief investment officer, chief financial officer or executive director can disrupt operations, undermine institutional memory and expose governance gaps particularly where responsibilities are highly concentrated.

"Institutionalization is not about ceding control," said Stephen Wronski, Managing Director and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley Family Office. "It's about building systems that allow decision-making autonomy to persist across market cycles, leadership changes and generations." Many family offices are adopting hybrid operating models. These structures retain strategic decision making in house while relying on institutional partners for execution, reporting, technology and specialized expertise allowing families to scale without building large internal teams or assuming additional operational risk.

The findings reflect a clear shift: family offices are increasingly functioning as enduring institutions, responsible not only for investment performance but also for governance, continuity and multigenerational alignment.

From Vision to Structure: Architecting a Family Office is available at www.morganstanley.com/msfo

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information, visit www.morganstanley.com .

All opinions included in this material constitute the Firm's judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. This material was not prepared by the research departments of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC or Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. This material has been prepared without regard to the individual financial circumstances and objectives of persons who receive it. It does not provide investment or trading advice. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, products or services, by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation. Not all products and services are available in all jurisdictions or countries.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC ("Morgan Stanley"), its affiliates and Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors do not provide tax or legal advice. Clients should consult their tax advisor for matters involving taxation and tax planning and their attorney for matters involving trust and estate planning, charitable giving, philanthropic planning and other legal matters.

©2026 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.

Media Relations Contact: mediainquiries@morganstanley.com

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