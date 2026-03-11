Defiance Silver Receives Drill Permit on the Zacatecas Silver Project for Significant Exploration in the World Class Zacatecas Mining District

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF,OTC:DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") reports that the office of the representatives of the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico (SEMARNAT) has approved the Company's Informe Preventivo (IP), the environmental authorization required to, amongst many items, increase the available roads and total drill pad construction for site access and exploration drilling, at the San Acacio project, located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

This Informe Preventivo allows for the construction of up to new 44 drill pads and for up to 35 new access roads to be constructed for rapid advancement of the resource exploration potential where exploration has seldomly if ever occurred. The IP permit is valid for a period of 54 months.

This drilling permit significantly increases the drilling footprint of the San Acacio project, which historically produced significant amounts of silver, lead and zinc over a multi-hundred year history and saw very little exploration outside of the main Veta Grande mine levels. This IP permit will also allow the company to test exploration targets that will be significant for mineral resource estimation outside of any historical mining or historical resource estimates.

The Informe Preventivo was prepared and submitted in accordance with Mexican environmental regulations. The Company would like to acknowledge the office of the representatives of SEMARNAT and the collaborative efforts of the technical and environmental consultants for the efficient review process.

Management Commentary

"We look forward to evolving our resource drilling program to include the significant exploration potential of these never-before-tested targets in the Veta Grande camp within the world-class Zacatecas Silver District." - Chris Wright, Executive Chairman & CEO, Defiance Silver

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District, the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico and the newly acquired Green Earth Metals property portfolio in Sonora State. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance Silver's corporate mandate is to advance its projects through capital-efficient exploration focused on resource growth and new mineral discoveries.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.
"Chris Wright"
Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or email at info@defiancesilver.com
www.defiancesilver.com

Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3, Canada
Tel: +1 (604) 343-4677
Email: info@defiancesilver.com

Disclaimer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Company's expectations regarding the ability of the Mining Bureau of Mexico City to reinstate ownership of the concessions to the Company, cooperation with the Mining Bureau relating to such reinstatement and the potential for any successful solution resulting therefrom.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Defiance, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the inability of the Company to regain possession of its concessions; political risks associated with the Company's operations in Mexico; the failure of the Mining Bureau in Mexico City to take any coercive action to reinstate ownership of the concessions to the Company; and the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances. For additional risk factors, please see the Company's most recently filed Management Discussions & Analysis for its quarter ended December 2025, available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Defiance, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

