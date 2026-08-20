Defense Tech Firm Lyntris Celebrates Recent IPO: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 20th

  • NYSE Live will provide extensive coverage of Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebration.
    • Programming will include coverage of the firm's remarks and an interview with CEO Brian Morrison.
    • Arkaea Media Group CEO Mo Islam will join to dive deeper into Lyntris' mission and the trends impacting the defense tech industry.
  • AI-startup Etched announces $700 million in a new funding round.
    • The deal gives Etched a $21 billion valuation, doubling in one month.
    • Joshua Rahn, an investor and co-founder of VC firm Oceans, will join to explain why he is confident about Etched's future.
  • President Trump met with cryptocurrency executives on Wednesday.
    • The price of bitcoin topped $70,000 for the first time since early June.
    • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 components Circle (NYSE: CRCL), Strategy, and BitMine each popped by more than 9% on Wednesday.

Opening Bell
Lyntris (NYSE: LYNX) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) celebrates their Residential Mortgage Servicing Team

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

CitroTech at the NYSE on August 19

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-tech-firm-lyntris-celebrates-recent-ipo-nyse-content-update-302856420.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/20/c9915.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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