Defense Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 22nd

Defense Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 22nd

Defense Metals Corp (TSXV: DEFN,OTC:DFMTF, OTCQB: DFMTF, FSE: 35D), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on Wicheeda rare earth project near Prince George, BC, today announced that Mark Tory, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 22nd23rd, 2026.

DATE: July 22nd
TIME: 2:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. is an advanced rare earth elements ("REE") development company focused on delivering strategically critical metals to the western world defence, high-technology, and clean energy supply chains. The Company's primary asset is its 100%-owned Wicheeda REE deposit, located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda Project is one of the most advanced, undeveloped REE deposits in North America or Europe, featuring a robust mineral resource and mining reserve, as detailed in the Company's 2025 Pre Feasibility Study ("PFS"; refer to Company News Release April 7th, 2025) prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The PFS shows the economic potential of the deposit and supports future project development.

Defense Metals is committed to advancing the Wicheeda Project through the Feasibility Study stage, permitting, and ultimately into production, positioning the Company to become a reliable supplier of critical REEs that are essential to modern defence systems, advanced manufacturing, and energy-efficient technologies.

The PFS for the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project is preliminary in nature and includes numerous assumptions regarding metallurgy, capital and operating costs, and market conditions.

Mineral reserves and the economic outcomes projected in the PFS are subject to significant uncertainties, and there is no certainty that the results of the PFS will be realized. Additional studies, including a Feasibility Study, and permitting, are required before a production decision can be made for the Wicheeda Project.

For further information, please visit www.defensemetals.com or contact:

Ali Mahdavi
SVP Corporate Development
Email: am@spinnakercmi.com
+1.416.962.3300

Mark Tory
President and CEO
Email: mark@defensemetals.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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