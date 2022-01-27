Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 . Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction. The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza ...

DKL:CA