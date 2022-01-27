Resource News Investing News
Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 . Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction. The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza ...
  • Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have agreed to new terms on financing arrangements whereby San Leon will advance US$4,750,000 immediately and an additional US$2,000,000 by April 30, 2022 (or San Leon will accept a pro rata reduction in its shareholding in Decklar Petroleum).
  • Terms of previously announced agreements between Decklar Petroleum and San Leon have been modified in order to complete the transaction.
  • The Option Agreement that would have entitled San Leon to additional participation in the Oza Oil Field and additional ownership in Decklar Petroleum has been terminated.
  • San Leon will be involved in planning and location of the first new well to be drilled on the Oza Oil Field.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DLKRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the closing of a funding agreement with San Leon Energy Plc (" San Leon ") whereby the previously announced Subscription Agreement will be completed for gross proceeds of US$7,500,000 (of which US$750,000 was previously paid as a refundable deposit) with US$4,750,000 paid immediately and US$2,000,000 to be paid by April 30, 2022.

As detailed below, in 2020, the Company announced that San Leon had conditionally agreed to advance US$7,500,000 by way of a loan to Decklar's wholly-owned subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited (" Decklar Petroleum "). San Leon also announced that it was subscribing for a 15% equity interest in Decklar Petroleum in order to participate in the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria. San Leon advanced an initial deposit of US$750,000 at the time of the agreement, with US$6,750,000 of San Leon's proposed loan remaining in escrow and to be released upon satisfaction (or waiver) of certain conditions precedent. Delays were experienced in concluding conditions precedent to the San Leon transaction, and Decklar proceeded to complete the re-entry and testing of the Oza-1 well. Based upon the Oza-1 well test, which indicated positive oil results from two zones and gas in a third zone, San Leon has agreed to advance the additional funds and to proceed with its investment in Decklar Petroleum. Decklar has agreed to modified terms to proceed with the arrangement with San Leon and to involve San Leon in future development planning.

Accordingly, the parties have agreed to amendments by way of a binding letter of intent (" Binding LOI ") and have committed to implement the amendments to the definitive documents. The principal terms of the Binding LOI are as follows:

1. San Leon has agreed to proceed with its 15% equity investment in Decklar Petroleum, waiving the remaining conditions precedent.

2. Of the US$6,750,000 of funds currently held in escrow, US$4,750,000 will be advanced to Decklar and the remaining US$2,000,000 will be returned to San Leon. San Leon is obligated to either advance a further US$2,000,000 in Decklar by April 30, 2022 or, alternatively, accept a pro rata reduction in its shareholding in Decklar Petroleum.

3. San Leon has agreed to waive its option to invest in an additional 15% equity interest of Decklar Petroleum and will also no longer provide the second planned loan of US$7,500,000 in Decklar.

4. Decklar Petroleum has agreed that San Leon will be fully involved in the planning and determining the location of the first new well to be drilled on the Oza Oil Field.

Subscription Agreement

As previously announced, in 2020 Decklar entered into a subscription agreement (the " Subscription Agreement ") with San Leon, an AIM listed public company focused on Nigerian production and development assets, which is arm's length to the Company (within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange). The Subscription Agreement entitles San Leon to purchase US$7,500,000 of 10% unsecured subordinated loan notes of Decklar Petroleum (the " Loan Notes ") and 1,764,706 ordinary shares (" Decklar Petroleum Shares ") of Decklar Petroleum (representing 15% of the share capital of Decklar Petroleum) for a cash consideration of US$7,500,000 and N1,764,706, respectively. In addition, Decklar Petroleum and San Leon had the right to enter into an option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") that would have entitled San Leon to purchase an additional US$7,500,000 of Loan Notes (the " Option Loan Notes ") and 2,521,008 Decklar Petroleum Shares (resulting in an additional 15% of the share capital of Decklar to San Leon) for cash consideration of US$7,500,000 and N2,521,008, respectively. San Leon has now agreed to terminate the right to enter into the Option Agreement.

The Subscription Agreement provided for certain conditions precedent to be confirmed prior to finalizing and issuing of the Loan Notes and Decklar Shares, including entering into an agreed form of shareholders' agreement in respect of Decklar and the restructuring of certain historical indebtedness by the owner/operator of the Oza field, Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited (" Millenium "), to the satisfaction of San Leon at its sole discretion. Concurrently with entering into the Subscription Agreement, San Leon advanced US$750,000 as an initial deposit (the " Deposit ") with the release of the balance of the US$7,500,000 being subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the conditions precedent contained in the Subscription Agreement. All of the conditions precedent have now been satisfied or have been waived by San Leon. The terms of the shareholders' agreement provide San Leon with the right to nominate up to two (2) nominees to the board of directors of Decklar Petroleum (" Decklar Petroleum Board "), with Decklar having the right to nominate up to four (4) nominees to the Decklar Petroleum Board. The shareholders' agreement provides that certain fundamental decisions in respect of Decklar Petroleum require the approval of 75% of the votes eligible to be cast at a directors' meeting, including approval of the annual business plan and budget and the incurrence of any expenditure outside of the ordinary course in excess of US$200,000.

Loan Notes

The terms of the Loan Notes provide for an interest rate of ten (10)% per annum, which accrues on a quarterly basis and will have a maturity date that is five (5) years from the date of issuance. No payments (whether on account of interest or principal) are required under the Loan Notes unless there are available funds from operations of the Oza Oil Field (after taking into account any required debt servicing payments, general and administrative expenses, approved joint venture capital and operating costs required to be funded by Decklar Petroleum under the terms of agreements with Millenium, taxes and other statutory payments) (the " Available Funds "). 75% of available Funds shall be applied to the payment of interest and principal in respect of the Loan Notes until they are repaid in full. Decklar Petroleum also has the right to voluntarily prepay the loan prior to maturity without penalty. The Loan Notes are unsecured, subordinated and contain customary events of default. The Loan Notes do not contain any financial or other maintenance covenants.

The transactions contemplated by the Subscription Agreement and Binding LOI are subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation), including entering into definitive agreements in respect of the amendments contemplated by the Binding LOI. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. There is no certainty that definitive agreements in respect of the Transaction will be entered into, or that any conditions precedent contained therein will be satisfied on terms satisfactory to the parties or at all.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


Nigeria is the biggest oil producer in Africa. It holds the largest oil and natural gas reserves on the continent and is one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). With crude oil prices rising, this African nation presents investors with world-class investment and production potential in one of the world's most prolific hydrocarbon basins, the Niger Delta.

In 2020, the country announced plans to increase its oil reserves, including condensates, substantially to 40 billion barrels by 2025. With a current uplift in exploration programs from other proven undeveloped marginal fields, getting entry-level access to Nigeria's exploration and unparalleled production potential could mean significant returns for willing investors.

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSXV: DKL,OTCQX: DKLRF) is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. Decklar is currently focused on its flagship Oza Oil Field in Nigeria.

The Oza Oil Field contains up to 12 zones of conventional stacked sands, allowing for vertical drilling and conventional horizontal development drilling. Leveraging excellent infrastructure in a prolific oil & gas jurisdiction presents excellent production and development opportunities.

Over the next 12 months, Decklar expects extensive well drilling and exciting development activities at the Oza Oil Field. Its two-phase development program in 2021 and into 2022 could lead to production levels as high as between 5,000 and 10,000 barrels per day with high-margin, high-quality oil, according to Decklar Resources CEO, Duncan T. Blount.

In March 2021, the company announced it completed a private placement financing for approximately US$3.7 million. Proceeds were put immediately towards advancing operational activities to re-enter the Oza-1 by contracting a drilling rig. In August 2021, Decklar has advanced its re-entry and development plans where pulling of existing tubing and 5 ½ inch casing from the Oza-1 wellbore has been successfully completed, and the 9 ⅝ inch casing was cleaned out. Surface testing facilities are currently being installed, and it is anticipated that testing activities on the L2.6 zone are expected to commence early next week with the initial perforation and flow operations.

The company operates a tight share structure with a fully-diluted share capital of 110,608,818. Its acquisition of Decklar Petroleum Ltd. in 2020 pushed the company closer to becoming a more dominant player in the oil & gas space with this high-quality development project with near-term production potential.

Decklar Resources is dedicated to oil & gas best practices and supporting local communities through various government initiatives, indigenous partnerships, and sustainable project development. Likewise, its emphasis on local community development manifests in its ability to create opportunities to support the independent indigenous oil & gas sector and ensure stakeholder satisfaction.

The leadership team of Decklar Resources comprises top experts with years of focused experience in all aspects of Nigerian oil & gas development, local community relations, financial management, and capital markets. Combined, they equip the company with a proven team that can deliver excellent growth potential and fast-tracked development and production possibilities.

Decklar Resources' Company Highlights

  • Decklar Resources is an independent international oil & gas company focused on low-risk appraisal and development opportunities in the prolific West African region. The company has its flagship Oza Oil Field prospect in Nigeria.
  • In July 2020, the company closed its acquisition of Nigeria-based Decklar Petroleum Limited, which has a Risk Service Agreement with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited on the Oza Field.
  • The Oza Field is located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License (OML) 11 in the eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The asset leverages excellent infrastructure, including export pipeline access tied into the Trans Niger Pipeline.
  • 2021 and early 2022 plans involve involve a two-phase development program, which schedules a rig mobilizing to the Oza Field with re-entry activities estimated to start imminently. The second phase of development involves additional well drilling and well tie-ins to existing infrastructure.
  • Its re-entry program presents low-risk development opportunities in proven undeveloped oil fields. The company could see production levels as high as 10,000 barrels per day in the advancement of its development program.
  • Decklar announced the commencement of completion operations for the Oza-1 well re-entry.
  • Decklar announced the final completion installed in the Oza-1 well composed of a single 2 7/8 inch tubing string, with a selective zone sliding sleeve configuration.

Decklar Resources' Key Project

Oza Oil Field

The Oza Field is an onshore conventional oil field in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11, operated by Shell and located in the eastern Niger Delta of Abia State, Nigeria. The concession covers a 20 square kilometer area carved out of OML 11 in 2003 as part of the Government's Marginal Field Development Program. Strategic positioning places Oza Field close to other producing fields operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, including Isimiri, Obeakpu, Afam, Obigbo, and Umuosi.

The Oza Field contains upwards of 12 major target zones of conventional stacked sands, allowing for vertical drilling and horizontal development drilling. Additionally, Shell has previously drilled three wells in the Oza Field, which produced over 1.0 million barrels cumulatively with 2,000 barrels per day per well of 35°/43° API gravity light / medium grade crude oil. Field structure analysis has also outlined several additional low-risk appraisal and exploration targets across the Oza Field.

The next steps for the project include a two-phase development program, including a six to twelve-month Oza Field re-entry and development drilling program, followed by another well development program scheduled for the second half of 2021 and into 2022. Decklar expects these development targets to increase production to approximately 5,000 to 10,000 barrels per day in conjunction with the property's excellent infrastructure, already in place.

Decklar Resources' Management Team

Duncan T. Blount – CEO & Executive Director

Duncan T. Blount has over 13 years of experience focused on the natural resources sector. He was previously the head of Emerging & Frontier Market Commodities at RWC Partners, responsible for developing their commodity and natural resources portfolio strategy. Mr. Blount has been an early investor in numerous public and private West African oil & gas companies throughout his career. He also has experience in physical minerals trading and structuring off-take agreements.

Paula Kember – CFO & Corporate Secretary

Paula Kember is a Canadian chartered accountant with over 25 years of financial and administrative experience in the mining industry. From 1996 to 2006, she served as VP of Finance of Philex Gold Inc. and previously as a financial officer of Corona Corporation and a director of PolyMet Mining Corporation.

Sanmi Famuyide – Managing Director

Sanmi Famuyide has over 20 years of experience focused on structuring natural resources and infrastructure transactions in West Africa. He is the former strategic advisor and subsequently head of Business Development at Lekoil Limited. He was also the head of Oil & Gas – Marginal Fields and Upstream Independents at Guaranty Trust Bank in Lagos, where he arranged the financings of many Nigerian independents. In addition, Mr. Famuyide has held executive positions at FBN Capital and MineQore Resources.

David Halpin – VP of Finance

David Halpin has over 25 years of experience in management and as a finance and accounting consultant for public and private Canadian and international resource companies.

He is the former CFO and senior financial advisor for Mart Resources Inc., a TSX-listed company with oil production in Nigeria that had a peak market capitalization of over CAD$750 million. He was also a director of a TSX-V listed company focused on exploring oil & gas opportunities in Saskatchewan and Alberta and was a founder and CFO of a publicly listed healthcare and insurance software company.

Zack Malone – VP of Operations

Zack Malone is a highly experienced oil well drilling and work-over specialist. He has over 25 years of experience working and managing drilling rig operations with the past 15 years working in Nigeria. Mr. Malone's prior experience included working as rig manager for Precision Drilling Canada and other rig contractors. Mr. Malone's certification includes second-line supervisor's well control, well service blowout prevention, fall protection, fall rescue, rigging and hoisting, safety management & regulatory awareness for wellsite supervision.

Bill Foose – Director

Bill Foose has over 35 years of experience working in the international oil and gas production and processing equipment sector. He held various positions with Barton Instruments before starting OilPro Production Equipment in 1997. OilPro was heavily involved in providing production equipment for domestic and international projects throughout Africa, the Middle East and other oil producing countries. Many of OilPro's African projects were centered around Nigeria. Mr. Foose previously served on the board of Sunocean Energy.

