Decade Provides Update on 2025 Exploration

Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) ("Decade") reports on progress for various projects that it has conducted exploration on. A summary of work and assays received to date are discussed below:

Nobody Knows Claim
The Company has conducted prospecting as well as soil, silt and rock sampling for geochemical studies in addition to mapping on the Nobody Knows claim. To date a total of 32 silt, 148 rock and 338 soil samples have been collected and submitted for analysis.

Assays have been received for 62 rock samples which included several mineralized float boulders on the spur logging road. The analysis and study of these float rocks has indicated that the mineralization is related to an intrusive dyke greatly narrowing the source search area. The size of some of the float rocks indicates a potential wide source zone. Assays for 5 rocks from an area of granodiorite float blast rock is shown in the following table:

Sample Number Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Zinc % Lead % Arsenic %
25-GB-1 5.5231 88.48 0.326 3.06 0.587 0.436
25-GB-2 0.1572 4.71 0.0176 0.064 0.027 0.163
25-GB-3 0.4302 4.66 0.0267 0.033 0.035 0.0079
25-GB-4 8.8027 77.02 0.285 0.27 0.17 1.379
25-GB-01 10.8729 186.0 0.245 2.58 0.734 1.781

 

Note: The samples above were selective in nature and do not necessarily represent the metal content in the located source. The Company feels that the consistent high metal content in a variety of different boulders is highly encouraging. These results are being further investigated.

Samples 25-GB-1, 4 and 25-GB-01 are whitish, highly altered intrusive with fine grained arsenopyrite, pyrite and sphalerite with minor chalcopyrite. Sample 25-GB-3 is a grey, medium grained granodiorite in the area of the float blast rocks. Sample 25-GB-2 (15 cm in size) is a grey, medium grained granodiorite in contact with sample 25-GB-3 as shown in the photo below.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/267883_827b57196470db7e_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/267883_827b57196470db7e_001full.jpg

Rock geochemical sampling of all exposed outcrops was conducted for which the Company has received analysis for the initial 62 samples. In addition to the above samples, values for the other rocks gave values ranging from 0.0005 to 1.896 g/t gold, 0.01 to 89.93 g/t silver, 5.5 ppm to 9.05 % copper and 1 to 839 ppm arsenic. Granodiorite mapped along a powerline right of way was the most anomalous in arsenic and gold with the highest value being 839 ppm arsenic and 0.135 g/t gold from float granodiorite along this road.

In addition, the Company located an outcrop with chalcocite and bornite SE of the original Nobody Knows #2 copper-silver bearing red bed. The Company is awaiting results of sampling in this area.

North Mitchell
The Company is conducting further work to evaluate an alteration zone with quartz stockwork associated with fine grained pyrite, sphalerite and galena. The photo below shows the zone of interest:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/267883_827b57196470db7e_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/267883_827b57196470db7e_002full.jpg

As well, the Company has completed exploration on the Grassy, Premier East and SB antimony project. Assays will be released upon receipt and interpretation.

The Company is working on completing a $1,000,000 flow through financing to explore the properties discussed above.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for and approves the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information, please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Decade Resources Ltd.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."

Glass building facade with Freeport-McMoRan logo in silver letters.

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Copper prices rose on Wednesday (September 24) after Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced that operations will remain halted at its Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia.

The mine was shut down on September 8 following the ingress of 800,000 metric tons of wet material, which trapped seven workers. The bodies of two workers have since been recovered, and the search for the remaining five is ongoing.

In Wednesday's release, Freeport-McMoRan stated that it is investigating the cause of the incident, noting that it is unprecedented in the history of operations at the Grasberg block-cave site.

Keep reading...Show less
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

NINE MILE METALS ANNOUNCES XRF HIGH-GRADE RESULTS UP TO 18.27% COPPER FROM THE UPCOMING DRILL AREA AT THE WEDGE PROJECT, BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has released XRF (X-ray fluorescence) results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization grab samples collected from the coming drill area on the Wedge VMS project in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Discovered in 1956, Cominco operated the Wedge mine between 1962 and 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore. At the time of closure (head pillar collapsed), only the upper portion of the deposit was mined. The expectation is that the lower 60 per cent plus remains untouched based upon recent drill testing and extends at depth with the 3-D modelling.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Marketing Manager, a key role which, along with Empire's partnership with titanium marketing experts, TiPMC Consulting, strengthens the in-house marketing and product development team and supports the rapid advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.

Key Points

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36.25 pence each.

Following this purchase, Mr Bunn's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 2,251,111 Ordinary Shares representing 0.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Company Update

The Board of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, would like to respond to recent sharp decline in the Company's share price and would like to clarify that there has been no material change to the Company's operational or financial position to account for this movement. The Board remains confident in the Company's strategy, the progress being made at the Pitfield Titanium Project and the long-term value proposition for shareholders.

Empire continues to advance technical and commercial workstreams to unlock the Project's full potential and will update the market in due course on further developments. The Company is well funded to achieve upcoming milestones, underpinned by £4.5m fundraising in Q2 2025 and as at 30 June 2025 the Company's cash position was £6.3m.

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

High-Grade Copper-Gold Extensions at Nugent

Hillgrove Resources Limited (Hillgrove) (ASX:HGO) is pleased to provide the following drilling update from the Kanmantoo Copper Mine. The Nugent drilling program from the 1010 Diamond Drill Site and the 1040 Nugent Drill Site has been completed and delivered excellent results which improve the understanding of the Nugent orebody in preparation for first production. These results have increased the Gold endowment and improved knowledge of the Copper-Gold distribution.

Keep reading...Show less

