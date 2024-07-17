Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Uranium and Gold Explorer Piche to Commence Trading on ASX

HMW Project Update

Nevada Sunrise Initiates Data Review to Develop New Drill Targets at the Coronado Copper Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU

Augustus Minerals

AUG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Program to Recommence in Two Weeks

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the recommencement of the Daydream-2 program in the 100%-owned Grandis Project in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Daydream-2 program to recommence in approximately two weeks
  • The first stage will be to mill a plug and flow the stimulated Lorelle Sandstone
  • Thereafter, it is planned that a further 5 zones will be stimulated and flow tested

Elixir’s prime contractor for this next phase of the Daydream-2 program, Condor Energy, has recently advised the Company that it has now imported from New Zealand a coil tubing unit (CTU) capable of operating at the high pressure and depths of the Taroom Trough for Elixir - and its fellow Operators in the region.

The CTU will first be deployed at Daydream-2 to mill out the plug inserted above the Lorelle Sandstone (which flowed gas at a stabilized rate of 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) prior to it being stimulated earlier in the year). This will occur in approximately two weeks. The Lorelle Sandstone will then be cleaned up and flow tested to provide a rate post the stimulation of this section which was undertaken a few months ago.

Elixir is working closely with Condor and the neighbouring Operator to coordinate the optimal utilization of the CTU and other key equipment and personnel over the coming months, which may give rise to some changes in the timing of certain elements of the planned program that may be affected by unexpected geological and operational factors.

*Timelines are indicative only and are subject to factors such as equipment being released by other Operators in line with current expectations.

This next stage will be the perforation and stimulation of three sandstone and two coal zones in the Permian section. These will then be progressively cleaned up and flow tested for a period estimated to be a couple of weeks.

The upper most zone – a coal section – will firstly be independently flow tested - with the aim of proving up contingent resources in the coals of the Taroom Trough for the first time.

Thereafter all six zones will be flow tested on a combined basis with the intent of exceeding a flow rate of 2.5 MMscfd (as announced to the ASX on 29 April 2024).

This flow test will be from only 19% of the total gas-bearing zones of the Permian section and a higher flow rate could be extrapolated to arise from future more extensive perforations and stimulations.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “We are naturally very pleased that the Daydream-2 program is scheduled to resume in a couple of weeks and come to its conclusion within a month or so after that. The current multi-operator program in the Taroom Trough gives rise to a degree of complexity on the operational management front – but is otherwise an enormously encouraging sign of the large investments being made into the vast potential of this very well-located area that can cheaply deliver to East Coast and International gas market shortfalls.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

June 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Clean hydrogen energy concept.

Australia's Energy Crisis: A Call for Green Solutions

Australia’s energy crisis has seen years of insufficient supply and surging prices that have led to government interventions.

The country is getting serious about achieving long-term stability, and ensuring it has ongoing access to local energy from a variety of environmentally responsible sources.

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF)

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations


Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

June 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

CuFe Acquires West Arunta Tenure with Exciting Geophysical Targets

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Related News

Copper Investing

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

rare earth investing

CuFe Acquires West Arunta Tenure with Exciting Geophysical Targets

Gold Investing

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

Precious Metals Investing

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

silver investing

Avino Boosts Q2 Silver Production, Gold Holds Steady and Copper Slips

Vanadium Investing

Vecco Vanadium and Critical Minerals Site Gets “Coordinated Project” Status

×