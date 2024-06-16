Daydream-2 Operations Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Blue Sky Uranium

BSK:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • New stimulation contractor – Condor Energy – engaged
  • Stimulation program to recommence in July
  • Wellbore cleared of debris and ready for stimulation and testing operations

Following recent operational issues in the stimulation phase of the Daydream-2 appraisal program, Elixir has engaged leading Australian well services company Condor Energy (“Condor”) to complete the remaining stimulation stages.

Condor Energy’s stimulation fleet

Condor has advised Elixir that it will be in a position to recommence this work in late July or early August. The exact timing will become clearer in coming weeks as the availability of coil tubing equipment being utilized by a neighbouring operator becomes clearer.

Condor is one of Australia’s leading well services companies and has substantial relevant recent experience in successfully performing high impact stimulation operations in various locations such as the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory and in the Taroom Trough adjacent to the Grandis gas project. Elixir and Condor have successfully worked together in earlier stages of the Daydream-2 program.

Over the last week, Elixir has successfully removed all debris associated with the lodged setting mechanism of the lowermost bridge plug.

The Lorelle Sandstone, which flowed at a stabilized rate of 1.3 million cubic feet per day – pre stimulation - will form part of the multi-zone flow testing operations.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “We are very pleased to announce that our stimulation program at Daydream-2 will resume in the short term and that the highly experienced team at Condor will be working with us to make this as successful as possible. We aim to flow test all the target zones of the well in August.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Managing Director and Executive Chairman David Breeze.

BPH Energy Eyes Next Phase of Development for Anaesthesia Monitoring Device

BPH Energy (ASX:BP8) has completed a AU$1 million (before costs) capital raise to execute the next phase of investment in its hydrocarbon projects and the development of Cortical Dynamics.

David Breeze, the company’s managing director and executive chairman, said part of the funds will be used for the next-phase development of Cortical Dynamics’ anaesthesia monitoring EEG-based device called BARM, which stands for brain anaesthesia response monitor.

Cortical’s BARM device helps keep the patient optimally anaesthetised during surgery, and Breeze emphasised the significant unmet need in the anaesthetics community to not only optimally anaesthetise the patient, but also administer the appropriate dose of analgesia.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil prices with green arrow.

IEA: "Major" Global Oil Surplus Coming This Decade

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is forecasting a significant surplus in the global oil market in the coming years, saying the imbalance will be driven by slowing demand growth and a surge in supply.

The IEA’s recently published Oil 2024 report outlines a future where the oil sector will be comfortably supplied through 2030, although energy security will remain a crucial concern due to transformative forces within the sector.

The report points to a slowdown in global oil demand growth as the green energy transition progresses.

Keep reading...Show less
China flag.

China and Pakistan to Deepen Alliance Through Joint Mining and Energy Ventures

China and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen their mining and energy cooperation, deepening their economic partnership under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Reuters states that the announcement was made during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to Beijing, where he sought to bolster bilateral ties and economic collaboration between the two nations.

A joint statement emphasizes the nations' commitment to enhancing mining cooperation and implementing a comprehensive pact aimed at advancing mine development and industrial cooperation.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - June 10, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 11, 2022, it has signed an agreement of principles to amend (the "Debenture Amendment" ) certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that were issued by the Company in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1.2 million CAD of 14% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 10 juin 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer que suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2022, elle a signé un accord de principes visant à modifier (l' « Amendement des Débentures » ) certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») qui ont été émises par la Société dans le cadre d'un placement privé de débentures d'un capital global de 1,2 millions de dollars canadiens de débentures convertibles garanties à 14 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the completion of Levens 4-31 well in the Syracuse Project as well as the commencement of drilling activities at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well, marking the initiation of the Company's first test well within the Stockholm Project located in Wallace County, Kansas.

Progress In Syracuse Project With Completion of Levens 4-31

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Options Prospectus

Related News

Gold Investing

Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024

Gold Investing

Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project

Gold Investing

Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Gains 64 Percent on Updated Resource Estimate

Uranium Investing

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

×