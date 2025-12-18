Dave McKay of RBC to Speak at RBC Capital Markets 2026 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

 Dave McKay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY,OTC:RYPBF) (NYSE: RY), is scheduled to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference on January 6, 2026 at 8:40 a.m. (ET).

A link to the live webcast will be available on RBC's website at https://www.rbc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.html on January 6, 2026. The webcast will be archived for three months.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com, 416-955-7804

Media contact:
Tracy Tong, Financial Communications, tracy.tong@rbc.com 437-655-1915

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

