Life Science NewsInvesting News

Data across VALOR-HCM, EXPLORER-HCM, AUGUSTUS and other studies continue to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the company's cardiovascular portfolio

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the strength of the company's cardiovascular franchise at the American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions, taking place in-person and virtually November 5-7, 2022. Findings from clinical, patient-reported outcomes and real-world studies will be presented across the cardiovascular portfolio. Notably, one abstract from the CAMZYOS ® (mavacamten) development program was accepted as a featured science presentation demonstrating advancements in the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

"The AHA annual Scientific Sessions is an important congress for us to share new data that is adding to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the continued positive, long-term impact our treatments are having for cardiovascular patients globally," said Roland Chen, MD, senior vice president and head of cardiovascular development, Global Drug Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. "We continue to pursue the development of innovative, safe, effective and durable treatment options that improve patients' lives, and are proud to showcase further analysis from our programs in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and thrombosis."

Key presentations include:

  • A featured science presentation of the 32-week follow-up and crossover data from the VALOR-HCM study evaluating mavacamten and the use of septal reduction therapy (SRT)
  • A poster presentation surrounding the analysis of pooled safety data from five clinical trials of mavacamten treatment in patients with obstructive and nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
  • An oral presentation, sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, on racial disparities and geographic variation in anticoagulant treatment among Medicare beneficiaries with non-valvular atrial fibrillation in the United States

Summary of Presentations

Select Bristol Myers Squibb and Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance studies at the AHA Annual Scientific Sessions 2022 include:

Abstract Title

Primary Author

Type/#

Session Title

Time (CT)

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Mavacamten Treatment in Patients with Obstructive and Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Pooled Safety Analysis of 5 Clinical Trials

Fermin, D

Poster - SA2183

HF.APS.P33 - Novel Drugs and Strategies for Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Impact of Mavacamten on Artificial Intelligence Electrocardiographic Diagnosis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the EXPLORER-HCM Trial

Siontis, K

Poster - SA2182

HF.APS.P33 - Novel Drugs and Strategies for Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Myosin Inhibition in Patients With Obstructive HCM Referred for Septal Reduction Therapy: 32-Week Active Blinded Crossover Results From VALOR-HCM Trial

Desai, M

Featured Science Session - Oral Presentation

FS.02 - New Insights - Cardiac Surgery

9:30 AM - 9:42 AM

The Association of Echocardiographic Parameters with Health Status in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Insights from the EXPLORER-HCM Trial

Arnold, S

Oral -

288

QU.AOS.465 - Improving Cardiovascular Health Outcomes Through Real-World Science

10:06 AM - 10:16 AM

Effect of Mavacamten on Systolic Anterior Motion of the Mitral Valve and Mitral Regurgitation in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the VALOR-HCM Study

Cremer, P

Moderated Poster - MP129

HF.MDP19 - New Insights From Clinical Trials: Pharmacologic Therapy for Heart Failure

10:30 AM - 10:35 AM

Predictors of Primary Non-Adherence in Patients With Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Prescribed Oral Anticoagulants in the US*

Hines, DM

Poster - MP111

QU.MDP32 - Improving Cardiovascular Health: Prediction, Processes and Programs

12:00 PM - 12:05 PM

Effect of Mavacamten on Diastolic Function in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the VALOR-HCM Study

Cremer, P

Oral -

326

IM.AOS.373 - Charles T. Dotter Memorial Lecture

4:18 PM - 4:28 PM

Monday, November 7, 2022

Racial Disparities and Geographic Variation in Anticoagulant Treatment Among Medicare Beneficiaries With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation in the United States*

Kang, A

Oral -

599

EP.RFO32 - Out of Rhythm and Out of Step: Prevention and Management of Atrial Fibrillation

11:50 AM - 11:55 AM

Association Between Oral Anticoagulant Type and Hospital Readmission Rates Following Myocardial Infarction With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients With Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation*

Desai, N

Poster - MO4086

EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM

Benefits of Apixaban Over Warfarin are Preserved Independent of Warfarin Time in Therapeutic Range: Insights From the AUGUSTUS Trial*

Harrington, J

Poster -

MO4080

EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM

Reduced versus Standard Dose Apixaban in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Acute Coronary Syndrome and/or Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Insights From the AUGUSTUS Trial*

Fudim, M

Poster - MO4087

EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM

*Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance

About CAMZYOS (mavacamten)

CAMZYOS (mavacamten) is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. CAMZYOS is an allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin. CAMZYOS modulates the number of myosin heads that can enter "on actin" (power-generating) states, thus reducing the probability of force-producing (systolic) and residual (diastolic) cross-bridge formation. Excess myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are mechanistic hallmarks of HCM. CAMZYOS shifts the overall myosin population towards an energy-sparing, recruitable, super-relaxed state. In HCM patients, myosin inhibition with CAMZYOS reduces dynamic LVOT obstruction and improves cardiac filling pressures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF HEART FAILURE

CAMZYOS reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with CAMZYOS. Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF

Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of CAMZYOS is contraindicated with the following:

  • Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inhibitors or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors
  • Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, CAMZYOS is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the CAMZYOS REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

CAMZYOS is contraindicated with concomitant use of:

  • Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inhibitors or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors
  • Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Heart Failure

CAMZYOS reduces systolic contraction and can cause heart failure or totally block ventricular function. Patients who experience a serious intercurrent illness (e.g., serious infection) or arrhythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation or other uncontrolled tachyarrhythmia) are at greater risk of developing systolic dysfunction and heart failure.

Assess the patient's clinical status and LVEF prior to and regularly during treatment and adjust the CAMZYOS dose accordingly. New or worsening arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, leg edema, or elevations in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) may be signs and symptoms of heart failure and should also prompt an evaluation of cardiac function.

Asymptomatic LVEF reduction, intercurrent illnesses, and arrhythmias require additional dosing considerations.

Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF

CYP 450 Drug Interactions Leading to Heart Failure or Loss of Effectiveness

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and CYP3A4 enzymes. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS and drugs that interact with these enzymes may lead to life-threatening drug interactions such as heart failure or loss of effectiveness.

Advise patients of the potential for drug interactions, including with over the counter medications (such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or cimetidine). Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant products prior to and during CAMZYOS treatment.

CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program

CAMZYOS is only available through a restricted program called the CAMZYOS REMS Program because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Notable requirements of the CAMZYOS REMS Program include the following:

  • Prescribers must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program.
  • Patients must enroll in the REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring requirements.
  • Pharmacies must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program and must only dispense to patients who are authorized to receive CAMZYOS.
  • Wholesalers and distributors must only distribute to certified pharmacies.

Further information is available at www.CAMZYOSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-833-628-7367.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

CAMZYOS may cause fetal toxicity when administered to a pregnant female, based on animal studies. Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to treatment and advise patients to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs). Advise patients using CHCs to use an alternative contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP 450 enzyme induction or to add nonhormonal contraception. Advise females of reproductive potential about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, adverse reactions occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly in the CAMZYOS group than in the placebo group were dizziness (27% vs 18%) and syncope (6% vs 2%).

Effects on Systolic Function

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, mean (SD) resting LVEF was 74% (6) at baseline in both treatment groups. Mean (SD) absolute change from baseline in LVEF was -4% (8) in the CAMZYOS group and 0% (7) in the placebo group over the 30-week treatment period. At Week 38, following an 8-week interruption of trial drug, mean LVEF was similar to baseline for both treatment groups. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, 7 (6%) patients in the CAMZYOS group and 2 (2%) patients in the placebo group experienced reversible reductions in LVEF

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Potential for Other Drugs to Affect Plasma Concentrations of CAMZYOS

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and to a lesser extent by CYP3A4 and CYP2C9. Inducers and inhibitors of CYP2C19 and moderate to strong inhibitors or inducers of CYP3A4 may affect the exposures of CAMZYOS.

Impact of Other Drugs on CAMZYOS:

  • Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated.
  • Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inducers or Moderate to Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS' efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated.
  • Weak CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (i.e., 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available.

Potential for CAMZYOS to Affect Plasma Concentrations of Other Drugs

CAMZYOS is an inducer of CYP3A4, CYP2C9, and CYP2C19. Concomitant use with CYP3A4, CYP2C19, or CYP2C9 substrates may reduce plasma concentration of these drugs. Closely monitor when CAMZYOS is used in combination with CYP3A4, CYP2C19, or CYP2C9 substrates where decreases in the plasma concentration of these drugs may reduce their activity.

Hormonal Contraceptives: Progestin and ethinyl estradiol are CYP3A4 substrates. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS may decrease exposures of ethinyl estradiol and progestin, which may lead to contraceptive failure or an increase in breakthrough bleeding. Advise patients to use a contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP 450 enzyme induction (e.g., intrauterine system) or add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Drugs That Reduce Cardiac Contractility

Expect additive negative inotropic effects of CAMZYOS and other drugs that reduce cardiac contractility. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS with disopyramide in combination with verapamil or diltiazem. If concomitant therapy with a negative inotrope is initiated, or if the dose of a negative inotrope is increased, monitor LVEF closely until stable doses and clinical response have been achieved.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

CAMZYOS may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy. There is a pregnancy safety study for CAMZYOS. If CAMZYOS is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving CAMZYOS or within 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS, healthcare providers should report CAMZYOS exposure by contacting Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 or www.bms.com .

Lactation

The presence of CAMZYOS in human or animal milk, the drug's effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production are unknown. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for CAMZYOS and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from CAMZYOS or from the underlying maternal condition.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of CAMZYOS. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. Use of CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of CHCs. Advise patients using CHCs to use an alternative contraceptive method or add nonhormonal contraception.

Please see US Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide .

About Eliquis

Eliquis ® is an oral selective Factor Xa inhibitor. By inhibiting Factor Xa, a key blood clotting protein, Eliquis decreases thrombin generation and blood clot formation. Eliquis is approved for multiple indications in the U.S. based on efficacy and safety data from multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. Eliquis is a prescription medicine indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF); for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery; for the treatment of DVT and PE; and to reduce the risk of recurrent DVT and PE, following initial therapy. Eliquis continues to be developed and commercialized by The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance.

ELIQUIS Important Safety Information

Indications

ELIQUIS is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. ELIQUIS is indicated for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery. ELIQUIS is indicated for the treatment of DVT and PE, and to reduce the risk of recurrent DVT and PE following initial therapy.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF ELIQUIS INCREASES THE RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA

(A) Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If anticoagulation with ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.

(B) Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated with ELIQUIS who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:

  • use of indwelling epidural catheters
  • concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such as nonsteroidal
  • anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet inhibitors, other anticoagulants
  • a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal punctures
  • a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery
  • optimal timing between the administration of ELIQUIS and neuraxial procedures is not known

Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent treatment is necessary.

Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in patients anticoagulated or to be anticoagulated.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

  • Active pathological bleeding
  • Severe hypersensitivity reaction to ELIQUIS (e.g., anaphylactic reactions)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature Discontinuation: Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events. An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.
  • Bleeding Risk: ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding.
    • Concomitant use of drugs affecting hemostasis increases the risk of bleeding, including aspirin and other antiplatelet agents, other anticoagulants, heparin, thrombolytic agents, SSRIs, SNRIs, and NSAIDs.
    • Advise patients of signs and symptoms of blood loss and to report them immediately or go to an emergency room. Discontinue ELIQUIS in patients with active pathological hemorrhage.
    • The anticoagulant effect of apixaban can be expected to persist for at least 24 hours after the last dose (i.e., about two half-lives). An agent to reverse the anti-factor Xa activity of apixaban is available. Please visit www.andexxa.com for more information on availability of a reversal agent.
  • Spinal/Epidural Anesthesia or Puncture: Patients treated with ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or permanent paralysis.

    The risk of these events may be increased by the postoperative use of indwelling epidural catheters or the concomitant use of medicinal products affecting hemostasis. Indwelling epidural or intrathecal catheters should not be removed earlier than 24 hours after the last administration of ELIQUIS. The next dose of ELIQUIS should not be administered earlier than 5 hours after the removal of the catheter. The risk may also be increased by traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal puncture. If traumatic puncture occurs, delay the administration of ELIQUIS for 48 hours.

    Monitor patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted, urgent diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider the potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in ELIQUIS patients.
  • Prosthetic Heart Valves: The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is not recommended in these patients.
  • Acute PE in Hemodynamically Unstable Patients or Patients who Require Thrombolysis or Pulmonary Embolectomy : Initiation of ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary embolectomy.
  • Increased Risk of Thrombosis in Patients with Triple Positive Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS): Direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs), including ELIQUIS, are not recommended for use in patients with triple-positive APS. For patients with APS (especially those who are triple positive [positive for lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin, and anti–beta 2-glycoprotein I antibodies]), treatment with DOACs has been associated with increased rates of recurrent thrombotic events compared with vitamin K antagonist therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

  • The most common and most serious adverse reactions reported with ELIQUIS were related to bleeding.

TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION FOR SURGERY AND OTHER INTERVENTIONS

  • ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 48 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a moderate or high risk of unacceptable or clinically significant bleeding. ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 24 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a low risk of bleeding or where the bleeding would be noncritical in location and easily controlled. Bridging anticoagulation during the 24 to 48 hours after stopping ELIQUIS and prior to the intervention is not generally required. ELIQUIS should be restarted after the surgical or other procedures as soon as adequate hemostasis has been established.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Inhibitors of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) increase exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole, or ritonavir). In patients already taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.
    Clarithromycin
    Although clarithromycin is a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor, pharmacokinetic data suggest that no dose adjustment is necessary with concomitant administration with ELIQUIS.
  • Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers (e.g., rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. John's wort) because such drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban.
  • Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Agents: Coadministration of antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytics, heparin, aspirin, and chronic NSAID use increases the risk of bleeding. APPRAISE-2, a placebo-controlled clinical trial of apixaban in high-risk post-acute coronary syndrome patients treated with aspirin or the combination of aspirin and clopidogrel, was terminated early due to a higher rate of bleeding with apixaban compared to placebo.

PREGNANCY

  • The limited available data on ELIQUIS use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform drug-associated risks of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse developmental outcomes. Treatment may increase the risk of bleeding during pregnancy and delivery, and in the fetus and neonate.
    • Labor or delivery: ELIQUIS use during labor or delivery in women who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia may result in epidural or spinal hematomas. Consider use of a shorter acting anticoagulant as delivery approaches.

LACTATION

  • Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with ELIQUIS.

FEMALES AND MALES OF REPRODUCTIVE POTENTIAL

  • Females of reproductive potential requiring anticoagulation should discuss pregnancy planning with their physician. The risk of clinically significant uterine bleeding, potentially requiring gynecological surgical interventions, identified with oral anticoagulants including ELIQUIS should be assessed in these patients and those with abnormal uterine bleeding.

Please see U.S. FULL PRESCRIBING INFORMATION , including Boxed WARNINGS , available at BMS.com .

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Bristol Myers Squibb/Pfizer Collaboration

In 2007, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a worldwide collaboration to develop and commercialize apixaban, an oral anticoagulant discovered by Bristol Myers Squibb. This global alliance combines Bristol Myers Squibb's long-standing strengths in cardiovascular drug development and commercialization with Pfizer's global scale and expertise in this field.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that CAMZYOS ® (mavacamten) may not receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such additional indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

corporatefinancial-news

Bristol Myers Squibb

Media Inquiries:
media@bms.com

Susan Francis
susan.francis@bms.com
609-529-0676

Investors:
Tim Power
timothy.power@bms.com
609-252-7509

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYBiotech Investing
BMY
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Calithera Biosciences Announce Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with CB-839 in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:CALA), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration to evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo in combination with Calithera’s CB-839 in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). CB-839 is an orally administered glutaminase inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical studies.Preclinical data suggest that CB-839, which is designed to target a pathway to starve tumor cells of the key nutrient glutamine, may enhance the effects of checkpoint inhibitors and may also reverse tumor resistance to checkpoint inhibitors by altering the immune-suppressive microenvironment and promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo is designed to overcome immune suppression. The companies will explore the potential of combining these two agents with the goal of achieving improved and sustained efficacy in ccRCC patients with cancer that is stable or growing on a PD-1 inhibitor therapy.“Influencing the tumor microenvironment remains a key focus of research, and we are excited to explore the potential benefits of Opdivo plus CB-839 in an effort to advance new combination therapies for difficult to treat cancers,” said Fouad Namouni, M.D., senior vice president, Head of Oncology Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb.“The combination with Opdivo follows our strategy to combine CB-839 with therapies to improve outcomes for RCC patients,” said Susan Molineaux, CEO of Calithera Biosciences. “We believe that by blocking glutamine consumption in tumors, and redirecting this key nutrient for cell growth and proliferation to T‑cells, CB-839 could enhance the effects of Opdivo. With support from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Calithera is excited to advance this combination into the Phase 2 portion of CX-839-004, our ongoing study in ccRCC patients.”Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world in July 2014, and currently has regulatory approval in 57 countries including the United States, Japan, and in the European Union.
Bristol-Myers Squibb & Immuno-Oncology: Advancing Oncology Research

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives European Approval for Opdivo for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced the European Commission approved Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) after
autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) and treatment with brentuximab vedotin. Opdivo is now the first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in the European Union (EU). This approval allows for the expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory cHL in all 28 Member States of the EU.
The approval is based on an integrated analysis of data from the Phase 2
CheckMate -205 and the Phase 1 CheckMate -039 trials, evaluating
patients with relapsed or refractory cHL after ASCT and treatment with
brentuximab vedotin. In the subset of patients in the efficacy
population (n=95), the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR)
as assessed by an independent radiologic review committee was 66% (95%
CI: 56-76; 63/95 patients). The percentage of patients with a complete
response was 6% (95% CI: 2-13; 6/95 patients), and the percentage of
patients with a partial response was 60% (95% CI: 49-70; 57/95
patients). At 12 months, the progression-free survival rate was 57% (95%
CI: 45-68). Opdivo is associated with warnings and precautions
including immune-related: pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, nephritis and
renal dysfunction, endocrinopathies, rash, and other adverse reactions;
infusion reactions, and complications of allogeneic hematopoietic stem
cell transplantation (HSCT) in cHL after Opdivo.
Emmanuel
Blin, senior vice president and chief strategy officer,
Bristol-Myers Squibb, commented, “We’re incredibly proud of this
approval for Opdivo and what it means for adult patients with
relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem
cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin, as it marks the
first and only PD-1 inhibitor approved for a hematologic malignancy in
the EU. This also is Bristol-Myers Squibb’s second Immuno-Oncology agent
approved for a blood cancer in the EU within just six months.”
“As a practicing hematologist, I have experienced the challenge of
managing classical Hodgkin lymphoma and the need among previously
treated patients,” said Andreas Engert, M.D., lead investigator and
professor of Internal Medicine, Hematology and Oncology, University
Hospital of Cologne, Cologne, Germany. “It is incredibly exciting that
with today’s approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adult
patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma after
autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin
in the EU, we now have an entirely new treatment approach that has shown
impressive response rates and durability of response in this
difficult-to-treat population.”
In the integrated analysis of data from CheckMate -205 and CheckMate
-039, the median time to response was 2.0 months (range 0.7-11.1), and
among responders, the duration of response was maintained over time for
a median of 13.1 months (95% CI: 9.5-NE; range 0.0+, 23.1+). Stable
disease was observed in 23% of patients. In a post-hoc analysis of the
80 patients in CheckMate -205 cohort B, it was found 37 patients had no
response to prior brentuximab vedotin treatment. Among these 37
patients, treatment with Opdivo resulted in an ORR of 59.5%
(22/37), and the median duration of response was 13.14 months.
The safety of Opdivo in cHL was evaluated in 263 adult patients
from CheckMate -205 (n=240) and CheckMate -039 (n=23). Among these
patients (total safety population: n=263), serious adverse events (AEs)
occurred in 21% of patients. The most common serious AEs (reported in at
least 1% of patients) were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. The most common AEs (reported
in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue (32%), upper respiratory tract
infection (28%), pyrexia (24%), diarrhea (23%), and cough (22%).
Twenty-three percent of patients had a dose delay for an AE, and 4.2% of
patients discontinued treatment due to AEs. Six out of 40 patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after Opdivo, and these 40
patients had a median follow-up from subsequent allogeneic HSCT of 2.9
months (range: 0-22).
About Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), also known as Hodgkin disease, is a cancer that
starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the
body’s immune system. In the European Union, about 12,200 new cases and
2,600 deaths occurred in 2012 as a result of HL. The disease is most
often diagnosed in early adulthood (ages 20-40) and late adulthood
(older than 55 years of age). Classical Hodgkin lymphoma is the most
common type of HL, accounting for 95% of cases.
Bristol-Myers Squibb: At the Forefront of
Immuno-Oncology Science & Innovation
At Bristol-Myers Squibb, patients are at the center of everything we do.
Our vision for the future of cancer care is focused on researching and
developing transformational Immuno-Oncology (I-O) medicines that will
raise survival expectations in hard-to-treat cancers and will change the
way patients live with cancer.
We are leading the scientific understanding of I-O through our extensive
portfolio of investigational and approved agents, including the first
combination of two I-O agents in metastatic melanoma, and our
differentiated clinical development program, which is studying broad
patient populations across more than 20 types of cancers with 11
clinical-stage molecules designed to target different immune system
pathways. Our deep expertise and innovative clinical trial designs
uniquely position us to advance the science of combinations across
multiple tumors and potentially deliver the next wave of I-O combination
regimens with a sense of urgency. We also continue to pioneer research
that will help facilitate a deeper understanding of the role of immune
biomarkers and inform which patients will benefit most from I-O
therapies.
We understand making the promise of I-O a reality for the many patients
who may benefit from these therapies requires not only innovation on our
part but also close collaboration with leading experts in the field. Our
partnerships with academia, government, advocacy and biotech companies
support our collective goal of providing new treatment options to
advance the standards of clinical practice.
About Opdivo
Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor
that is designed to uniquely harness the body’s own immune system to
help restore anti-tumor immune response. By harnessing the body’s own
immune system to fight cancer, Opdivo has become an important
treatment option across multiple cancers.
Opdivo’s leading global development program is based on
Bristol-Myers Squibb’s scientific expertise in the field of
Immuno-Oncology and includes a broad range of clinical trials across all
phases, including Phase 3, in a variety of tumor types. To date, the Opdivo clinical
development program has enrolled more than 25,000 patients. The Opdivo
trials have contributed to gaining a deeper understanding of the
potential role of biomarkers in patient care, particularly regarding how
patients may benefit from Opdivo across the continuum of
PD-L1 expression.
In July 2014, Opdivo was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint
inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world. Opdivo
is currently approved in more than 57 countries, including the
United States, the European Union and Japan. In October 2015, the
company’s Opdivo + Yervoy combination was the first
Immuno-Oncology combination to receive regulatory approval for the
treatment of metastatic melanoma and is currently approved in more than
47 countries, including the United States and the European Union.
U.S. FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR OPDIVO®
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 mutation-positive unresectable or
metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under accelerated
approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a single agent is indicated for the
treatment of patients with BRAF V600 wild-type unresectable or
metastatic melanoma.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab), in combination with YERVOY®
(ipilimumab), is indicated for the treatment of patients with
unresectable or metastatic melanoma. This indication is approved under
accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with
progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR
or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on
FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving OPDIVO.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received
prior anti-angiogenic therapy.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) that has relapsed or
progressed after autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
(HSCT) and post-transplantation brentuximab vedotin. This indication is
approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate.
Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon
verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is indicated for the treatment of
patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the
head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after
platinum-based therapy.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: IMMUNE-MEDIATED ADVERSE REACTIONS
YERVOY can result in severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse
reactions. These immune-mediated reactions may involve any organ system;
however, the most common severe immune-mediated adverse reactions are
enterocolitis, hepatitis, dermatitis (including toxic epidermal
necrolysis), neuropathy, and endocrinopathy. The majority of these
immune-mediated reactions initially manifested during treatment;
however, a minority occurred weeks to months after discontinuation of
YERVOY.
Assess patients for signs and symptoms of enterocolitis, dermatitis,
neuropathy, and endocrinopathy and evaluate clinical chemistries
including liver function tests (LFTs), adrenocorticotropic hormone
(ACTH) level, and thyroid function tests at baseline and before each
dose.
Permanently discontinue YERVOY and initiate systemic high-dose
corticosteroid therapy for severe immune-mediated reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. Fatal cases have been
reported. Monitor patients for signs with radiographic imaging and for
symptoms of pneumonitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or more
severe pneumonitis. Permanently discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 and
withhold until resolution for Grade 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, fatal cases of immune-mediated pneumonitis have occurred.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.1% (61/1994) of patients. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated pneumonitis
occurred in 6% (25/407) of patients.
In CheckMate 205 and 039, pneumonitis, including interstitial lung
disease, occurred in 4.9% (13/263) of patients receiving OPDIVO.
Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (9/263) of patients
receiving OPDIVO: Grade 3 (n=1) and Grade 2 (n=8).
Immune-Mediated Colitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated colitis. Monitor patients for signs and
symptoms of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 (of more
than 5 days duration), 3, or 4 colitis. Withhold OPDIVO monotherapy for
Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 or recurrent
colitis upon re-initiation of OPDIVO. When administered with YERVOY,
withhold OPDIVO and YERVOY for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for
Grade 3 or 4 or recurrent colitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2.9% (58/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
colitis occurred in 26% (107/407) of patients including three fatal
cases.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal (diarrhea of ≥7 stools above baseline, fever, ileus, peritoneal
signs; Grade 3-5) immune-mediated enterocolitis occurred in 34 (7%)
patients. Across all YERVOY-treated patients in that study (n=511), 5
(1%) developed intestinal perforation, 4 (0.8%) died as a result of
complications, and 26 (5%) were hospitalized for severe enterocolitis.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Monitor patients for
abnormal liver tests prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater transaminase
elevations. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue for Grade 3
or 4 immune-mediated hepatitis. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.8% (35/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated
hepatitis occurred in 13% (51/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal hepatotoxicity (AST or ALT elevations >5x the ULN or total
bilirubin elevations >3x the ULN; Grade 3-5) occurred in 8 (2%) patients,
with fatal hepatic failure in 0.2% and hospitalization in 0.4%.
Immune-Mediated Neuropathies
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, 1 case of fatal
Guillain-Barré syndrome and 1 case of severe (Grade 3) peripheral motor
neuropathy were reported.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis, immune-mediated adrenal
insufficiency, autoimmune thyroid disorders, and Type 1 diabetes
mellitus. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypophysitis, signs
and symptoms of adrenal insufficiency, thyroid function prior to and
periodically during treatment, and hyperglycemia. Administer hormone
replacement as clinically indicated and corticosteroids for Grade 2 or
greater hypophysitis. Withhold for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 4 hypophysitis. Administer corticosteroids for
Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Withhold for Grade 2 and permanently
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 adrenal insufficiency. Administer
hormone-replacement therapy for hypothyroidism. Initiate medical
management for control of hyperthyroidism. Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 3
and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 hyperglycemia.
In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, hypophysitis occurred in 0.6%
(12/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
hypophysitis occurred in 9% (36/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1% (20/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, adrenal
insufficiency occurred in 5% (21/407) of patients. In patients receiving
OPDIVO monotherapy, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis resulting in
hypothyroidism occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. Hyperthyroidism
occurred in 2.7% (54/1994) of patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy. In
patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, hypothyroidism or thyroiditis
resulting in hypothyroidism occurred in 22% (89/407) of patients.
Hyperthyroidism occurred in 8% (34/407) of patients receiving OPDIVO
with YERVOY. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, diabetes occurred
in 0.9% (17/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
diabetes occurred in 1.5% (6/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe to
life-threatening immune-mediated endocrinopathies (requiring
hospitalization, urgent medical intervention, or interfering with
activities of daily living; Grade 3-4) occurred in 9 (1.8%) patients.
All 9 patients had hypopituitarism, and some had additional concomitant
endocrinopathies such as adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and
hypothyroidism. 6 of the 9 patients were hospitalized for severe
endocrinopathies.
Immune-Mediated Nephritis and Renal Dysfunction
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Monitor patients for
elevated serum creatinine prior to and periodically during treatment.
Administer corticosteroids for Grades 2-4 increased serum creatinine.
Withhold OPDIVO for Grade 2 or 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4
increased serum creatinine. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 1.2%
(23/1994) of patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY,
immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction occurred in 2.2% (9/407)
of patients.
Immune-Mediated Skin Adverse Reactions and Dermatitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated rash, including Stevens-Johnson
syndrome (SJS) and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), some cases with
fatal outcome. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 3 or 4 rash.
Withhold for Grade 3 and permanently discontinue for Grade 4 rash. For
symptoms or signs of SJS or TEN, withhold OPDIVO and refer the patient
for specialized care for assessment and treatment; if confirmed,
permanently discontinue. In patients receiving OPDIVO monotherapy,
immune-mediated rash occurred in 9% (171/1994) of patients. In patients
receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, immune-mediated rash occurred in 22.6%
(92/407) of patients.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, severe, life-threatening,
or fatal immune-mediated dermatitis (eg, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic
epidermal necrolysis, or rash complicated by full thickness dermal
ulceration, or necrotic, bullous, or hemorrhagic manifestations; Grade
3-5) occurred in 13 (2.5%) patients. 1 (0.2%) patient died as a result
of toxic epidermal necrolysis. 1 additional patient required
hospitalization for severe dermatitis.
Immune-Mediated Encephalitis
OPDIVO can cause immune-mediated encephalitis. Evaluation of patients
with neurologic symptoms may include, but not be limited to,
consultation with a neurologist, brain MRI, and lumbar puncture.
Withhold OPDIVO in patients with new-onset moderate to severe neurologic
signs or symptoms and evaluate to rule out other causes. If other
etiologies are ruled out, administer corticosteroids and permanently
discontinue OPDIVO for immune-mediated encephalitis. In patients
receiving OPDIVO monotherapy, encephalitis occurred in 0.2% (3/1994) of
patients. Fatal limbic encephalitis occurred in one patient after 7.2
months of exposure despite discontinuation of OPDIVO and administration
of corticosteroids. Encephalitis occurred in one patient receiving
OPDIVO with YERVOY (0.2%) after 1.7 months of exposure.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Based on the severity of adverse reaction, permanently discontinue or
withhold treatment, administer high-dose corticosteroids, and, if
appropriate, initiate hormone-replacement therapy. Across clinical
trials of OPDIVO the following clinically significant immune-mediated
adverse reactions occurred in <1.0% of patients receiving OPDIVO:
uveitis, iritis, pancreatitis, facial and abducens nerve paresis,
demyelination, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune neuropathy,
Guillain-Barré syndrome, hypopituitarism, systemic inflammatory response
syndrome, gastritis, duodenitis, sarcoidosis, histiocytic necrotizing
lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), myositis, myocarditis,
rhabdomyolysis, motor dysfunction, vasculitis, and myasthenic syndrome.
Infusion Reactions
OPDIVO can cause severe infusion reactions, which have been reported in
<1.0% of patients in clinical trials. Discontinue OPDIVO in patients
with Grade 3 or 4 infusion reactions. Interrupt or slow the rate of
infusion in patients with Grade 1 or 2. In patients receiving OPDIVO
monotherapy, infusion-related reactions occurred in 6.4% (127/1994) of
patients. In patients receiving OPDIVO with YERVOY, infusion-related
reactions occurred in 2.5% (10/407) of patients.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO
Complications, including fatal events, occurred in patients who received
allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Outcomes were evaluated in 17 patients
from CheckMate 205 and 039, who underwent allogeneic HSCT after
discontinuing OPDIVO (15 with reduced-intensity conditioning, 2 with
myeloablative conditioning). Thirty-five percent (6/17) of patients died
from complications of allogeneic HSCT after OPDIVO. Five deaths occurred
in the setting of severe or refractory GVHD. Grade 3 or higher acute
GVHD was reported in 29% (5/17) of patients. Hyperacute GVHD was
reported in 20% (n=2) of patients. A steroid-requiring febrile syndrome,
without an identified infectious cause, was reported in 35% (n=6) of
patients. Two cases of encephalitis were reported: Grade 3 (n=1)
lymphocytic encephalitis without an identified infectious cause, and
Grade 3 (n=1) suspected viral encephalitis. Hepatic veno-occlusive
disease (VOD) occurred in one patient, who received reduced-intensity
conditioned allogeneic HSCT and died of GVHD and multi-organ failure.
Other cases of hepatic VOD after reduced-intensity conditioned
allogeneic HSCT have also been reported in patients with lymphoma who
received a PD-1 receptor blocking antibody before transplantation. Cases
of fatal hyperacute GVHD have also been reported. These complications
may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1 blockade and
allogeneic HSCT.
Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related
complications such as hyperacute GVHD, severe (Grade 3 to 4) acute GVHD,
steroid-requiring febrile syndrome, hepatic VOD, and other
immune-mediated adverse reactions, and intervene promptly.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanisms of action, OPDIVO and YERVOY can cause fetal
harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the
potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use effective contraception during treatment with an OPDIVO- or YERVOY-
containing regimen and for at least 5 months after the last dose of
OPDIVO.
Lactation
It is not known whether OPDIVO or YERVOY is present in human milk.
Because many drugs, including antibodies, are excreted in human milk and
because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from an OPDIVO-containing regimen, advise women to discontinue
breastfeeding during treatment. Advise women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with YERVOY and for 3 months following the final dose.
Serious Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients
receiving OPDIVO (n=268). Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in
42% of patients receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4
adverse drug reactions reported in 2% to <5% of patients receiving
OPDIVO were abdominal pain, hyponatremia, increased aspartate
aminotransferase, and increased lipase. In CheckMate 066, serious
adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=206).
Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients receiving
OPDIVO. The most frequent Grade 3 and 4 adverse reactions reported in
≥2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were gamma-glutamyltransferase increase
(3.9%) and diarrhea (3.4%). In CheckMate 067, serious adverse reactions
(73% and 37%), adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation
(43% and 14%) or to dosing delays (55% and 28%), and Grade 3 or 4
adverse reactions (72% and 44%) all occurred more frequently in the
OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) relative to the OPDIVO arm (n=313). The
most frequent (≥10%) serious adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY
arm and the OPDIVO arm, respectively, were diarrhea (13% and 2.6%),
colitis (10% and 1.6%), and pyrexia (10% and 0.6%). In CheckMate 017 and
057, serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients receiving
OPDIVO (n=418). The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, pulmonary
embolism, dyspnea, pyrexia, pleural effusion, pneumonitis, and
respiratory failure. In CheckMate 025, serious adverse reactions
occurred in 47% of patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406). The most frequent
serious adverse reactions reported in ≥2% of patients were acute kidney
injury, pleural effusion, pneumonia, diarrhea, and hypercalcemia. In
CheckMate 205 and 039, among all patients (safety population [n=263]),
adverse reactions leading to discontinuation (4.2%) or to dosing delays
(23%) occurred. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
≥1% of patients were infusion-related reaction, pneumonia, pleural
effusion, pyrexia, rash and pneumonitis. Ten patients died from causes
other than disease progression, including 6 who died from complications
of allogeneic HSCT. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of
patients in the safety population (n=263) and 27% of patients in the
subset of patients evaluated for efficacy (efficacy population [n=95]).
In CheckMate 141, serious adverse reactions occurred in 49% of patients
receiving OPDIVO. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported
in at least 2% of patients receiving OPDIVO were pneumonia, dyspnea,
respiratory failure, respiratory tract infections, and sepsis.
Common Adverse Reactions
In CheckMate 037, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) reported with
OPDIVO (n=268) was rash (21%). In CheckMate 066, the most common adverse
reactions (≥20%) reported with OPDIVO (n=206) vs dacarbazine (n=205)
were fatigue (49% vs 39%), musculoskeletal pain (32% vs 25%), rash (28%
vs 12%), and pruritus (23% vs 12%). In CheckMate 067, the most common
(≥20%) adverse reactions in the OPDIVO plus YERVOY arm (n=313) were
fatigue (59%), rash (53%), diarrhea (52%), nausea (40%), pyrexia (37%),
vomiting (28%), and dyspnea (20%). The most common (≥20%) adverse
reactions in the OPDIVO (n=313) arm were fatigue (53%), rash (40%),
diarrhea (31%), and nausea (28%). In CheckMate 017 and 057, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=418)
were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, cough, dyspnea, and decreased
appetite. In CheckMate 025, the most common adverse reactions (≥20%)
reported in patients receiving OPDIVO (n=406) vs everolimus (n=397) were
asthenic conditions (56% vs 57%), cough (34% vs 38%), nausea (28% vs
29%), rash (28% vs 36%), dyspnea (27% vs 31%), diarrhea (25% vs 32%),
constipation (23% vs 18%), decreased appetite (23% vs 30%), back pain
(21% vs 16%), and arthralgia (20% vs 14%). In CheckMate 205 and 039,
among all patients (safety population [n=263]) and the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), respectively, the most
common adverse reactions (≥20%) were fatigue (32% and 43%), upper
respiratory tract infection (28% and 48%), pyrexia (24% and 35%),
diarrhea (23% and 30%), and cough (22% and 35%). In the subset of
patients in the efficacy population (n=95), the most common adverse
reactions also included rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (27%), pruritus
(25%), nausea (23%), arthralgia (21%), and peripheral neuropathy (21%).
In CheckMate 141, the most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients
receiving OPDIVO were cough and dyspnea at a higher incidence than
investigator’s choice.
In a separate Phase 3 study of YERVOY 3 mg/kg, the most common adverse
reactions (≥5%) in patients who received YERVOY at 3 mg/kg were fatigue
(41%), diarrhea (32%), pruritus (31%), rash (29%), and colitis (8%).
CheckMate Trials and Patient Populations
CheckMate 067 – advanced melanoma alone or in combination with
YERVOY; CheckMate 037 and 066 – advanced melanoma; CheckMate
017 – squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); CheckMate 057
non-squamous NSCLC; CheckMate 025 – renal cell carcinoma; CheckMate
205/039 – classical Hodgkin lymphoma; CheckMate 141
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Please
see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for OPDIVO and YERVOY, including Boxed
WARNING regarding immune-mediated adverse reactions for YERVOY.
About the Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono
Pharmaceutical Collaboration
In 2011, through a collaboration agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd (Ono), Bristol-Myers Squibb expanded its territorial rights to
develop and commercialize Opdivo globally except in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan, where Ono had retained all rights to the compound at
the time. On July 23, 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono further
expanded the companies’ strategic collaboration agreement to jointly
develop and commercialize multiple immunotherapies – as single agents
and combination regimens – for patients with cancer in Japan, South
Korea and Taiwan.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Facebook.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.
Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated
together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
business, particularly those identified in the cautionary factors
discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2015 in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and
our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Jounce Therapeutics earns clinical milestone payment under the CCR8 exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced today earning a $15.0 million clinical milestone payment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) under the exclusive license agreement for GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody for which Gilead has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811) is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35.0 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce. Jounce led the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after which Gilead obtained the sole right to develop and commercialize the program. After receiving this $15.0 million milestone payment, Jounce may receive up to an additional $645.0 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and will also be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales. Any milestone or royalty paid to Jounce is subject to certain reductions as described in the license agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Fourth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day

THE ICONIC BRAND ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO TAKE A 'MOMENT FOR YOU' WITH TWO EXCLUSIVE OFFERS FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS, POWERED BY ALLĒ

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is inviting people across the country to take a "Moment for You" on Wednesday, November 16 and celebrate the biggest event of the year for BOTOX ® Cosmetic. This annual holiday celebrates the number one selling product of its kind 8 with rewards and offers creating the busiest day of the year for the brand.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Vemlidy® for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection in Pediatric Patients

Approval Expands on Previous FDA Approval of Vemlidy in Adults Living With This Chronic Liver Disease –

Efficacy and Safety of Once-Daily Vemlidy Demonstrated in Individuals 12 Years of Age and Older

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2022

─ Tuspetinib (HM43239) Dose Escalation and Exploration Phase 1/2 Trial in r/r AML Complete; Continued Superior Safety Profile and Clinical Responses Including Complete Remissions as Single Agent Across Three Dose Levels ─

─ Recruitment Open for Tuspetinib Dose Expansion Trial with Enriched Populations ─

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead to Present Data Across Viral Hepatitis and Liver Fibrosis at The Liver Meeting® 2022, Reinforcing Gilead as a Leader in Addressing Treatment Needs for People Living With Liver Disease

More than 70 Clinical and Real-World Abstracts Address Key Treatment Needs in Liver Disease –

Integrated Analyses from Three Studies Underscore the Efficacy and Safety Profile of Hepcludex ® , for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis Delta Virus

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×