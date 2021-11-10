Brunswick Exploration: Exploring High-Grade Copper and Gold Projects in New Brunswick and Quebec

Brunswick Exploration focused on exploring and developing a diversified portfolio of highly prospective high-grade gold and copper projects in Eastern Canada.

Brunswick Exploration’s Fundy Gold project is a high-grade, multi-ounce and gold-polymetallic project in New Brunswick. The project includes a gold-silver-copper vein system with 67.2 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag and 0.59 percent Cu and a gold-silver-copper-lead antimony vein system with 2.02 g/t Au, 309 g/t Ag, 1.19 percent Cu and 3.02 percent.

The Bathurst Mining Camp project is a high-grade base metal VMS project located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick. The total indicated mineral resource on the Bathurst Mining is a significant 1.96 million tonnes including 2.38 percent lead, 0.22 percent copper, 68.90 g/t silver and 9.00 percent zinc equivalent. The total inferred resource is 3.85 million tonnes including 5.34 percent zinc, 1.49 percent lead, 0.32 percent copper, 47.7 g/t silver and 7.96 percent zinc equivalent. The mineral resource cut-off grade is an excellent 5.5 percent zinc equivalent.

The company’s Quebec-based projects include the nickel-copper Lac Edouard project and the base metal Waconichi project in the prolific Abitibi gold belt.

Brunswick Exploration’s Bathurst Mining Camp and Fundy Gold projects are located near the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 and No. 6 mines. The mine at the Brunswick No. 12 deposit was one of the largest underground zinc mines in the world.

