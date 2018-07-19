Tetra Natural Health Announces Launch of Beverage Product

Tetra Natural Health announced the commercialization of a new beverage product called Hemp Energy Drink, a caffeinated energy drink containing hemp, with a temporary marketing authorization by Health Canada.











Tetra Natural Health (TSXV:TBP) announced the commercialization of a new beverage product called Hemp Energy Drink, a caffeinated energy drink containing hemp, with a temporary marketing authorization (TMA) by Health Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

Tetra intends on launching this product ahead of the upcoming legalization as it begins to position itself as a player in the natural health product market. Hemp Energy Drink is developed for those who want to have a clear and focused mind and live an active and fun lifestyle. It can be consumed whenever people are in need of energy whilst working, driving or playing sports and leisure activities. The functional benefits of hemp energy drink are mainly to help for concentration, alertness and to contribute to mental performance and reduction of fatigue. Hemp Energy Drinks are already available in the USA and in several European countries, and the European Food Safety Authority confirmed the positive health effects related to the ingredients of Hemp Energy Drink.

