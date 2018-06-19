Khiron VP, Compliance Matt Murphy Appears on CBS Network’s 60 Minutes to Discuss Law Enforcement and the Global Opioid Crisis

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN), a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, announced today that its newly appointed Vice President of Compliance, Matt Murphy, appeared on CBS Network’s June 17, 2018 airing of 60 Minutes to discuss important aspects of the U.S. opioid crisis.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) , a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, announced today that its newly appointed Vice President of Compliance, Matt Murphy, appeared on CBS Network’s June 17, 2018 airing of 60 Minutes to discuss important aspects of the U.S. opioid crisis. Murphy, a former Chief of Pharmaceutical Investigations for the DEA, is an internationally recognized security expert with broad-based domestic and international expertise in the fields of drug law enforcement, risk assessment and system development, regulatory compliance, and training.

Murphy and other senior U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents revealed in the program detailed investigative accounts that expose a failure by the U.S. pharmaceutical industry to regulate itself and stem the massive flow of opioid-based painkillers into the consumer marketplace.

In response to the problems highlighted in the CBS program Mr. Murphy stated, ” Opioid abuse is one of the greatest preventable global crisis of our times. Yet research has found that the use of opioids and the associated morbidity and mortality among vulnerable populations can be drastically reduced through properly managed and controlled medical cannabis programs.”

Speaking at a recent conference in Worcester, Mass. for families struggling with addiction, Mr. Murphy further noted the harm caused by opioid overuse and abuse, and the vital need for an effective reduction strategy for patients already using opioids.

Research suggests that increasing adult access to medical cannabis can have significant positive impacts on public health and safety. Epidemiological research has found that medical cannabis programs are associated with a reduction in the use of opioids and associated morbidity and mortality. Further, some researchers have proposed that cannabis high in cannabidiol (CBD) and low in tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) may reduce potential harms to vulnerable populations.

With first-hand knowledge of the widespread social, health and legal problems that can ensue from lax supply diversion and control measures in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Murphy has been instrumental in helping Khiron develop and follow an extremely stringent self-regulatory framework that includes being the first medicinal cannabis producer in Colombia to implement U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) level security protocols.

“We have designed and follow best-in-class standard operating procedures (SOPs) across our value chain by working backwards from the target outcome of completely safe, quality medical cannabis products,” Mr. Murphy said.

Under Mr. Murphy’s direction, Khiron boasts a scalable and comprehensive security plan that identifies and mitigates risks relating to Khiron’s assets and covers the entire medical cannabis production, distribution, logistics and operations chain.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with its core operations in Colombia, and is fully licenced in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. Khiron combines leading international scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, and branded product market entrance experience to address the unmet medical needs in a market of over 620 million people in Latin America.

Further information on Khiron Life Sciences can be found at www.khiron.ca.

Cautionary Note

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “forecasts” and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron’s control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron’s Filing Statement which is available on Khiron’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

For further information: Darren Collins, Chief Financial Officer, T: +1 (705) 527-3564, E: dcollins@khiron.ca

Click here to connect with Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) for an Investor Presentation.