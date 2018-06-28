Cannavated Licenses Functional Beverage Formula to Keef Brands to Produce a Line of Cannabis-Infused Beverages

The agreement, effective July 1, 2018, is with Colorado-based CanCore Concepts Ltd., more widely known as Keef Brands. Keef is a leading developer of cannabis infused beverages. The company’s products include the popular line of beverages that sell under the Keef Cola brand.

The licensing agreement allows Keef Brands to include the Cannavated nootropic formula in Keef’s line of cannabis beverages.

Keef Brands, through its licensed manufacturing partners, will produce, market and sell a line of beverages that are not only infused with cannabis, but also contain the nootropic supplements from the Koios line of brain enhancing functional beverages. The resulting product will be the first in the world to combine cannabis infusion with nootropic supplements that enhance the consumer’s mental acuity.

The hybrid nootropic-cannabis beverage has a market launch scheduled for September 15, 2018. Keef Brands has the exclusive rights for Colorado, with the option of expanding the licensing agreement to Canada and the U.S., provided it complies with all rules and regulations in the markets where cannabis has been made legal.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with an innovator in the functional beverage space and look forward to combining their unique formulations with our infused-beverage expertise and network of distribution,” said Erik Knutson, CEO of Keef Brands.

Koios CEO Chris Miller says the agreement is equally important for Cannavated, which was formed as a separate entity to pursue licensing opportunities in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.

“This brings us one step closer to getting our nootropic formula on store shelves and in the hands of consumers, both those who need them for medicinal use or those who are simply looking for healthy alternatives in the recreational space,” said Miller.

“Widespread legalization of marijuana in Canada, including for recreational use, takes place Oct. 17, and California is ramping up after their recent legalization of recreational cannabis,” added Miller. “We are more than ready to meet the emerging needs of this new and quickly growing market.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent more than 80,000 bricks and mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

About Keef Brands

Keef Brands is a leading developer and distributor of cannabis-infused products and beverages in the US, with products in more than 450 dispensaries in Colorado, and a growing number in California, Arizona, Nevada, Puerto Rico, and Jamaica. Additionally, Michigan and Massachusetts will come online later this year. Keef develops, produces and distributes multiple cannabis-infused product lines through its network of manufacturing partners under the Keef, OilStix, and VitaCanna brands. These products include the popular cannabis infused Keef Cola beverages, edibles, and OilStix vape pens and cartridges. For more information, please visit: www.keefbrands.com

