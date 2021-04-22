TerrAscend to Host First Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 19 th 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the  quarter in advance of the call.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Wednesday, May 19 th , 2021

TIME:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

88025412

REPLAY:

(416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541
Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Tuesday, Wednesday June 2 nd , 2021

Replay Code: 025412

The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California in addition to operating as a licensed producer in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States . Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States . Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend’s operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/22/c2942.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cannabis Free Report Cover
 

Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?

 
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
 

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Completes First Shipment of TRACE Plant-Based Products into Japan

Positive distributor feedback and strong consumer interest accelerating launch with distributors

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ( CSE:BEV , Q:BVNNF , FSE:7BC ) (“ BevCanna ” or the “ Company ”) announces today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Naturo Group has successfully completed its initial shipment of TRACE plant-based products to one of Japan’s largest beverage distributors.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces the Appointment of Tarik Brooks to Its Board of Directors and the Retirement of Dominic Sergi

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced an additional refreshment of its board of directors to further strengthen its leadership in the cannabis industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Better Plant Launches Jusu Labs for Influencer and Celebrity Partnerships

 Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant”) or (the “Company”), a wellness company that develops and sells plant-based products, announces the launch of Jusu Labs, a division of Better Plant dedicated to partnering with celebrities and other influencers to create additional revenue streams by selling healthy and sustainable co-branded products to their audiences.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/81263_fde62bc5d43aaa22_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Re-Signing of Kamaru Usman as Brand Ambassador

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), the UK’s leading CBD and hemp product supplier, is pleased to announce that it has once again teamed up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (“UFC”) current Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, as a brand ambassador for a further year

Love Hemp Group has been working closely with Usman for the last several years to help promote its premium CBD and hemp products and to provide Kamaru Usman with products that will aid recovery and performance.

Keep reading... Show less