Matica Partners with Green Gold to Increase Capacity

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matica subsidiary RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”) DBA West Island Culture, has entered into a supply and packaging agreement with health Canada licence holder Green Gold Canada Inc. (“Green Gold”). Due to increasing demand for RoyalMax cannabis products management has entered in an agreement where Green Gold will provide additional packaging capacity. Further, Green Gold will produce pre-rolled product where RoyalMax will provide the cannabis flower for the finished product.
Matica CEO, Boris Ziger states, “As more provinces come online, additional capacity is quickly becoming a necessity in order to supply the ever increasing demand for our exceptional products.” He goes to say that, “New strains and an increasing product mix mean that expansion is becoming a must.”
Management continues to aggressively expand the Company’s commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.
Entheos Closes $1.0 million Placement
Entheos Capital Corp. (the “Company”), announces that further to its press release dated April 19, 2021, the Company has now completed its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing“) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts“) issuing an aggregate of 4,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.25 per Subscription Receipt generating gross proceeds of $1,000,000. The completion of the Financing satisfies a key condition precedent to the completion of the Company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction“) with the BC Bud Corporation (“BCBC“) (see press releases dated February 11, 2021 and April 19, 2021).
As previously disclosed, the Subscription Receipts will automatically convert immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction into one unit (a “Unit“). Each Unit will consist of one common share, (a “Share“) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months, one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.50. Each Warrant is subject to accelerated expiry provisions whereby, if the closing price of the Company’s common shares exceeds $0.75 per share for a period of ten consecutive trading days, at the Company’s election, provided that applicable resale restrictions have lapsed, the 24 month period within which the Warrants are exercisable will be reduced and the holders of the Warrants will be entitled to exercise their Warrants for a period of 30 days commencing on the day the Company provides notice of same.
The proceeds of the Financing (the “Escrowed Funds“) are currently being held in escrow with the Company pending the completion of the Transaction and the delisting of the Company’s shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) (collectively, the “Escrow Release Conditions“) on or before September 30, 2021, except as may be extended in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Receipts.
The Subscription Receipts are subject to a hold period expiring on August 27, 2021.
No finder’s fees were paid in respect of the Private Placement. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be utilized to fund the costs associated with the Transaction, general corporate and working capital and to fund BCBC’s business development, all as will be more particularly set forth in the Company’s meeting materials related to the Transaction.
Trading Halt
The common shares of the Company continue to be halted from trading, and trading is expected to remain halted pending completion of the Transaction. The Company does not expect trading to recommence on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Lobe Sciences Enters into Joint Venture with Virtual Psychedelics Incorporated to Develop Multi-Sensory Pods for Clinical Psychedelic Use
Development of Krysalis(TM) Therapeutic Pod to Deliver Headset-free Virtual Experience with Biometric Monitoring
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement dated April 26th, 2021 with Virtual Psychedelics Incorporated (“VPI”) and certain industry-leading pioneers, including Hollywood director Brett Leonard and researcher and USC professor Dr. Skip Rizzo, with respect to the joint design, development and commercialization of a new psychedelicvirtual experience (“VX”) pod (the “KrysalisTM Pod”). The KrysalisTM Pod will be designed to be powered by a custom tech stack incorporating advanced display technology and state-of-the-art bio-monitoring with the goal of improving psychedelic therapy by optimizing set, setting and the overall experience for clinical and other uses. The KrysalisTM Pod will be designed as a headset-free, virtual experience that uses multi-sensory stimulation to create an application that can offer treatment options for cognitive, psychological, motor and functional impairments across a wide range of clinical health conditions.
Philip Young, CEO and director of Lobe, commented: “Lobe is extremely pleased to partner with industry veterans such as Brett Leonard and Dr. Skip Rizzo, to be at the forefront of psychedelic research, development and treatment. We believe this technology will be able to assist those suffering from depression, PTSD and other mental health issues. The KrysalisTM Pod is being designed as a therapeutic system capable of delivering an easy, immersive media experience, while simultaneously collecting critical biometric data in a safe and monitored environment.”
Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo
Dr. Skip Rizzo’s work in clinical virtual reality (“VR”) has been used over the last 20 years for treating veterans with PTSD, assessing children with ADHD, and for reducing social anxiety in persons on the autism spectrum. Dr. Rizzo is the author of over 300 peer-reviewed publications and has been the winner of 30 awards and distinctions, largely in the space of VR for mental health. Dr. Rizzo is a research professor at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences and Director for Medical Virtual Reality at the Institute for Creative Technologies. Further information about Dr. Rizzo is available at https://ict.usc.edu/profile/albert-skip-rizzo/.
Brett Leonard
Hollywood director Brett Leonard is a thought-leader and sought-after speaker in the VR industry, and is credited with helping to popularize VR in the early 1990s through sci-fi classics like Lawnmower Man and Virtuosity. Brett was named by the Producer’s Guild of America as one of its “Digital 25” (among other digital media leaders including James Cameron, Ridley Scott and Mark Zuckerberg), which recognizes the contributions of leading visionaries, innovators and producers to the advancement of storytelling through digital media. Brett has remained on the forward-edge of virtual cinematic storytelling with his new VX World-Building/Transmedia production shop, Studio Lightship, co-founded with social network/transmedia pioneer Josh Shore.
Terms of the Agreement
The joint venture will be operated under a company to be owned 50% by Lobe and 50% by VPI and expected to be called Krysalis VX Corp. (“Krysalis VX“), or such other name as may be agreed by the parties. Krysalis VX will be operated by an experienced management team comprised of Josh Shore (Chief Executive Officer) and the other principals of VPI, namely Brett Leonard, Dr. Albert (Skip) Rizzo and William Alfonso (together, the “VPI Principals“).
Under the terms of the agreement pursuant to which Krysalis VX will be governed, Lobe and VPI will have equal rights of representation on the board of Krysalis VX, with VPI and its principals contributing its experienced management expertise, while Lobe will contribute US$250,000 in cash as well as issue 5,000,000 common shares of Lobe, at a deemed price per share of CAD$0.20. The Lobe shares will be sold (subject to applicable hold periods and certain agreed restrictions on sale) in order to generate cash to fund Krysalis VX’ initial business expenditures. Lobe has also committed to providing US$1,500,000 to Krysalis VX pursuant to a secured line of credit, which will only be drawn when the initial funding contributions are expended and after Krysalis VX has detailed plans to file provisional patents relating to the business.
In connection with the agreement, each of the VPI Principals will be granted 150,000 non-transferable common share purchase warrants of Lobe, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.20 per share. Lobe will also issue 500,000 common shares to certain finders in connection with the transaction, at a deemed price of $0.20 per share. All Lobe securities issued or issuable will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance and, as applicable, resale restrictions required under U.S. securities laws.
The securities described in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
Stralak Resources Inc. and Hempsana Inc. Enter Into Business Combination Agreement
Stralak Resources Inc. (“Stralak”) and Hempsana Inc. (“Hempsana”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a business combination agreement (the “Combination Agreement”) today, whereby Stralak will acquire all the outstanding securities of Hempsana (the “Proposed Transaction”).
Information Concerning Hempsana
The business of Stralak after the completion of the Proposed Transaction (the “Resulting Issuer”), will be the business of Hempsana, which involves manufacturing cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides Hempsana access to wholesale and retail channels internationally, including the EU, Asia, South America, US and Canada.
Terms of the Proposed Transaction
The Proposed Transaction is structured as a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to which a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stralak (“Subco”) and Hempsana will amalgamate under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act, to form a new corporation, which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Resulting Issuer; each issued and outstanding common share of Hempsana (each, a “Hempsana Share”) will be cancelled; and each shareholder of Hempsana (other than a dissenting shareholder) will receive a common share of the Resulting Issuer (each, a “Resulting Issuer Share”) for each cancelled Hempsana Share. In addition, holders of convertible securities of Hempsana will be able to exercise their securities for Resulting Issuer Shares in accordance with and permitted under their terms.
Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, Stralak will, among other things, change its name to “Hempsana Holdings Ltd.” or such other name as determined by Hempsana (the “Name Change”) and consolidate (the “Consolidation”) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Stralak (“Stralak Shares”) into an aggregate number of Stralak Shares equal to either (A) if the Hempsana Private Placement (as defined below) is completed for aggregate cash gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,000,000 on or prior to 45 days following the date hereof (the “Minimum Financing”), 1,200,000, or (B) 1,500,000, if the Minimum Financing is not completed on or prior to 45 days following the date hereof.
Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Hempsana may complete a private placement (the “Hempsana Private Placement”) of securities to be determined by Hempsana at an issue price of a minimum of $1.05 per security.
In connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Stralak will issue 21,871,667 Resulting Issuer Shares to the former holders of Hempsana Shares (exclusive of certain Hempsana Shares that may be issued pursuant to the Hempsana Private Placement, and to be issued to finders and a convertible debenture with a principal amount of $248,672 which will be exchanged for Hempsana Shares immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction). In addition, 1,655,345 stock options; 4,249,218 warrants will be exercisable into Resulting Issuer Shares in accordance with and as permitted under their terms. As a result of the completion of the Proposed Transaction, if the Minimum Financing is not completed, the current holders of Hempsana Shares will hold approximately 93.6% of the Resulting Issuer Shares and the current holders of Stralak Shares will hold approximately 6.4% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, on a non-diluted basis and not factoring in any securities issued under the Hempsana Private Placement. If the Minimum Financing is completed, the current holders of Hempsana Shares will hold approximately 94.8% of the Resulting Issuer Shares and the current holders of Stralak Shares will hold approximately 5.2% of the Resulting Issuer Shares, on a non-diluted basis and not factoring in any securities issued under the Hempsana Private Placement.
In addition, at closing of the Proposed Transaction, Hempsana will advance an aggregate of $200,000, subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Combination Agreement, to certain directors, officers and consultants of Stralak, to pay management fees and expense reimbursements owed to such persons by Stralak.
Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, among other others, receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, the execution of related transaction documents, the Name Change, the Consolidation, and conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares following completion of the Proposed Transaction.
Officers of the Resulting Issuer
Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, management of the Resulting Issuer is expected to consist of the following individuals:
Randy Ko – President and Chief Executive Officer
Randy is an experienced entrepreneur, having successfully led three early stage high-growth companies, and has over 20 years of management consulting experience with market leaders, including Deloitte, in various industries including Retail, Financial, Oil and Gas, Tech, and Manufacturing.
David Chan – Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
David has over 20 years experience in accounting and finance, and has been a principal factor in helping a number of companies grow and to maximize stakeholder value. David also brings significant experience in helping companies grow through M&A. Previously, David was CFO at VersaPay Corp, a fintech software business. David is a CPA, CA, CFA, holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.
Sohil Mana – Chief Quality Officer
Sohil Mana currently holds the position of President of Eurofins Experchem Canada, a Health Canada and FDA approved Biopharmaceuticals Services and Laboratories & Testing company specialized in testing Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic, Medical Hemp and Food services globally. Sohil was instrumental in setting up the cannabis division for Eurofins and has helped accelerate the ACMPR license approval for more than 130 companies in Canada. With over 30 years of experience, Sohil is experienced in medical and product testing within the pharmaceutical industry. He was also active in pharma industry associations for 10 years as PSG course chair and Treasurer.
About Stralak
Stralak has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
About Hempsana
Hempsana Inc. is a Canadian cannabis company incorporated under the Federal laws of Canada and is a specialized manufacturer of cannabis derivatives, focused on Extraction & Purification and End-Product Manufacturing. The Company’s EU-GMP compliant facility, located in Goderich Ontario, is Licensed under Health Canada’s Standard Processing and Industrial Hemp Licences. The Company’s focus is on producing consistent high-quality cannabis extracts for use in finished product development, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables.
Additional Information
Additional information regarding Stralak is available on SEDAR. Additional information regarding the Proposed Transaction and Hempsana will be made publicly available by Stralak in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.
Broken Coast Enters the Concentrates Category by Adding Wax to its Product Offerings
Broken Coast Cannabis elevates existing product portfolio by introducing high THC Wax made from premium B.C. Flower
Available in popular strains Stargazer , Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) and (NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Broken Coast Cannabis Inc. (” Broken Coast “) is entering the concentrates category with the addition of Wax to its premium product lineup.
Broken Coast Wax is made from its premium B.C. flower and joins its award-winning roster of cultivars in Canada . As the latest innovation for the brand, Broken Coast’s high THC (70%+) wax offers a clear expression of each cultivar’s profile. Broken Coast uses Hydrocarbon Extraction to extract desired cannabinoids and terpenes from the flower, bringing out rich and complex aromas in the wax product.
“We’re really excited to see our cannabis made into a wax. The quality and unique terpene profile of each strain really shines through! I think people are going to really enjoy experiencing their favorite strains in a concentrated form,” said Kevin Anderson , Broken Coast’s Head Grower. “It is thrilling to provide our consumers a variety of consumption options that are in line with Broken Coast’s quality.”
Broken Coast’s Wax will be available in single 1g units and will be offered in popular strains Stargazer , Muskmelon OG and Up In The Sky . This new offering is currently available online and in select retail stores nationally. It will be rolling out in other markets across the country (except Quebec ) over the next few months.
This is the third innovation recently launched by Broken Coast, following its entry into the 2.0 market with the launch of 510 Vapes , and the recent announcement of a new dried flower strain, Pipe Dream .
For more information, visit: brokencoast.com
About Broken Coast
Broken Coast Cannabis, a cannabis producer based in British Columbia , is proud to be Canadian owned and operated. Broken Coast believes that quality results from adhering to strict procedural protocol and environmental control. Through an extensive system of operating procedures, they provide the highest levels of purity, quality, and customer satisfaction. Premium cannabis is grown hydroponically in a custom-built facility, in small batches in single-strain rooms, and harvested on a rotational cycle to ensure they have a steady supply of fresh product in stock.
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
