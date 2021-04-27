Matica Partners with Green Gold to Increase Capacity

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Matica subsidiary RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. (“RoyalMax”) DBA West Island Culture, has entered into a supply and packaging agreement with health Canada licence holder Green Gold Canada Inc. (“Green Gold”). Due to increasing demand for RoyalMax cannabis products management has entered in an agreement where Green Gold will provide additional packaging capacity. Further, Green Gold will produce pre-rolled product where RoyalMax will provide the cannabis flower for the finished product.

Matica CEO, Boris Ziger states, “As more provinces come online, additional capacity is quickly becoming a necessity in order to supply the ever increasing demand for our exceptional products.” He goes to say that, “New strains and an increasing product mix mean that expansion is becoming a must.”

Management continues to aggressively expand the Company’s commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and RoyalMax, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and RoyalMax intend on introducing edibles into the RoyalMax product mix.

