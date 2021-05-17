Matica Annual Financial Filing Status Report

Expects to file its 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before May 31, 2021

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTC: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) announces today that further to our news releases of May 3, 2021, the filing of the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Financial Statements”) remain outstanding. As part of the Company’s biweekly status report, Matica expects that the Annual Financial Statements together with the auditor’s report thereon should be finalized within fourteen days and filed, together with Matica’s annual management’s discussion and analysis for the 2020 fiscal year, by the next business day.

The Company reports that since its original announcement on May 3, 2021, in respect of the Management Cease Trade Order issued in connection herewith, there has not been any material changes to the information provided in the Notice other than as described herein nor any failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the alternative information guidelines required pursuant to National Policy 12-203 (“NP 12-203”). In addition, there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, nor are any anticipated and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company confirms that it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default as a result of the late filing of the 2020 Annual Financial Statements. During the period of default, Matica will continue to issue bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases, which will also be filed on SEDAR. today announced that, as a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic measures, it was not able to file its audited annual financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certificates (the “Annual Filings”) before the required deadline of April 30, 2021 (the “Specified Requirements”).

Matica applied for and has been granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (its principal regulator), a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) over the duration of the default. The MCTO will generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of Matica to trade in their securities.

The Company is working closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 31, 2021 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. The Company does anticipate a delay in filing its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial period ended March 31, 2021.

The Company is providing this press release in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

