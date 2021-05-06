Lobe Sciences to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on May 13-14, 2021. Philip Young, CEO and Director will be presenting on Thursday May 13th at 12:25 pm ET.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe, stated, “We look forward to discussing the latest developments and opportunities ahead of us as we continue on our mission to improve the health of people globally by improving the human condition.”

For more information and/or to register for a free spectator pass for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer for Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, research and development using psychedelic compounds, and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including changes to the regulatory environment; that the Company’s drug research and development activities may be unsuccessful; that drugs and medical devices produced by, or on behalf of, the Company, may not work in the manner intended or at all, and may subject the Company to product liability or other liability claims; that the Company may not be able to attain the Company’s corporate goals and objectives; and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings from time to time, as available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend to update any of the included forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

