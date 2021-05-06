Lobe Sciences to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference taking place on May 13-14, 2021. Philip Young, CEO and Director will be presenting on Thursday May 13th at 12:25 pm ET.
Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe, stated, “We look forward to discussing the latest developments and opportunities ahead of us as we continue on our mission to improve the health of people globally by improving the human condition.”
For more information and/or to register for a free spectator pass for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/
About the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders. Learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules, take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.
About Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Lobe is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.
For further information please contact:
Lobe Sciences Ltd.
Philip J Young, CEO
info@lobesciences.com
Tel: (949) 505-5623
Lobe Sciences
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to announce the following updates around its CBD business:
Having multiple revenue streams ensures the long-term viability for Nextleaf
Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaJN41vVkqk
Nextleaf Boosts CBD Supply with Validated Hemp Partner
Nextleaf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs” or “Labs“), is pleased to announce that it has validated and entered an initial supply agreement with a B.C.-based hemp supplier (the “Supplier”) for CBD rich biomass.
The Supplier will provide a high-quality economical source of hemp biomass which Nextleaf Labs will process into refined and distilled CBD oils using Nextleaf’s patented extraction and purification platform. The bulk distilled CBD oils will be supplied to both the wholesale market and directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada by Labs. The net proceeds of such sales are expected to be shared by Nextleaf Labs and the Client to maintain a working capital efficient supply.
The CBD supply will be used for three primary purposes:
- Support the launch of partner brands directly to provincially-authorized distributors.
- Support ongoing and future CBD bulk sales to B2B partners.
- Support internal CBD-based product development and commercialization.
“We are very pleased to work with a reputable, B.C.-based partner who has a nationwide network of validated CBD rich hemp farms to meet our increasing demand,” stated Nextleaf CFO, Charles Ackerman. “It’s been a top priority for us to partner with a hemp supplier under a cost-effective model to supply OILS with CBD rich hemp at the appropriate scale to leverage what we believe to be the most efficient cannabis and hemp oil refinery in Canada,” said Ackerman. “The receipt of our sales licence has unlocked new revenue segments and this agreement will offer Nextleaf the opportunity to prove the disruptive nature of our technology.”
Nextleaf Provides Ingredients and Manufacturing for Atlantic Canada Partner
The Company continues to support the advancement of one of its partners who is considered an early pioneer in cannabis production in Atlantic Canada (the “Partner“), for high-purity CBD-based products, leveraging a proprietary formulation.
Upon completion of the final product validation, Nextleaf will provide ongoing bulk CBD supply and manufacturing services to support the launch of their CBD products to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers targeted for later this year.
CBD Commercialization with Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS™
Nextleaf is pleased to announce that it has completed successful scale-up trials for a variety of market validated liquid-based product formats manufactured with the Company’s proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS™ (“Rapid CBD”).
The commercial launch of the Company’s Rapid CBD comes at a time where OILS is starting to see further demand for its novel cannabinoid delivery technology in the beverage and edibles segments of Cannabis 2.0 products.
Additionally, Nextleaf is working towards finalizing the development of a new powdered version of its proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology and expects commercialization of the ingredient in several additional product types to commence this year.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 US patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s proprietary RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Launch E-Commerce Sales of VINIA in the United States on May 12, 2021
This milestone culminates 10 years of research and development perfecting the Company’s BioFarming technology
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that online sales of its flagship VINIA® product in the United States will commence at 8 A.M. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021, via its vinia.com website.
This milestone represents a turning point for BioHarvest as it brings its flagship product to the United States, the largest market in the world for nutraceutical supplements. VINIA® is a product anchored in science and is the subject of multiple clinical studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The launch represents an opportunity for VINIA® to set a new standard for dietary supplement companies in the US$53 billion dietary supplement market (Persistence Market Research)
VINIA® is the first and only product in the world to contain Piceid Resveratrol from red grapes at levels in each capsule which is equivalent to the amount of Piceid Resveratrol in an average bottle of red wine, bringing consumers the benefits of red wine with the advantage of zero calories, zero sugar, and zero percent alcohol. VINIA® demonstrates a unique ability to support heart health and improve physical energy and mental alertness, via increased blood flow and delivery of oxygen to the body’s tissues and organs.
“We are entering the US nutraceuticals market with a powerful science-based product which has the ability to contribute to the overall wellness of American consumers.” said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest, adding “Not only are we uniquely positioned to lead the established Resveratrol-based dietary supplements market, but we will also reach sizeable segments within this market, due to the heart health and energy enhancing benefits of VINIA®. We are fully prepared for this launch and have assembled a talented team of professional partners to bring the power of VINIA® to American consumers. Our future product launches will benefit greatly from the go-to-market machine that this talented team has built.“
The company invites any interested investors, consumers, or media to contact info@bioharvest.com for more information. More details about the launch itself will be shared on May 12, 2021.
About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.
BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director
Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186
Email: dave@bioharvest.com
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Forms Powerhouse Advisory Board With Leading Cannabis and CPG Executives
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), a Canadian extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce its newly formed Advisory Board consisting of cannabis and non-cannabis sector professionals, who will provide guidance relating to the Company’s strategic plans and initiatives, and highlight potential key areas of opportunity within the industry.
Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially launching the Ayurcann Advisory Board. The Executive Team has taken several months carefully selecting this group of top professionals who each bring unique strengths and backgrounds to the Company. We are proud to say that we have selected these individuals as our inaugural members.”
Advisory Board Members include :
Michael Ash
Michael is the current CEO of Juno OTC Pharmaceuticals, an innovative private label supplier of DiN and NPN products to the Canadian market. Michael has held various high-profile positions in the pharmaceutical industry, notably serving as President of both Pharmetics and NutraLab Canada Ltd., where he developed and launched private label brands of vitamins, minerals and supplements for large retailers across the country. Michael also has extensive experience in Sales and Marketing roles where he has been able to build strong retail relationships across Canada.
Barry Katzman
Mr. Katzman is an accomplished senior executive and entrepreneur with a strong background in both the alcohol and cannabis sectors that includes leadership positions at Molson, as well as ownership roles at six different wineries including Creekside and Stoney Ridge Estates. Barry is the current Board Chairman and Executive director at Thrive Cannabis, Grey Beard Cannabis Co., and the CEO of Hemp Energy Drink. Mr. Katzman has been recognized on numerous occasions with awards for business development and philanthropic efforts in the Niagara region. He holds a business degree from Western University and an MBA from Niagara University in New York.
Trina Fraser
Trina is a partner at Brazeau Seller Law and head of BSL’s CannaLaw® group, Trina has emerged as a leading practitioner in cannabis law in Canada and is often called upon for comment and opinion. Since 2019, the Chambers Canada guide has ranked Trina as a Band 1 lawyer in Cannabis Law. She was selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers™ in Canada in 2020 and 2021 in the field of Cannabis Law. In 2019, she was named by Canadian Lawyer Magazine as one of the Top 25 Most Influential lawyers in Canada, and Trina was named “Attorney of the Year” at the 2019 O’Cannabiz Industry Awards Gala.
Iris Bincovich
Mrs. Iris Bincovich is the CEO of Innocan Pharma and an experienced C-level executive in healthcare and biotech, with a proven track record in taking companies public, raising capital, and increasing shareholder value. Iris has extensive experience in developing global business strategies to open and penetrate new markets. With nearly 20 years of international marketing, business development and sales experience, she has led and managed hundreds of successful international transactions in the OTC, cosmetics, and dermatology sectors.
Casey Hiltemann
Casey Hiltemann is the Founder and CEO of Budtenders Associate, an inclusive network working towards cannabis de-stigmatization and positive change through education, professional development, data, and research. Casey is also the co-founder of The Budtender’s Choice Awards, an annual event acknowledging and bringing the industry together to recognize and celebrate excellence in Budtending, Customer Service, Retail Design, Branding, Cultivation and Extraction.
Ben Feferman
Ben is the CEO of Amuka Esports, one of Canada’s leaders in the esports and gaming industry. Mr. Feferman began his career in the cannabis industry organising large-scale meetups for industry participants, and now Ben works with several leading cannabis brands to help them reach the coveted gamer demographic.
Sudman continued, “As a public company that is solidifying itself as a long-standing player in the Canadian cannabis industry, the team and I wanted to develop an advisory group of individuals who we felt could provide their respective insights in parallel with the deployment of our strategies for brand asset growth and expansion. We look forward to working closely with this group and will continue to evaluate additional member candidates as our growth trajectory progresses.”
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 905-492-3322 x30
Email: igal@Ayurcann.com
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@Ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Avicanna Makes RHO Phyto Medical Cannabis Products Available In Canadian Hospital Pharmacies Through Agreement with Sunnybrook Hospital
- Avicanna launches its initiative to supply major Canadian hospitals with its advanced RHO Phyto medical cannabis products supported by education, training, and patient support programs.
- Seven RHO Phyto products will be available for purchase at Sunnybrook Hospital ’s Odette Cancer Centre pharmacy by patients that have been issued a written order from an authorized health care practitioner.
- The collaborative program is aimed at setting a gold standard for medical cannabis care by establishing a complete cannabis consultation and dosing regimen provided through the expertise of Avicanna’s medical team and the Sunnybrook Hospital pharmacy team.
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/
Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that it has entered into a relationship agreement (the “ Agreement ”) whereby Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (“ Sunnybrook Hospital ”) will distribute the RHO Phyto products to patients with appropriate medical authorization at Odette Cancer Centre pharmacy. This first of its kind collaboration will focus on increasing healthcare provider and patient education on medical cannabis products and provide patients with a one stop process for accessing plant-based cannabis for medical use, in coordination with their hospital healthcare team. Pursuant to the Agreement, Avicanna and Sunnybrook Hospital which is one of Canada’s leading hospitals and research centres have agreed to collaborate on the development of an education program to educate patients and train health care professionals about the RHO Phyto product formulary.
The growing demand for access to standardized cannabinoid medicine in the medical community, coupled with the advancement of cannabis access regulations permits Canadian hospitals with appropriate infrastructure to store and dispense qualified medical cannabis products such as the RHO Phyto offerings. Avicanna and Sunnybrook Hospital aim to establish a gold standard of care for cannabinoid-based medicine by providing support and educating and training physicians, pharmacists and patients on the formulary of the RHO Phyto products. This education initiative will allow for a personalized medicine approach with the support and consultation of both the patient’s physicians and pharmacists to track patient outcomes and promote the safe and consistent use of cannabinoid-based medicines.
“This is an incredibly significant development for Avicanna as it validates our medical focus and credibility with the healthcare community. This first of its kind collaboration with a major Canadian medical institution substantiates the need and importance of a comprehensive cannabinoid-based medicine program that includes standardized, inhalation-free, and accurately dosed products that are supported by education and patient support programs. We look forward to the collaboration with the Sunnybrook Hospital team, improving on the learnings and pioneering the standard of care with cannabinoid-based medicine that could improve patient outcomes, quality of life and increase the medical community’s confidence in cannabinoid-based medicine,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc.
“Patients have questions about and want access to plant-based cannabinoids, and that requires healthcare professionals to become knowledgeable about the use of cannabinoids for medical purposes,” said Carlo DeAngelis, pharmacist and researcher at Sunnybrook Hospital’s Odette Cancer Centre. “Our primary goal is patient safety. This collaboration will help us ensure patients have access to plant-based cannabinoid products of high quality as well as provide education focused on dosing, monitoring of symptoms and effects on concurrent anti-cancer treatments.”
The RHO Phyto products will be supplied to Sunnybrook Hospital through Avicanna’s exclusive medical partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers TM online platform who will be distributing the RHO Phyto products and supporting Avicanna’s education and training programs.
About RHO Phyto
RHO Phyto is Avicanna’s unique formulary of products that are backed by scientific rigour and an evidence-based approach to meet the quality and consistency standards that patients and the medical community should expect of medical cannabis products. The RHO Phyto product line consists of oral, sublingual, and topical delivery systems offered in a range of CBD only and CBD-THC ratios. All RHO Phyto formulations are designed to maintain the stability of the cannabinoids, and provide accurate dosing. Through pre-clinical studies, these formulations have been optimized for increased and faster absorption of cannabinoids relative to formulations available in the marketplace.
About Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the 1.2 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 10,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada’s premier academic health sciences centres. Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically-ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The Hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada’s war veterans.
About Avicanna Inc.
Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.
Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:
- Pura Earth™ or Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,
- RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.
With ongoing studies on its derma-cosmetic (branded as Pura Earth or Pura H&W), medical cannabis (branded as RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.
Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.
For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com , call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email at info@avicanna.com .
The company posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFXPBGdKSxOUOf_VZoSFSUA
Please join the conversation on our Avicanna supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/Avicannainc .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74dbb5d4-9aa2-440f-8e65-fa376b608c66
Lexaria Issues Successful Results from First 2021 Study, HYPER-A21-1
- – Up to 2,178% more CBD delivered into bloodstream* – Up to 1,737% more CBD delivered into brain tissue*
Kelowna, British Columbia TheNewswire – May 6, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce successful outcomes in its first sets of data from its 2021 applied research and development (R&D) study programs.
Study HYPER-A21-1 included three new “DehydraTECH 2.0” formulation variations designed to enable cannabidiol (“CBD”) delivery performance enhancements and pharmacokinetic optimization. All three new DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations delivered improved performance when compared to both Lexaria’s original DehydraTECH 1.0 and 2.0 concentration-matched formulations, as well as to a medium chain triglyceride (“MCT”) oil based control formulation representative of standard industry practices Summary data is shown below:
|
Formulation
|
AUClast (1) (hr∙kg∙ng /mL/mg)
|
% Improvement over MCT Formulation
(p value)
|
% Improvement over original DehydraTECH 1.0
(p value)
|
% Improvement over original DehydraTECH 2.0
(p value)
|
MCT Control (2)
|
13.17 ± 6.78
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Original (2) DehydraTECH 1.0
|
64.6 ± 23.7
|
390%
(p=0.00002)
|
—
|
—
|
Original (3) DehydraTECH 2.0
|
134.7 ± 63.7
|
923%
(p=0.00009)
|
108%
(p=0.0036)
|
—
|
**NEW** DehydraTECH 2.0 Formulation 1 (4)
|
153.9 ± 62.8
|
1,068%
(p=0.00003)
|
138%
(p=0.0006)
|
14%
(p=0.253)
|
**NEW** DehydraTECH 2.0 Formulation 2 (4)
|
216.0 ± 94.9
|
1,540%
(p=0.00004)
|
234%
(p=0.0003)
|
60%
(p=0.018)
|
**NEW** DehydraTECH 2.0 Formulation 3 (4)
|
300.1 ± 126.6
|
2,178%
(p=0.00007)
|
364%
(p=0.0002)
|
123%
(p=0.002)
-
(1) AUC: Area Under the Curve, or total CBD delivery into the rodent bloodstream
-
(2) 60-minute study duration
-
(3) 60-minute study duration evaluated in 2019
-
(4) 120-minute study duration evaluated in 2021
“Not only did the three latest DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations deliver between 1,068% and 2,178% more CBD during the study period than the standard MCT control formulation, they also were up to 123% more effective than the original DehydraTECH 2.0 formulation,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “Said another way, for every 1 mg of CBD delivered by the industry standard MCT control formulation, these latest DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations delivered 10 to 21 mg of CBD.”
The study demonstrated that each of the new DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations delivered very high levels of CBD absorption into brain tissues, dwarfing the levels achieved with the MCT oil-based control formulation. The three new DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations delivered between 907%-1,737% more CBD into brain tissue than the MCT oil based control formulation, similar to the up to 1,937% increase over the MCT oil based control formulation announced previously for Lexaria’s original DehydraTECH 2.0 formulation.
In each arm of the study, ten male Sprague-Dawley rats were dosed orally at a level of 25 mg/Kg CBD, and over the next 120 minutes multiple measurements were made of delivery into the bloodstream and tissues comparing the DehydraTECH formulations to certain controls.
These study findings add significantly to Lexaria’s body of evidence demonstrating the ability of its DehydraTECH technology to be engineered to enhance the delivery of lipophilic active ingredients such as CBD across a range of uptake levels, whereby higher delivery level targets may be most applicable to pharmaceutical dosage forms and lower delivery level targets more suited to consumer packaged goods.
Additional DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations are being evaluated in Lexaria study HYPER-A21-2 presently underway, and results are expected in late May or early June, 2021. Thereafter, Lexaria is planning additional work that will evaluate impacts upon real-time blood pressure in animals using select formulations pursuant to these studies. Lexaria will provide more details on this upcoming blood pressure testing in animals as they become available. As well, advanced DehydraTECH 2.0 formulations are already being used by Lexaria in ongoing human studies and will be monetized for commercial use when applicable.
* Compared with control formula utilizing medium chain triglycerides (coconut oil) representative of standard industry practices
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Phone: 866-221-3341
