Cresco Labs Expands Branded Edibles Portfolio With Launch of Wonder Wellness Gummies

Company is strategically building a diverse edibles portfolio with taste-forward and effects-driven products to cater to market and consumer needs

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of Wonder Wellness (“Wonder”) Gummies and availability in Illinois. The new low-dose edibles are enhanced with botanicals to complement the overall cannabis experience, and their simple packaging communicates desired effects so wellness-minded category newcomers can consume with confidence to add cannabis as a part of their daily lifestyles.

Cresco Labs launched a new line of effect-forward, low-dose gummies enhanced with botanicals under its Wonder Wellness brand. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re focused on growing our share through an innovation strategy that capitalizes on both market dynamics and edibles portfolio white space,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “Effect-forward, 5 mg gummies represent one of the largest market segments, and Wonder Wellness offerings address some of the most desirable consumer needs of relaxing, getting better sleep, and being happy. Wonder Wellness is built for the exact occasions when wellness-minded consumers are looking for products to enhance or improve their everyday experiences.”

Each of the three Wonder Gummies has a distinct blend of naturally occurring terpene formulas containing a total of 5 mg of THC per gummy. Relax, featuring a Blueberry flavor enhanced with Lemon Balm botanicals, is Indica dominant with 10 mg CBD and 5 mg THC. Focus, with a Prickly Pear flavor enhanced with Ginger botanicals, is a Hybrid offering with 5 mg CBG and 5 mg THC. Laugh, offering a Tangerine flavor enhanced with Turmeric botanicals, is Sativa dominant with 5 mg of THC. Each Wonder gummy is vegan-friendly and made with no artificial flavors or colors. Wonder Gummies come with 20 gummies per pack.

In addition to Gummies, Wonder offers 3 mg Mints. Wonder products are available in Illinois and will expand to Cresco’s other operational states soon. For more information about Wonder, visit Wonderwellness.co .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

