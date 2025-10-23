D-Wave Quantum to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) ("D-Wave"), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2025 on Thursday, November 6 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/ .
In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-844-826-3035 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5195 (international). Participants can use those dial-in numbers or can click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time, and the passcode is 3836181. An on-demand webcast will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website after the call.
Participating in the call will be Chief Executive Officer Dr. Alan Baratz and Chief Financial Officer John Markovich.
About D-Wave Quantum Inc.
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers — the world's largest — feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: www.dwavequantum.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including the risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
