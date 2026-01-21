Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

Trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be halted at the request of CYM, pending the release of an announcement by CYM.

Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:

  • the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 23 January 2026; or
  • the release of the announcement to the market.

CYM’s request for a trading halt is attached below for the information of the market.


Issued by
ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
