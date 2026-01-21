Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 20, 2026
Trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be halted at the request of CYM, pending the release of an announcement by CYM.
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:
- the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 23 January 2026; or
- the release of the announcement to the market.
CYM’s request for a trading halt is attached below for the information of the market.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CYM:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Cyprium Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
17 March 2025
Cyprium Metals
Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth
Advancing Western Australia’s historic Nifty copper mine for near-term production and long-term growth Keep Reading...
19 January
Paterson Exploration Review Update
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Paterson Exploration Review UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 November 2025
Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium Board
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Cathode Restart Approved by Cyprium BoardDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November 2025
Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with NebariDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 August 2025
Capital Raise Presentation
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Capital Raise PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19h
Steadright Announces Application for Mining License and Environmental Permit at the 'Copper Valley' Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project
(TheNewswire) January 20th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces that the former property owner EMTF Sarl had applied for a Mining... Keep Reading...
19h
Steadright Announces Titanbeach One 43-101 Initial Technical Report
(TheNewswire) January 20th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces that the technical report (43-101) for TitanBeach One (1) in Morocco... Keep Reading...
19 January
Cygnus eyes two new mineralised gold prospects for resource growth
HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus has identified two gold prospects with known mineralisation and plans a drilling campaign for Q2 (following standard permitting) as part of its push to continue growth of the Chibougamau Project resource base The Gwillim prospect, located just 12km from the Chibougamau... Keep Reading...
19 January
High-grade 52.5g/t Visible Gold from Mt Solitary Rock Chips
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced High-grade 52.5g/t Visible Gold from Mt Solitary Rock ChipsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 January
Juggernaut Announces Fully Funded 10,000 Meter Inaugural Drill Program on New District-Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich System at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 19, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to announce the inaugural fully funded 10,000 m drill program within the newly discovered district scale gold,... Keep Reading...
19 January
Domestic Metals Appoints Dr. Peter Megaw as Technical Advisor to the Company
TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces the appointment of world-renowned Carbon Replacement Deposit ("CRD") expert Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., as a technical advisor to the Company. Dr. Megaw will be providing strategic and technical advice to senior management and assist Domestic in... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Cyprium Metals Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00