NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. as the underwriter and bookrunner pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form prospectus, 6,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $2.00 per Unit for gross ...

CYP:CA