Cyngn Accelerates Commercial Deployment of Physical AI with NVIDIA Isaac Sim

Cyngn announced progress in its collaboration with NVIDIA through the development of a simulation environment built on NVIDIA Isaac Sim, an open-source robotics simulation framework, to accelerate the commercial deployment of its autonomous vehicle solutions. The environment allows Cyngn to run its autonomy and fleet management software inside a persistent, high-fidelity digital warehouse that mirrors real operational workflows, enabling faster validation and refinement of capabilities that would be impractical to reproduce at scale in physical facilities.

The Isaac Sim-based environment executes Cyngn's autonomy stack, mission creation tools, and telematics systems as if the vehicles were operating in a real facility. This capability supports larger simulated fleets, more complex environments, and a broader range of operational scenarios. It also enables Cyngn to accelerate QA cycles, expand regression testing, and evaluate new features earlier in development.

"Simulation is becoming a critical lever for how we bring new autonomous products to market," said Felix Singh, VP of Engineering Services at Cyngn. "By using NVIDIA Isaac Sim to run our autonomy and fleet software in realistic, full-scale environments, we can validate new forklift use cases faster, reduce development risk, and shorten the timeline from concept to commercial deployment. This capability directly supports our ability to scale into more complex applications and accelerate revenue-generating programs."

As part of the collaboration, Cyngn is contributing a detailed industrial-vehicle dynamics model into the Isaac Sim framework. This model captures the physical characteristics of heavy material-handling vehicles and is designed to improve the accuracy of simulation for real-world performance. The integration is expected to support Cyngn's long-term strategy to scale its autonomy across a wider range of vehicle platforms.

Cyngn expects to use the new environment for development, customer demonstrations, and early-stage training workflows. The company is also exploring opportunities with existing partners whose facilities are being represented inside the simulation environment.

Additional video materials demonstrating the Isaac Sim-based simulation capabilities will accompany this announcement.

About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K/A with the SEC filed on November 14, 2025.

