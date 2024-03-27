Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CLE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyclone Metals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CLE:AU
Cyclone Metals
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals


LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - 2023 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) announced the results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024 and is to be paid on April 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Report December 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing its flagship Iron Bear Iron Ore Project. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to global lithium, iron ore, copper and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $8.12m as of 29 January 2024.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the fourth quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.60 million tonnes, comprised of 2.39 million tonnes of pellets and 2.21 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS").  Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 4.37 million tonnes, comprised of 2.33 million tonnes of pellets and 2.04 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on its website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty. Rio Tinto also released IOC's 2024 production guidance (pellets and CFS) of 16.7 to 19.6 million tonnes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

metal profiles and tubes, different stainless steel products

Iron Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Iron in 2024

The iron ore market was racked with volatility once again in 2023, as prices rallied, dropped steeply, and rallied again to an 18 month high.

Given its strength and malleability, iron ore is one of the world’s most important industrial metals. While it has many applications, its primary use is in the production of steel.

As the new year approaches, the Investing News Network (INN) spoke to experts about the main trends in the iron market in 2023 and what the iron ore forecast is for 2024. Read on to learn what they had to say.

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.45 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023 and is to be paid on January 26, 2024 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals
