CVD Equipment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Monday, November 10, 2025.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day. To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free 1-877-407-2991 or 1-201-389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. The replay passcode is 13756783.
A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.cvdequipment.com/events . The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.
About CVD Equipment Corporation
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), silicon carbide (SiC) high-power electronics, electric vehicle (EV) battery materials (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires), and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251103076930/en/
Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President & CFO
Phone: (631) 981-7081
Email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com