CVD Equipment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

CVD Equipment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ), a leading provider of chemical vapor deposition and thermal process equipment, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 after the market close on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day. To participate in the live conference call, please dial toll free 1-877-407-2991 or 1-201-389-0925. A telephone replay will be available for 7 days. To access the replay, dial toll free 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415. The replay passcode is 13756783.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website at www.cvdequipment.com/events . The archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately two hours following the end of the live event.

About CVD Equipment Corporation

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), silicon carbide (SiC) high-power electronics, electric vehicle (EV) battery materials (carbon nanotubes, graphene and silicon nanowires), and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.

Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President & CFO
Phone: (631) 981-7081
Email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CVD Equipment CorporationCVV:USNASDAQ:CVV:USTech Investing
CVV:US
The Conversation (0)
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. Rare Earth Element Separation Technology Partnership

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited ("Magnum") (ASX: MGU) (OTCQB: MGUFF), to jointly evaluate the application of... Keep Reading...
Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q1 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Stock chart overlay on a laptop keyboard symbolizes rising market trends.

Tech Weekly: Cloud Providers, Tech Stocks Outperform as Earnings Season Rolls On

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top tech news and biggest tech stocks driving the markets. Plus, we break down next week's market catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Trading Halt

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Related News

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Precious Metals Investing

CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Critical Metals Investing

Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals

Battery Metals Investing

Repurchase of Convertible Securities