CVD Equipment Corporation Demonstrates High Quality Single Crystal SiC Boule Growth in Collaboration with Stony Brook University

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ), today announced the successful growth of single crystal silicon carbide (SiC) boules grown on CVD Equipment (CVDE) Physical Vapor Transport (PVT) Systems and characterized by Stony Brook University (SBU) in support of their new semiconductor research center " onsemi Research Center for Wide Bandgap Materials ".
The SiC boule was analyzed at SBU and determined to be 4H crystal structure, without any polytypes, and low defect density. This achievement strengthens CVDE's position as an equipment supplier for next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and emerging markets that rely on high-performance materials.
Michael Dudley, Professor and Director of the onsemi Research Center for Wide Bandgap Materials at Stony Brook University stated "Using the PVT systems developed by CVDE to successfully grow silicon carbide single crystal boules under the auspices of the onsemi center is a natural evolution of the long-term collaboration between CVDE and SBU. The synergy of the expertise at CVDE in PVT systems and the prolific research background in silicon carbide and other wide bandgap materials at SBU will propel the next generation of crystal growth technologies for silicon carbide and other wide bandgap semiconductor materials."
Manny Lakios, President and CEO of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVDE), added "We are pleased with our collaboration with Stony Brook University which enables the opportunity to demonstrate the performance of our Physical Vapor Transport equipment and our commitment to enabling the next generation of silicon carbide technology. We value our partners and customers with the objective to advance the state-of-the-art of semiconductor manufacturing."
About CVD Equipment Corporation
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV ) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, thermal processing, physical vapor transport, gas and chemical delivery control systems, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for industrial applications and research. Our products are used in production environments as well as research and development centers, both academic and corporate. Major target markets include aerospace & defense (ceramic matrix composites), silicon carbide (SiC) high power electronics, and EV battery materials (carbon nanotubes, graphene, and silicon nanowires) and industrial applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company allows customers the option to bring their process tools to our laboratory and to work collaboratively with our scientists and engineers to optimize process performance.
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
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CVD Equipment Corporation Contact:
Richard Catalano, Executive Vice President & CFO
Phone: (631) 981-7081
Email: investorrelations@cvdequipment.com