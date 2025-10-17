Customer Commitment Powers VinFast's Rise in EV Market

VinFast's steady growth from a Vietnamese startup to an emerging global EV brand reflects its focus on building long-term trust, with customer care and service reliability forming the foundation of its success at home and abroad.
In September 2025, Vietnam's automotive industry witnessed a milestone that signaled a new phase of growth. VinFast, the country's own automaker, reached 100,000 electric vehicles sold in only nine months—an unprecedented record in the national market. The announcement drew attention from industry experts who viewed it as evidence of a changing era in Vietnamese mobility.
Associate Professor Dr. Đàm Hoàng Phúc, Director of the Automotive Engineering Program at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, called the feat "truly remarkable," noting that no foreign brand in Vietnam had ever achieved such sales in a single year. What impressed observers most was that all 100,000 vehicles were electric, each representing a Vietnamese driver choosing a cleaner way to move. Dr. Phúc noted that behind this success lies a foundation of customer trust that has grown stronger with every new vehicle sold.
That trust, many point out, was built through something that often determines whether customers stay loyal or move on: after-sales care. From its earliest days, VinFast recognized that selling an EV was just the beginning of a relationship. The company invested heavily in service centers, charging networks, and customer support systems to ensure that every owner's experience remained smooth long after purchase. "VinFast is giving customers more than a car," said Dr. Phúc. "It is offering peace of mind and the confidence to be part of a greener future."
In a market still new to electric mobility, such measures helped change consumer habits. VinFast created a model of ownership that emphasizes long-term care as much as product quality. Drivers could rely on 24/7 rescue service, regular maintenance, and access to tens of thousands of charging ports across provinces and cities. Flexible trade-in programs like "Gas to Electric" and installment options made it easier for families to transition away from gasoline vehicles. According to Associate Professor Dr. Lý Hùng Anh from Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, these efforts made EVs feel practical and approachable rather than "green sacrifices". "VinFast helped Vietnamese drivers see electric cars as a natural choice for daily use," he said.
This customer-first approach has since become one of VinFast's defining strengths as it moves beyond Vietnam. As the company expands into North America, Europe, India, and the Middle East, it has focused on replicating the ecosystem that supported its rise at home. Each new market is approached with an emphasis on service reliability, user convenience, and long-term engagement with customers.
In Canada, where consumers are both environmentally conscious and pragmatic, VinFast has adapted this model to local expectations. The company's 10-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty—along with a 10-year unlimited mileage warranty for high-voltage batteries—is among the most generous in the industry. The policy directly responds to concerns among Canadian consumers about battery lifespan and repair costs, which surveys such as Ernst & Young's 2024 Mobility Consumer Index identified as key barriers to EV adoption 1 . A strong warranty signals a manufacturer's confidence in its technology and reassures buyers that their investment is protected for the long haul.
Beyond the warranty, VinFast has built an ownership experience focused on accessibility and assurance. Its app connects users to 95% of public charging stations across North America, allowing real-time access to charging locations, payment systems, and vehicle management. VinFast also provides mobile maintenance and 24/7 roadside assistance, ensuring that help is always within reach. Early adopters such as J. C. have cited the warranty and service support as key factors in choosing the brand: "The 10-year coverage gave us confidence to make the switch," he said.
These efforts reflect a deliberate strategy rather than a short-term marketing tactic. Backed by Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, Vingroup, VinFast is able to prioritize long-term ecosystem building over immediate profit, in order to give customers the lifestyle they expect their vehicle enables.
Ultimately, the company's growth story in both Vietnam and Canada highlights a consistent message: after-sales care represents more than maintenance or repair. It is a lasting promise of partnership between a manufacturer and its customers. By keeping this promise, VinFast continues to strengthen trust and loyalty, showing that lasting success in the electric era begins with how a brand supports its drivers every day.
For VinFast, customer peace of mind remains the true measure of success.
