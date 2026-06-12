Cushman & Wakefield Advises Ericsson On Record 1 Million-Square-Foot HQ Transaction

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has advised Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), the communications and network solutions provider, in securing the site for a new 1 million-square-foot headquarters in Stockholm the largest office transaction to date in Sweden and one of the largest in Europe.

Ericsson, a longstanding occupier client of Cushman & Wakefield, will relocate its headquarters from Stockholm's Kista district to Hagastaden, a major urban development area in the Swedish capital.

The Cushman & Wakefield team was led by Gustaf Benndorf and Tom Wadegård in Sweden.

Karl Persson, Head of Sweden at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "This is the largest office relocation in Europe in recent years and the most significant urban campus development in the Nordics ever. The transaction highlights the client outcomes that can be delivered through the expertise across our Nordic and EMEA platforms."

Cushman & Wakefield advised Ericsson throughout the process, from identifying and assessing future-ready campus options, to the signing of six leases with two separate landlords. As one of Sweden's largest companies, Ericsson views its headquarters as a catalyst for talent, innovation and long‑term growth.

Gustaf Benndorf, Head of Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Sweden, said: "We were grateful for the opportunity to support Ericsson in the highly complex negotiations to make this project a reality. The result is an incredible outcome for Ericsson and its workforce."

Hagastaden is a major urban development project. By locating its future campus there, Ericsson will be close to four universities, including the world-renowned Karolinska Institutet as well as Karolinska University Hospital, one of Europe's largest and most highly ranked teaching hospitals, and SciLifeLab, a major molecular biology research center.

Tom Wadegård, Tenant Representation at Cushman & Wakefield Sweden, said: "As well as being transformative for Ericsson in terms of its future workplace, as a tech occupier its arrival will complement and enhance the innovation ecosystem at Hagastaden."

James Meikle, Head of Tenant Representation EMEA at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Ericsson has been a key occupier client for more than 20 years giving us an intimate understanding of their business and strategic priorities.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for occupiers and investors with approximately 53,000 employees in over 350 offices and nearly 60 countries. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core service lines of Services, Leasing, Capital markets, and Valuation and other. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com .

Lauren Joselyn
Associate Director, Communications
+44(0)203 296 3034
lauren.joselyn@cushwake.com

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