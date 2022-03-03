Record fiscal year 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion and $298 million representing an increase of 93% and 107%, respectively - Fourth quarter 2021 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of $320 million and $80 million representing an increase of 39% and 48% year-over-year, respectively Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. , a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF