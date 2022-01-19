Company now has 44 dispensaries in Florida and 119 nationwide Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this month. The expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 44 dispensaries statewide and 119 across the country. Curaleaf Tampa Bay Mabry, located at 13755 North Dale Mabry ...

CURA:CNX,CURLF