Cummins Reports Strong Third Quarter Operating Results, Records Non-Cash Charges Related to its Electrolyzer Business

  • Third quarter revenues of $8.3 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $536 million, or 6.4% of sales
  • EBITDA in the third quarter was 14.3% of sales; Diluted EPS of $3.86
  • Third quarter results include $240 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, of Accelera non-cash charges

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the third quarter of 2025.

"Cummins delivered strong operating results in the third quarter, driven by profitable growth in our Power Systems and Distribution segments, due in part to continued rising demand for backup power for data centers. Effective cost management across the company helped navigate through the anticipated sharp decline in the North American truck market," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO. "During the quarter, we recorded non-cash charges related to our electrolyzer business within the Accelera segment, reflecting policy-driven shifts in hydrogen adoption expectations. Due to the significantly weaker prospects for demand, we are undertaking a strategic review of the electrolyzer business."

Third quarter revenues of $8.3 billion decreased 2% from the same quarter in 2024. Sales in North America declined 4%, and international revenues increased 2% due to higher demand in China and Europe.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the third quarter was $536 million, or $3.86 per diluted share, compared to $809 million, or $5.86 per diluted share, in 2024. The current quarter results include Accelera non-cash charges of $240 million, or $1.73 per diluted share. The tax rate in the third quarter was 32.7% due primarily to non-deductible costs related to Accelera non-cash charges and $36 million or $0.26 per diluted share of tax costs related to the implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were $1.2 billion, or 14.3% of sales, compared to $1.4 billion, or 16.4% of sales, a year ago. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 included the costs noted above.

2025 Outlook:

Cummins will not be providing an outlook for revenue or profitability for the remainder of 2025.

"While uncertainty in a number of our end markets persists, our strong third quarter results are a testament to our diversified portfolio, effective cost discipline and commitment to delivering for our customers," said Rumsey. "Cummins continues to operate from a position of strength as we navigate this dynamic environment, and we look forward to reinstating our financial guidance in February when we provide our outlook for 2026."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Cummins increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $1.82 to $2.00 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 16 consecutive years.
  • Cummins and Komatsu signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of hybrid powertrains for surface haulage heavy mining equipment. Building on a strong legacy of diesel engine supply across a wide variety of mining and construction equipment, Cummins and Komatsu will add hybrids to their product roadmaps of power technology solutions for progressive decarbonization in large mining haul truck applications.
  • Cummins was recognized by Forbes as one of America's best employers for company culture; rated as a top military-friendly employer by Military Friendly ® ; and named "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the fifth consecutive year by achieving a high score of 100 on the Disability Index ® .

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

Third quarter 2025 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2024):

Engine Segment

  • Sales - $2.6 billion, down 11%
  • Segment EBITDA - $261 million, or 10.0% of sales, compared to $427 million, or 14.7% of sales
  • Revenues decreased 12% in North America and 5% in international markets due to lower medium-duty and heavy-duty truck demand in the United States and Mexico.

Components Segment

  • Sales - $2.3 billion, down 15%
  • Segment EBITDA - $292 million, or 12.5% of sales, compared to $351 million, or 12.9% of sales
  • Revenues in North America decreased by 24% and international sales were flat primarily due to lower medium-duty and heavy-duty truck demand in the United States.

Distribution Segment

  • Sales - $3.2 billion, up 7%
  • Segment EBITDA - $492 million, or 15.5% of sales, compared to $370 million, or 12.5% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 13% due to increased demand for power generation, while international sales declined by 3%.

Power Systems Segment

  • Sales - $2.0 billion, up 18%
  • Segment EBITDA - $457 million, or 22.9% of sales, compared to $328 million, or 19.4% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 20% and international sales increased 17% driven primarily by increased power generation demand, particularly for data center markets in North America, India, and China.

Accelera Segment

  • Sales - $121 million, up 10%
  • Segment EBITDA loss - $336 million, which includes $240 million of non-cash charges related to goodwill impairment and inventory write-downs.
  • Revenues increased due to higher eMobility demand. The company remains committed to pacing and focusing our zero emissions investments on the most promising paths in order to ensure we are set up for long-term success as part of our Destination Zero strategy. These continued investments contributed to the EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, alternative fuel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems and electrolyzers. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 70,000 people worldwide and earned $3.9 billion on $34.1 billion in sales in 2024. Learn more at www.cummins.com .

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences from changes in tariffs and other trade disruptions; any adverse consequences resulting from entering into agreements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, the Environmental and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Attorney General's Office to resolve certain regulatory civil claims regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S., which became final and effective in April 2024, including required additional mitigation projects; adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions, increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions, divestitures or exiting the production of certain product lines or product categories and related uncertainties of such decisions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology (IT) environment and data security; the use of artificial intelligence in our business and in our products and challenges with properly managing its use; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet sustainability expectations or standards, or achieve our sustainability goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. ET. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com . Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended

September 30,

In millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

NET SALES

$

8,317

$

8,456

Cost of sales

6,188

6,285

GROSS MARGIN

2,129

2,171

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Selling, general and administrative expenses

789

807

Research, development and engineering expenses

345

359

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

104

99

Other operating expense, net

247

54

OPERATING INCOME

852

1,050

Interest expense

83

83

Other income, net

61

76

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

830

1,043

Income tax expense

271

200

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

559

843

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

34

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

$

536

$

809

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

Basic

$

3.88

$

5.90

Diluted

$

3.86

$

5.86

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

138.0

137.2

Diluted

138.8

138.1

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Nine months ended

September 30,

In millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

NET SALES

$

25,134

$

25,655

Cost of sales

18,569

19,250

GROSS MARGIN

6,565

6,405

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,339

2,474

Research, development and engineering expenses

1,046

1,107

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

353

325

Other operating expense, net

321

131

OPERATING INCOME

3,212

3,018

Interest expense

247

281

Other income, net

207

1,504

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,172

4,241

Income tax expense

835

618

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

2,337

3,623

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

87

95

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

$

2,250

$

3,528

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

Basic

$

16.33

$

25.47

Diluted

$

16.23

$

25.31

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

137.8

138.5

Diluted

138.6

139.4

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (a)

In millions, except par value

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,566

$

1,671

Marketable securities

593

593

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,159

2,264

Accounts and notes receivable, net

5,640

5,181

Inventories

6,256

5,742

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,665

1,565

Total current assets

16,720

14,752

Long-term assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,658

6,356

Investments and advances related to equity method investees

1,972

1,889

Goodwill

2,222

2,370

Other intangible assets, net

2,345

2,351

Pension assets

1,157

1,189

Other assets

2,564

2,633

Total assets

$

33,638

$

31,540

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable (principally trade)

$

3,819

$

3,951

Loans payable

315

356

Commercial paper

353

1,259

Current maturities of long-term debt

122

660

Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs

770

1,084

Current portion of accrued product warranty

660

679

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,600

1,347

Other accrued expenses

1,815

1,898

Total current liabilities

9,454

11,234

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

6,824

4,784

Deferred revenue

1,119

1,065

Other liabilities

3,143

3,149

Total liabilities

$

20,540

$

20,232

EQUITY

Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity

Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued

$

2,651

$

2,636

Retained earnings

22,300

20,828

Treasury stock, at cost, 84.5 and 85.1 shares

(10,676

)

(10,748

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,211

)

(2,445

)

Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity

12,064

10,271

Noncontrolling interests

1,034

1,037

Total equity

$

13,098

$

11,308

Total liabilities and equity

$

33,638

$

31,540

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended

September 30,

In millions

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Consolidated net income

$

559

$

843

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

277

266

Deferred income taxes

206

(7

)

Equity in income of investees, net of dividends

50

12

Pension and OPEB expense

21

9

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(12

)

(13

)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

Accounts and notes receivable

177

270

Inventories

(10

)

(257

)

Other current assets

26

(219

)

Accounts payable

(295

)

(236

)

Accrued expenses

43

(67

)

Other, net

263

39

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,305

640

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(298

)

(259

)

Investments in and net advances to equity investees

(9

)

(78

)

Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions

(350

)

(349

)

Investments in marketable securities—liquidations

495

428

Other, net

(69

)

(5

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(231

)

(263

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

86

141

Net borrowings of commercial paper

55

Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(617

)

(163

)

Dividend payments on common stock

(276

)

(250

)

Other, net

(20

)

(26

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(827

)

(243

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

247

143

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,319

1,590

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

2,566

$

1,733

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Nine months ended

September 30,

In millions

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Consolidated net income

$

2,337

$

3,623

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities

Gain related to divestiture of Atmus

(1,333

)

Depreciation and amortization

825

794

Deferred income taxes

68

(106

)

Equity in income of investees, net of dividends

(38

)

(74

)

Pension and OPEB expense

60

28

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(38

)

(72

)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture

Accounts and notes receivable

(466

)

109

Inventories

(446

)

(726

)

Other current assets

(146

)

(370

)

Accounts payable

(147

)

27

Accrued expenses

(201

)

(2,000

)

Other, net

279

165

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,087

65

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(691

)

(668

)

Investments in and net advances to equity investees

(63

)

(133

)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(12

)

(58

)

Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions

(1,133

)

(1,062

)

Investments in marketable securities—liquidations

1,131

1,113

Cash associated with Atmus divestiture

(174

)

Other, net

(78

)

(87

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(846

)

(1,069

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

2,232

2,623

Net (payments) borrowings of commercial paper

(906

)

140

Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(827

)

(1,386

)

Dividend payments on common stock

(778

)

(719

)

Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(55

)

Other, net

(69

)

(94

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(403

)

564

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

57

(6

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

895

(446

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,671

2,179

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

2,566

$

1,733

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

In millions

Engine

Components

Distribution

Power Systems

Accelera

Total Segments

Intersegment Eliminations (1)

Total

Three months ended September 30, 2025

External sales

$

1,922

$

1,986

$

3,170

$

1,126

$

113

$

8,317

$

$

8,317

Intersegment sales

683

343

2

870

8

1,906

(1,906

)

Total sales

2,605

2,329

3,172

1,996

121

10,223

(1,906

)

8,317

Research, development and engineering expenses

159

70

14

62

40

345

345

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

54

7

23

26

(6

)

104

104

Interest income

11

8

6

4

29

29

EBITDA (2)

261

292

492

457

(336

)

(3)

1,166

21

1,187

Depreciation and amortization (4)

71

122

32

36

13

274

274

EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales

10.0

%

12.5

%

15.5

%

22.9

%

NM

11.4

%

14.3

%

Three months ended September 30, 2024

External sales

$

2,215

$

2,287

$

2,942

$

912

$

100

$

8,456

$

$

8,456

Intersegment sales

698

437

10

775

10

1,930

(1,930

)

Total sales

2,913

2,724

2,952

1,687

110

10,386

(1,930

)

8,456

Research, development and engineering expenses

147

85

13

57

57

359

359

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

53

12

25

20

(11

)

99

99

Interest income

2

4

7

1

14

14

EBITDA (2)

427

351

370

328

(115

)

1,361

28

1,389

Depreciation and amortization (4)

62

121

31

33

16

263

263

EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales

14.7

%

12.9

%

12.5

%

19.4

%

NM

13.1

%

16.4

%

"NM" - not meaningful information

(1)

Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

(2)

EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

(3)

Included a $210 million goodwill impairment charge and a $30 million inventory write-down for three months ended September 30, 2025.

(4)

Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

In millions

Engine

Components

Distribution

Power Systems

Accelera

Total Segments

Intersegment Eliminations (1)

Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2025

External sales

$

6,124

$

6,551

$

9,106

$

3,052

$

301

$

25,134

$

$

25,134

Intersegment sales

2,151

1,153

14

2,482

28

5,828

(5,828

)

Total sales

8,275

7,704

9,120

5,534

329

30,962

(5,828

)

25,134

Research, development and engineering expenses

465

222

42

188

129

1,046

1,046

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

187

24

77

82

(17

)

353

353

Interest income

29

25

18

12

1

85

85

EBITDA (2)

1,119

1,071

1,313

1,276

(522

)

(3)

4,257

(23

)

4,234

Depreciation and amortization (4)

206

371

96

104

38

815

815

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

13.5

%

13.9

%

14.4

%

23.1

%

NM

13.7

%

16.8

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2024

External sales

$

6,923

$

7,647

$

8,292

$

2,508

$

285

$

25,655

$

$

25,655

Intersegment sales

2,069

1,391

24

2,157

29

5,670

(5,670

)

Total sales

8,992

9,038

8,316

4,665

314

31,325

(5,670

)

25,655

Research, development and engineering expenses

468

250

41

180

166

1,105

2

1,107

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

158

51

73

65

(22

)

325

325

Interest income

16

21

29

7

73

73

EBITDA (2)

1,286

1,230

(5)

978

866

(333

)

4,027

1,279

5,306

Depreciation and amortization (4)

181

367

92

99

45

784

784

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

14.3

%

13.6

%

11.8

%

18.6

%

NM

12.9

%

20.7

%

"NM" - not meaningful information

(1)

Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a $1.3 billion gain related to the divestiture of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus) and $14 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus.

(2)

EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

(3)

Included a $210 million goodwill impairment charge and a $30 million inventory write-down for nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(4)

Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excluded the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $10 million and $10 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

(5)

Included $21 million of costs associated with the divestiture of Atmus for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

In millions

2025

2024

2025

2024

Manufacturing entities

Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

$

23

$

15

$

68

$

51

Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.

17

6

47

29

Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

13

14

52

51

Tata Cummins, Ltd.

6

6

23

22

All other manufacturers

6

7

27

41

Distribution entities

Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.

12

15

41

42

All other distributors

5

3

17

10

Cummins share of net income

82

66

275

246

Royalty and interest income

22

33

78

79

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

$

104

$

99

$

353

$

325

GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT AND INVENTORY WRITE-DOWN

During the third quarter of 2025, in our Accelera segment, we observed rapidly deteriorating conditions in our electrolyzer markets and overall hydrogen markets, along with significant uncertainty in the alternative power markets resulting from reductions in government incentives. As a result, we determined that a triggering event occurred for our electrolyzer reporting unit, warranting an interim impairment test of goodwill and the related asset group. We also re-evaluated the recoverability of certain inventory in this business due to the declining customer demand, resulting in a $30 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, excess and obsolete inventory write-down recorded in cost of sales. We concluded that the undiscounted cash flows exceeded the carrying value of the related asset group and thus an impairment did not exist for the related long-lived assets. However, we determined that on a fair value basis our goodwill was fully impaired and recorded a charge of $210 million, or $1.51 per diluted share, in other operating expense, net. The fair value of this reporting unit was determined using primarily a discounted cash flow model (a form of the income approach). This model incorporated a number of assumptions and judgements surrounding current market and economic conditions, internal forecasts of future business performance including short and long-term growth rates, earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA) margins and discount rates. The $240 million of charges were non-deductible for income taxes purposes. These non-cash charges were reflected in net cash provided by operating activities as a change in inventory of $30 million and other, net of $210 million.

INCOME TAXES

On July 4, 2025, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (The Act) was signed into law, enacting significant changes to U.S. federal income tax rules affecting corporations, such as the ability to immediately deduct domestic research and development costs, restoration of elective 100 percent bonus depreciation for qualified property and changes to the international tax provisions. Implementation of The Act resulted in an increase to tax expense of $36 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to a reduction in the foreign income deduction and changes to the research and development tax credit.

Our effective tax rate for 2025 is expected to approximate 26.5 percent, excluding any discrete items that may arise, which is a 2 percent increase over our prior estimates. This increase is attributable to the impacts of The Act and the non-deductible goodwill impairment and inventory write-down.

Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were 32.7 percent and 26.3 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, were 19.2 percent and 14.6 percent, respectively.

The three months ended September 30, 2025, contained net unfavorable discrete tax items of $4 million, $0.03 per diluted share, primarily due to $32 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments and net $1 million of other unfavorable tax items, partially offset by $25 million of favorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $4 million of favorable adjustments for share-based compensation.

The nine months ended September 30, 2025, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $6 million, $0.04 per diluted share, primarily due to $30 million of favorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $12 million of favorable adjustments for share-based compensation, partially offset by $32 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments and net $4 million of other unfavorable tax items.

The three months ended September 30, 2024, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $36 million, or $0.26 per share, primarily due to $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $15 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $2 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $1 million of other unfavorable tax items.

The nine months ended September 30, 2024, contained favorable discrete tax items primarily due to the $1.3 billion non-taxable gain on the Atmus split-off. Other discrete tax items were net favorable by $66 million, or $0.47 per share, primarily due to $21 million of favorable adjustments related to audit settlements, $20 million of favorable adjustments from tax return amendments, $18 million of favorable return to provision adjustments and $17 million of favorable share-based compensation tax benefits, partially offset by $7 million of unfavorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions and $3 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items, as noted in the table below, is a useful measure of our operating performance. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

In millions

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.

$

536

$

809

$

2,250

$

3,528

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc., as a percentage of net sales

6.4

%

9.6

%

9.0

%

13.8

%

Add:

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

23

34

87

95

Consolidated net income

559

843

2,337

3,623

Add:

Interest expense

83

83

247

281

Income tax expense

271

200

835

618

Depreciation and amortization

274

263

815

784

EBITDA

$

1,187

$

1,389

$

4,234

$

5,306

EBITDA, as a percentage of net sales

14.3

%

16.4

%

16.8

%

20.7

%

Special items:

Accelera goodwill impairment

210

210

Accelera inventory write-down

30

30

Atmus divestiture costs

35

Restructuring actions

29

Gain related to the divestiture of Atmus

(1,333

)

EBITDA, excluding special items

$

1,427

$

1,389

$

4,474

$

4,037

EBITDA, excluding special items, as a percentage of net sales

17.2

%

16.4

%

17.8

%

15.7

%

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

$

921

$

976

$

772

$

$

2,669

Medium-duty truck and bus

986

950

784

2,720

Light-duty automotive

421

486

583

1,490

Off-highway

443

487

466

1,396

Total sales

$

2,771

$

2,899

$

2,605

$

$

8,275

2024

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

$

1,059

$

1,184

$

1,021

$

980

$

4,244

Medium-duty truck and bus

995

1,074

1,073

1,024

4,166

Light-duty automotive

438

461

395

301

1,595

Off-highway

436

432

424

415

1,707

Total sales

$

2,928

$

3,151

$

2,913

$

2,720

$

11,712

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2025

Units (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty

26,700

29,600

22,400

78,700

Medium-duty

75,200

73,400

63,100

211,700

Light-duty

39,100

44,000

49,600

132,700

Total units

141,000

147,000

135,100

423,100

2024

Units (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty

33,600

37,500

32,400

29,400

132,900

Medium-duty

75,800

79,600

79,200

75,700

310,300

Light-duty

54,800

57,200

41,400

36,000

189,400

Total units

164,200

174,300

153,000

141,100

632,600

(1) Unit shipments exclude aftermarket parts.

Components Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Drivetrain and braking systems

$

1,056

$

1,095

$

917

$

$

3,068

Emission solutions

902

900

788

2,590

Components and software

595

587

537

1,719

Automated transmissions

117

123

87

327

Total sales

$

2,670

$

2,705

$

2,329

$

$

7,704

2024

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Drivetrain and braking systems

$

1,232

$

1,256

$

1,131

$

1,114

$

4,733

Emission solutions

971

941

864

825

3,601

Components and software

611

623

581

589

2,404

Automated transmissions

165

162

148

113

588

Atmus (1)

353

353

Total sales

$

3,332

$

2,982

$

2,724

$

2,641

$

11,679

(1) Included sales through the March 18, 2024, divestiture.

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,090

$

1,200

$

1,247

$

$

3,537

Parts

1,031

1,015

1,013

3,059

Service

416

439

495

1,350

Engines

370

387

417

1,174

Total sales

$

2,907

$

3,041

$

3,172

$

$

9,120

2024

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

707

$

954

$

1,091

$

1,220

$

3,972

Parts

1,001

990

1,004

985

3,980

Service

406

448

455

444

1,753

Engines

421

437

402

419

1,679

Total sales

$

2,535

$

2,829

$

2,952

$

3,068

$

11,384

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,001

$

1,205

$

1,280

$

$

3,486

Industrial

498

506

531

1,535

Generator technologies

150

178

185

513

Total sales

$

1,649

$

1,889

$

1,996

$

$

5,534

2024

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

853

$

987

$

1,055

$

1,090

$

3,985

Industrial

420

478

508

526

1,932

Generator technologies

116

124

124

127

491

Total sales

$

1,389

$

1,589

$

1,687

$

1,743

$

6,408

Cat Lyons
External Communications
812-377-0500
catherine.lyons@cummins.com

Cummins Removed Tons of Waste, Including E-waste From Jamestown, New York Community in 2022

Cummins Removed Tons of Waste, Including E-waste From Jamestown, New York Community in 2022

Cummins IncCumminsOn June 18, 2022, locals gathered at Cummins Inc.'s Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) for its annual Community Recycling Day. Some started arriving as early as 5:30 a.m., eager to safely dispose of the unwanted items they'd been storing.Over 950 cars showed up at the event toting... Keep Reading...
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report continued progress toward securing an Operating Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project ("Tsagaan Zalaa" or the "Project") in Dornogovi Province, southeastern Mongolia.Troy's local... Keep Reading...
Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

3 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2025

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum. Though cleantech's long-term outlook is stable, the industry is facing challenges... Keep Reading...
Hand holding digital ESG graphics with AI, charts, and sustainability icons.

CleanAI: The Next Frontier in Climate Tech Investment

A newly released State of CleanAI report from the Toronto-based CleanAI Initiative delivers a compelling snapshot of a sector quietly revolutionizing the clean economy transition. This sector is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to climate solutions, collectively known as... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc.

Torchlight and Innovation Mining Unite as RZOLV Technologies on the TSXV with Disruptive New Mining Technology

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies ("RZOLV"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol RZL.This milestone marks the beginning of a transformative era in... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (DBA: RZOLV Technologies Inc.) Announces Listing Date After Completion of Qualifying Transaction

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) (doing business as RZOLV Technologies Inc.) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, after the completion of its qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Innovation Mining Inc. ("Innovation"), the Company's common... Keep Reading...
Torchlight Innovations

Torchlight Innovations (Doing Business as RZOLV Technologies) Announces Preliminary Positive Results on Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Recoveries

Torchlight Innovations Inc. (TSXV: TLX.P) ("Torchlight" or "the Company"), doing business as RZOLV Technologies, is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from its metallurgical testing program focused on rare earth and critical mineral leaching using its proprietary RZOLV™ reagent... Keep Reading...

