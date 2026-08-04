Cummins Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Outlook

  • Record second-quarter revenues of $9.5 billion; GAAP 1 Net Income of $932 million, or 9.9% of sales
  • EBITDA 2 in the second quarter was 17.5% of sales; Diluted EPS of $6.73
  • Full-year revenues are expected to range from up 10% to up 13%, an improvement from prior guidance of up 8% to 11%
  • EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of 18.0% to 18.5%, compared to prior guidance of 17.75% to 18.5%
  • The company returned $501 million to shareholders in the second quarter in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today reported results for the second quarter of 2026.

"Cummins delivered record second-quarter results, reflecting robust customer orders for standby power for data centers and improving North American truck markets," said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and CEO of Cummins. "Rising demand and disciplined execution drove record performance as we continue to perform well in a complex macroeconomic environment. We are raising our expectations for full year performance and expect the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half. With greater regulatory clarity in on-highway markets in the U.S. and continued momentum across key markets, we are well positioned to deliver for our customers and generate profitable growth."

Second-quarter 2026 revenues of $9.5 billion increased 9% from the same quarter in 2025. Sales in North America increased 8% while international revenues, led by growth in China, increased 12%.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the second quarter was $932 million, or $6.73 per diluted share, compared to $890 million, or $6.43 per diluted share, in 2025. The tax rate in the second quarter was 25.1% including $29 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, of unfavorable discrete tax items.

EBITDA in the second quarter was $1.7 billion, or 17.5% of sales, compared to $1.6 billion, or 18.4% of sales, a year ago.

2026 Outlook:

Based on its current forecast, Cummins is raising its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to be up 10% to 13%, due to stronger demand across several markets, particularly North America on-highway, China construction and power generation. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 18.0% to 18.5%, compared to our prior guidance of 17.75% to 18.5%, excluding the charges related to the sale of the fuel cell business in the first quarter.

Cummins plans to continue generating strong operating cash flow and returns for shareholders and is committed to our long-term strategic goal of returning 50% of operating cash flow back to shareholders.

"We're raising our financial outlook for 2026 as demand continues to outpace expectations across several key markets," said Rumsey. "North American truck markets continue to improve, while demand for data center power generation remains robust. Our market-leading positions and talented global workforce position us well to capitalize on these trends, meet our customers' needs, invest in future growth and continue delivering strong returns for shareholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Cummins announced an increase in the quarterly common stock cash dividend from $2.00 to $2.20 per share. The company has increased the quarterly dividend to shareholders for 17 consecutive years.
  • In May, Cummins hosted its 2026 Analyst Day and raised its 2030 financial targets, reflecting the strength of its strategy, stronger market positions and rising demand across key markets. The company also announced disciplined capacity and product investments to further strengthen its position in mining and power generation, building on areas where Cummins is already well positioned to deliver long-term growth.
  • In June, Cummins announced an agreement with Circe Energy to provide a series of natural gas generator sets to support a scalable, behind-the-meter, prime power microgrid solution for their High-Performance Computing (HPC) data center in Texas. Deliveries are scheduled from 2026 through 2030 and will include Cummins' HSK78 and QSK60 generator set platforms. The announcement reflects Cummins' expanding role in supporting the North American data center market with natural gas-fueled generator sets and integrated microgrid controls designed to address power grid constraints, improve reliability and enable fast-start response capabilities in an era of unprecedented AI demand.
  • Cummins announced updated Model Year 2027 North American on-highway product launch plans following the EPA's proposed changes to upcoming emissions regulations. The company will introduce its new X10 and X15 engines through a measured production ramp while maintaining select legacy product availability in 2027. The approach is designed to satisfy the proposed regulatory framework, support customer production schedules and provide additional time to ramp production in a disciplined manner that helps position the industry for a successful transition. Cummins recently showcased these new platforms through the nationwide Forever Rising Tour, providing customers with hands-on experience and direct engagement with the company's latest powertrain technologies.

1 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S.

2 Earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests

Second quarter 2026 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2025):

EBITDA percentage for the company and some of the individual segments declined year-over-year. This was primarily due to higher incentive compensation, tied to expected record full-year results. EBITDA percentage for the company is expected to be higher in the second half and full year 2026 compared to the same periods in 2025.

Engine Segment

  • Sales - $3.1 billion, up 6%
  • Segment EBITDA - $386 million, or 12.5% of sales, compared to $400 million, or 13.8% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 1% and international sales increased 23% due to stronger construction demand in China.

Components Segment

  • Sales - $2.9 billion, up 7%
  • Segment EBITDA - $381 million, or 13.2% of sales, compared to $397 million, or 14.7% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 6% and international sales increased 8% primarily due to stronger truck demand in the United States and China.

Distribution Segment

  • Sales - $3.3 billion, up 9%
  • Segment EBITDA - $451 million, or 13.6% of sales, compared to $445 million, or 14.6% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 13% and international sales increased 1% driven by increased demand for power generation products, particularly for data center applications.

Power Systems Segment

  • Sales - $2.3 billion, up 19%
  • Segment EBITDA - $552 million, or 24.5% of sales, compared to $430 million, or 22.8% of sales
  • Revenues in North America increased 19% and international sales increased 19% driven primarily by increased power generation demand, particularly for data center markets in the United States, China and Asia Pacific.

Accelera Segment

  • Sales - $145 million, up 38%
  • Segment EBITDA loss - $69 million
  • Revenues increased due to stronger eMobility demand. The company remains committed to pacing and focusing its zero-emissions investments on the most promising paths in order to ensure long-term success as part of Cummins' Destination Zero strategy, while reducing the rate of ongoing EBITDA losses.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is committed to powering a more prosperous world. Since 1919, we have delivered innovative solutions that move people, goods and economies forward. Our five business segments—Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera™ by Cummins—offer a broad portfolio, including advanced diesel, electric and hybrid powertrains; integrated power generation systems; critical components such as aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls, transmissions, axles and brakes; and zero-emissions technologies like battery and electric powertrain systems. With a global footprint, deep technical expertise and an extensive service network, we deliver dependable, cutting-edge solutions tailored to our customers' needs, supporting them through the energy transition with our Destination Zero strategy. We create value for customers, investors and employees and strengthen communities through our corporate responsibility global priorities: education, equity and environment. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins employs approximately 67,400 people worldwide and earned $2.8 billion on $33.7 billion in sales in 2025. Learn more at www.cummins.com .

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse consequences resulting from entering into agreements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, the Environmental and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Attorney General's Office to resolve certain regulatory civil claims regarding our emissions certification and compliance process for certain engines primarily used in pick-up truck applications in the U.S., which became final and effective in April 2024, including required additional mitigation projects, adverse reputational impacts and potential resulting legal actions; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; evolving environmental and climate change legislation and regulatory initiatives; any adverse consequences from changes in tariffs and other trade disruptions; changes in international, national and regional trade laws, regulations and policies; emissions deregulation; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; raw material, transportation and labor price fluctuations and supply shortages; aligning our capacity and production with our demand; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; large truck manufacturers' and original equipment manufacturers' customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, or change in control; product recalls; variability in material and commodity costs; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services or not successfully developing new technologies and products to effectively address the energy transition; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; climate change, global warming, more stringent climate change regulations, accords, mitigation efforts, greenhouse gas regulations or other legislation designed to address climate change; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions, divestitures or exiting the production of certain product lines or product categories and related uncertainties of such decisions; increasing interest rates; challenging markets for talent and ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology environment and data security; the use of artificial intelligence in our business and in our products, services and features, and challenges with properly managing its use; political, economic and other risks from operations among, between and within numerous countries including political, economic and social uncertainty and the evolving globalization of our business; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; failure to meet sustainability expectations or standards, or achieve our sustainability goals; labor relations or work stoppages; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates; the price and availability of energy; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov or at https://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release, except for forward-looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

Webcast information

Cummins management will host a teleconference to discuss these results today at 10 a.m. EDT. This teleconference will be webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Cummins website at www.cummins.com . Participants wishing to view the visuals available with the audio are encouraged to sign-in a few minutes prior to the start of the teleconference.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

(Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

In millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

2026

2025

NET SALES

$

9,457

$

8,643

$

17,855

$

16,817

Cost of sales

6,992

6,362

13,147

12,381

GROSS MARGIN

2,465

2,281

4,708

4,436

OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME

Selling, general and administrative expenses

893

779

1,738

1,550

Research, development and engineering expenses

385

357

743

701

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

154

118

302

249

Other operating expense, net

62

37

301

74

OPERATING INCOME

1,279

1,226

2,228

2,360

Interest expense

80

87

156

164

Other income, net

94

86

155

146

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,293

1,225

2,227

2,342

Income tax expense

325

297

579

564

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME

968

928

1,648

1,778

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

36

38

62

64

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

$

932

$

890

$

1,586

$

1,714

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO Cummins Inc.

Basic

$

6.76

$

6.46

$

11.48

$

12.45

Diluted

$

6.73

$

6.43

$

11.44

$

12.38

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Basic

137.9

137.8

138.1

137.7

Diluted

138.5

138.5

138.6

138.4

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (a)

In millions, except par value

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,179

$

2,845

Marketable securities

745

764

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

3,924

3,609

Accounts and notes receivable, net

6,585

5,818

Inventories

6,397

5,822

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,528

1,676

Total current assets

18,434

16,925

Long-term assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,013

6,958

Investments and advances related to equity method investees

2,265

2,133

Goodwill

2,222

2,224

Other intangible assets, net

2,168

2,167

Pension assets

1,008

1,033

Other assets

2,520

2,552

Total assets

$

35,630

$

33,992

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable (principally trade)

$

4,654

$

3,800

Loans payable

459

313

Commercial paper

348

353

Current maturities of long-term debt

151

94

Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs

812

825

Current portion of accrued product warranty

658

693

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,592

1,606

Other accrued expenses

1,999

1,926

Total current liabilities

10,673

9,610

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

6,737

6,792

Deferred revenue

1,066

1,054

Other liabilities

3,248

3,128

Total liabilities

$

21,724

$

20,584

EQUITY

Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity

Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.5 and 222.5 shares issued

$

2,626

$

2,673

Retained earnings

23,650

22,616

Treasury stock, at cost, 84.9 and 84.4 shares

(11,089

)

(10,662

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,340

)

(2,278

)

Total Cummins Inc. shareholders' equity

12,847

12,349

Noncontrolling interests

1,059

1,059

Total equity

$

13,906

$

13,408

Total liabilities and equity

$

35,630

$

33,992

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

In millions

2026

2025

2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Consolidated net income

$

968

$

928

$

1,648

$

1,778

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities

Depreciation and amortization

281

279

563

548

Deferred income taxes

27

(113

)

15

(138

)

Equity in income of investees, net of dividends

(30

)

(18

)

(116

)

(88

)

Pension and OPEB expense

18

20

37

39

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

(15

)

(13

)

(28

)

(26

)

Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture

Accounts and notes receivable

(60

)

(186

)

(738

)

(643

)

Inventories

(279

)

(105

)

(612

)

(436

)

Other current assets

13

(136

)

(37

)

(172

)

Accounts payable

231

(182

)

860

148

Accrued expenses

317

243

150

(244

)

Other, net

28

68

66

16

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,499

785

1,808

782

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(249

)

(231

)

(438

)

(393

)

Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions

(401

)

(326

)

(633

)

(783

)

Investments in marketable securities—liquidations

234

204

641

636

Other, net

(3

)

(16

)

1

(75

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(419

)

(369

)

(429

)

(615

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

107

2,094

320

2,146

Net payments of commercial paper

(1

)

(1,387

)

(5

)

(906

)

Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(140

)

(66

)

(248

)

(210

)

Dividend payments on common stock

(276

)

(251

)

(552

)

(502

)

Repurchases of common stock

(225

)

(468

)

Payments for purchase of redeemable noncontrolling interests

(55

)

(55

)

Other, net

11

(3

)

(88

)

(49

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(524

)

332

(1,041

)

424

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

9

39

(4

)

57

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

565

787

334

648

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,614

1,532

2,845

1,671

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

3,179

$

2,319

$

3,179

$

2,319

(a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

In millions

Engine

Components

Distribution

Power Systems

Accelera

Total Segments

Intersegment Eliminations (1)

Total

Three months ended June 30, 2026

External sales

$

2,349

$

2,431

$

3,320

$

1,217

$

140

$

9,457

$

$

9,457

Intersegment sales

735

460

6

1,038

5

2,244

(2,244

)

Total sales

3,084

2,891

3,326

2,255

145

11,701

(2,244

)

9,457

Research, development and engineering expenses

181

88

15

79

22

385

385

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

79

10

34

34

(3

)

154

154

EBITDA (2)

386

381

451

552

(69

)

1,701

(48

)

1,653

Depreciation and amortization (3)

77

126

34

35

8

280

280

EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales

12.5

%

13.2

%

13.6

%

24.5

%

NM

14.5

%

17.5

%

Three months ended June 30, 2025

External sales

$

2,162

$

2,295

$

3,034

$

1,054

$

98

$

8,643

$

$

8,643

Intersegment sales

737

410

7

835

7

1,996

(1,996

)

Total sales

2,899

2,705

3,041

1,889

105

10,639

(1,996

)

8,643

Research, development and engineering expenses

151

77

14

69

46

357

357

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

60

10

26

27

(5

)

118

118

EBITDA (2)

400

397

445

430

(100

)

1,572

15

1,587

Depreciation and amortization (3)

68

127

32

35

13

275

275

EBITDA as a percentage of segment sales

13.8

%

14.7

%

14.6

%

22.8

%

NM

14.8

%

18.4

%

In millions

Engine

Components

Distribution

Power Systems

Accelera

Total Segments

Intersegment Eliminations (1)

Total

Six months ended June 30, 2026

External sales

$

4,315

$

4,569

$

6,429

$

2,310

$

232

$

17,855

$

$

17,855

Intersegment sales

1,441

852

13

1,901

14

4,221

(4,221

)

Total sales

5,756

5,421

6,442

4,211

246

22,076

(4,221

)

17,855

Research, development and engineering expenses

345

169

30

145

54

743

743

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

159

20

62

70

(9

)

302

302

EBITDA (2)

665

718

895

1,129

(346)

(4)

3,061

(118

)

2,943

Depreciation and amortization (3)

149

254

69

71

17

560

560

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

11.6

%

13.2

%

13.9

%

26.8

%

NM

13.9

%

16.5

%

Six months ended June 30, 2025

External sales

$

4,202

$

4,565

$

5,936

$

1,926

$

188

$

16,817

$

$

16,817

Intersegment sales

1,468

810

12

1,612

20

3,922

(3,922

)

Total sales

5,670

5,375

5,948

3,538

208

20,739

(3,922

)

16,817

Research, development and engineering expenses

306

152

28

126

89

701

701

Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees

133

17

54

56

(11

)

249

249

EBITDA (2)

858

779

821

819

(186

)

3,091

(44

)

3,047

Depreciation and amortization (3)

135

249

64

68

25

541

541

EBITDA as a percentage of total sales

15.1

%

14.5

%

13.8

%

23.1

%

NM

14.9

%

18.1

%

"NM" - not meaningful information

(1) Included intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025.

(2) EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

(3) Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as interest expense. A portion of depreciation expense is included in research, development and engineering expenses.

(4) In the first quarter of 2026, we sold our low pressure fuel cell business to a customer, cancelled future commitments and resolved certain claims against us with that customer resulting in a net payment by us of $175 million. These transactions resulted in a net charge of $199 million which is reflected in other operating expense, net in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income .

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

In millions

2026

2025

2026

2025

Manufacturing entities

Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

$

29

$

22

$

58

$

45

Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd.

27

19

50

39

Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd.

22

15

43

30

Tata Cummins, Ltd.

8

7

20

17

All other manufacturers

19

14

35

21

Distribution entities

Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda.

18

15

32

29

All other distributors

6

4

14

12

Cummins share of net income

129

96

252

193

Royalty and interest income

25

22

50

56

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees

$

154

$

118

$

302

$

249

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for 2026 is expected to approximate 23.0 percent, excluding any discrete items that may arise.

Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, were 25.1 percent and 26.0 percent, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, were 24.2 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

The three months ended June 30, 2026, contained net unfavorable discrete items of $29 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, primarily due to $17 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments and $12 million of other net unfavorable discrete tax items.

The six months ended June 30, 2026, had an unfavorable discrete tax impact due to the $199 million loss on sale of business and settlement of current and future customer obligations for which no tax benefit was recognized. Other discrete items were net unfavorable $22 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, primarily due to $23 million of unfavorable return to provision adjustments, partially offset by $1 million of other net favorable discrete tax items.

The three months ended June 30, 2025, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, primarily due to $4 million of favorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions, partially offset by $1 million of other unfavorable adjustments.

The six months ended June 30, 2025, contained net favorable discrete tax items of $10 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, primarily due to $8 million of favorable adjustments for share-based compensation tax benefits and $5 million of favorable adjustments for uncertain tax positions, partially offset by $3 million of other unfavorable tax items.

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. We believe EBITDA excluding special items, as noted in the table below, is a useful measure of our operating performance. This statement excludes forward looking measures of EBITDA where a reconciliation to the corresponding accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of non-cash items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Cummins Inc. to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

In millions

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.

$

932

$

890

$

1,586

$

1,714

Net income attributable to Cummins Inc., as a percentage of net sales

9.9

%

10.3

%

8.9

%

10.2

%

Add:

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

36

38

62

64

Consolidated net income

968

928

1,648

1,778

Add:

Interest expense

80

87

156

164

Income tax expense

325

297

579

564

Depreciation and amortization

280

275

560

541

EBITDA

$

1,653

$

1,587

$

2,943

$

3,047

EBITDA, as a percentage of net sales

17.5

%

18.4

%

16.5

%

18.1

%

Special items:

Loss on sale of business and settlement of current and future customer obligations

199

EBITDA, excluding special items

$

1,653

$

1,587

$

3,142

$

3,047

EBITDA, excluding special items, as a percentage of net sales

17.5

%

18.4

%

17.6

%

18.1

%

Cummins Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2026

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

$

799

$

968

$

$

$

1,767

Medium-duty truck and bus

871

1,030

1,901

Light-duty automotive

448

491

939

Off-highway

554

595

1,149

Total sales

$

2,672

$

3,084

$

$

$

5,756

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty truck

$

921

$

976

$

772

$

820

$

3,489

Medium-duty truck and bus

986

950

784

893

3,613

Light-duty automotive

421

486

583

440

1,930

Off-highway

443

487

466

447

1,843

Total sales

$

2,771

$

2,899

$

2,605

$

2,600

$

10,875

Total engine shipments by engine classification, including on and off-highway units, were as follows:

2026

Units (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty

24,700

30,100

54,800

Medium-duty

79,100

86,100

165,200

Light-duty

40,500

45,000

85,500

Total units

144,300

161,200

305,500

2025

Units (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Heavy-duty

26,700

29,600

22,400

23,200

101,900

Medium-duty

75,200

73,400

63,100

68,800

280,500

Light-duty

39,100

44,000

49,600

39,100

171,800

Total units

141,000

147,000

135,100

131,100

554,200

(1) Unit shipments exclude aftermarket parts.

Components Segment Sales by Business

Sales for our Components segment by business were as follows:

2026

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Drivetrain and braking systems

$

919

$

1,122

$

$

$

2,041

Emission solutions

915

988

1,903

Components and software

608

657

1,265

Automated transmissions

88

124

212

Total sales

$

2,530

$

2,891

$

$

$

5,421

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Drivetrain and braking systems

$

1,056

$

1,095

$

917

$

918

$

3,986

Emission solutions

902

900

788

867

3,457

Components and software

595

587

537

564

2,283

Automated transmissions

117

123

87

96

423

Total sales

$

2,670

$

2,705

$

2,329

$

2,445

$

10,149

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2026

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,275

$

1,378

$

$

$

2,653

Parts

1,064

1,080

2,144

Service

433

472

905

Engines

344

396

740

Total sales

$

3,116

$

3,326

$

$

$

6,442

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,090

$

1,200

$

1,247

$

1,395

$

4,932

Parts

1,031

1,015

1,013

1,024

4,083

Service

416

439

495

448

1,798

Engines

370

387

417

418

1,592

Total sales

$

2,907

$

3,041

$

3,172

$

3,285

$

12,405

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2026

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,283

$

1,536

$

$

$

2,819

Industrial

506

538

1,044

Generator technologies

167

181

348

Total sales

$

1,956

$

2,255

$

$

$

4,211

2025

In millions

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD

Power generation

$

1,001

$

1,205

$

1,280

$

1,245

$

4,731

Industrial

498

506

531

528

2,063

Generator technologies

150

178

185

156

669

Total sales

$

1,649

$

1,889

$

1,996

$

1,929

$

7,463

Melinda Koski
External Communications
812-377-0500
melinda.koski@cummins.com

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