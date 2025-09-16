Cummins and Komatsu to Collaborate on Joint Mining Hybrid Development and Deployment Plan

Long-Time Partners Announce New MOU

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power technology leader, and Komatsu Ltd., a global provider of equipment and services for the construction and mining industries, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of hybrid powertrains for surface haulage heavy mining equipment.

As part of this collaboration, Komatsu has included Wabtec, its drive system supplier, extending their involvement in providing advanced, reliable powertrain solutions and optimization for the next generation of hybrid mining equipment.

Building on a strong legacy of diesel engine supply across a wide variety of mining and construction equipment, Cummins and Komatsu will add hybrids to their product roadmaps of power technology solutions for progressive decarbonization in large mining haul truck applications.

This joint development effort will leverage the breadth and scale of Komatsu's and Cummins' global capabilities to enable the acceleration of optimized hybrid solutions for mining. Retrofit hybrid solutions hold the potential to help mining customers accelerate their decarbonization journey today while lowering the cost of operations of their installed fleet assets. Hybrid solutions yield fuel savings by capturing braking energy while delivering productivity improvements through faster cycle times.

"We are thrilled to partner with Komatsu once again to bring the latest advancements to the mining sector," said Gbile Adewunmi, Cummins Vice President – Industrial Markets, Power Systems. "We have a robust team of Cummins and former First Mode experts dedicated to hybrid development and optimization, and now collaborating with Komatsu, we can bring miners the flexibility and confidence they need to decarbonize and improve total cost of operations."

Cummins' acquisition of First Mode assets in February 2025 brings critical capabilities and development pace to the efforts, with pilot units deploying yet this year.

"This collaboration with Cummins is an important step in advancing practical decarbonization solutions," said Dan Funcannon, Senior Vice President, Komatsu Surface Haulage Business Unit. "Together, we're helping bridge current operational needs with future low-carbon goals to support our customers' sustainability efforts."

Like Cummins, Komatsu is committed to reducing environmental impact through its business, targeting carbon neutrality from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2050. Hybrids provide a meaningful first step towards this goal, while also meaningfully improving total cost of ownership through fuel savings and productivity benefits.

"Commercializing hybrid retrofit kits is a key first step," said Molly Puga, First Mode General Manager. "With the pace of development already under way now accelerated by this collaborative partnership, we're confident in delivering hybrid products at scale well in advance of 2030. The initial First Mode retrofit kit pilot will go into the market in the coming months, where we expect to see double-digit fuel savings in mining operations."

In 2024, Cummins and Komatsu teamed up with Vale on another decarbonization project , partnering to develop dual fuel haul trucks, utilizing a mix of ethanol in diesel, to reduce CO2 emissions. Both projects support Cummins' Destination Zero, the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers navigate the energy transition.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/ .

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For more than a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Front-line industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, manage forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to help enhance safety and promote productivity while working to optimize performance. Learn more at www.komatsu.com .

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is revolutionizing the way the world moves for future generations. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for 155 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at www.wabteccorp.com .

Melinda Koski – Director, External Communications
melinda.koski@cummins.com

Cat Dillon Lyons – Manager, External Communications
catherine.lyons@cummins.com

