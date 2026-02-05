Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026

XEMjd-Oq3KSSSQwtiCRIJICJ3x4Q03uHVqbmv9tb-NEgNmz0rEZ9FRouBmzgdAre65em-R8Kb" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Xxk3oHJR6VgzO" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM; "Cullinan"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies in autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey Jones, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026 on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cullinantherapeutics.com/events.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) is a biopharmaceutical company developing potential first- or best-in-class, high-impact therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Cullinan pursues promising therapeutic targets while leveraging core expertise in T cell engagers, which are established in oncology and are now advancing into autoimmune diseases. With a clinical-stage pipeline built on a rigorous scientific approach and purposeful innovation, Cullinan is advancing its mission to deliver new standards of care for patients. Learn more about Cullinan at https://cullinantherapeutics.com/, and follow Cullinan on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Investors
Nick Smith
+1 401.241.3516
nsmith@cullinantx.com

Media
Rose Weldon
+1 215.801.7644
rweldon@cullinantx.com


Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1 Study of Zipalertinib

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced positive initial data in patients receiving zipalertinib after prior treatment with amivantamab enrolled in its pivotal Phase 2b REZILIENT1...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced that Nadim Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Jones, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 5...
Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Cullinan Therapeutics to Present First Data for CLN-619, a Novel Anti-MICA/B Antibody, in Combination with a Checkpoint Inhibitor and Updated Monotherapy Data at ASCO 2024

Preliminary data from CLN-619 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab show objective responses in patients with tumor types that are typically unresponsive to pembrolizumab, such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with oncogenic mutations Longer term follow-up for patients...
Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cullinan Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Combination and monotherapy solid tumor dose escalation data for CLN-619 to be presented in a poster session at ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting CLN-978 development to focus exclusively on autoimmune diseases, starting with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) as the first indication Cash and investments...
Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted therapies, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay Fenton as Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 29. "I am pleased to welcome Mary Kay to Cullinan Therapeutics as Chief...
Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos Bioscience Inc is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics that stimulate or restore muscle regeneration in severe disorders. Its lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy that serves to correct this...
Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc.

Vaxcyte Inc is a vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing novel vaccines to treat patients suffering from the most common and deadly diseases. Its product comprises. of Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.
G6 Materials

G6 Materials

OverviewG6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG,OTCQB:GPHBF) provides high-tech graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications at low costs. Through the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., G6 Materials currently offers over 100 graphene and...
G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp Closes $1,001,000 Private Placement

G6 Materials Corp. (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) (the "Company" or "G6") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement and issued 14,300,001 units at a price of $0.07 per unit to raise aggregate proceeds of $1,001,000.07. Each unit consists of one common share and one...
G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. Announces Upsize of Private Placement to Raise $1,001,000

G6 Materials Corp. (the "Company" or "G6") (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from C$350,000 to $1,001,000. The Company will issue up to 14,300,000 Units for total gross proceeds of up to...
G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. Develops Disinfection Products to Fight the Spread of COVID-19

G6 Materials Corp. (the "Company" or "G6") (TSXV:GGG) (OTC:GPHBF) is pleased to provide an update from its Research & Development department. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has drastically altered the economic landscape, and G6 management is optimizing the business model to accommodate the new...

