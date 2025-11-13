CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|BIOV
|BioVaxys Technology Corp.
|Tuesday November 18, 2025
|GLDR
|Golden Rapture Mining Corporation
|MTLC
|MTL Cannabis Corp.
|NVRO
|EnviroGold Global Limited
|RUU
|Refined Energy Corp.
|TCEC
|Terra Clean Energy Corp.
|TN
|Tartisan Nickel Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.