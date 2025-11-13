CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
BIOV BioVaxys Technology Corp. Tuesday November 18, 2025
GLDR Golden Rapture Mining Corporation
MTLC MTL Cannabis Corp.
NVRO EnviroGold Global Limited
RUU Refined Energy Corp.
TCEC Terra Clean Energy Corp.
TN Tartisan Nickel Corp.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tartisan Nickel Corp.CSE:TNBase Metals Investing
TN:CNX
The Conversation (0)
CSE:TN

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario. Keep Reading...
Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized crews and collected UAV supported magnetic survey data over the Company's Point Piche Property in Lake Timiskaming in the Témiscamingue Graben... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 13th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that... Keep Reading...
AGM Presentation

AGM Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced AGM PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. New analytical results are presented below (see Table... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of drilling at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. A total of 12 diamond core holes were completed for a total of just... Keep Reading...

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

