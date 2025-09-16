CSE Bulletin: Delist - Nuclear Fuels Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Delist - Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. ("NF" or "Nuclear Fuels") has announced completion of the previously announced arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR" or "Premier American Uranium") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nuclear Fuels (the "NF Shares"). The Arrangement results in PUR acquiring 100% of the NF Shares and NF becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of PUR.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, Nuclear Fuels shareholders (the "NF Shareholders") received 0.33 of a common share of PUR (each whole share, a "PUR Share") for each NF Share held. In aggregate, PUR issued 32,521,748 PUR Shares under the Arrangement.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. will be delisted market close today September 16, 2025. For further information please see the news release.

_________________________________

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (« NF » ou « Nuclear Fuels ») a annoncé la finalisation de l'arrangement précédemment annoncé (l'« Arrangement ») par lequel Premier American Uranium Inc. (« PUR » ou « Premier American Uranium ») a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de Nuclear Fuels (les « Actions NF »). L'Arrangement a pour effet que PUR acquiert 100 % des Actions NF et que NF devient une filiale à 100 % de PUR.

Conformément à l'Arrangement, les actionnaires de Nuclear Fuels (les « Actionnaires NF ») ont reçu 0,33 action ordinaire de PUR (chaque action entière étant une « Action PUR ») pour chaque Action NF détenue. Au total, PUR a émis 32 521 748 actions PUR dans le cadre de l'Arrangement.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. sera radiée du marché à la clôture d'aujourd'hui, le 16 septembre 2025. Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse.

Date : Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 16 SEPT 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : NF

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Advancing district-scale In-Situ Recovery amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States.

Nuclear Fuels Commences 2025 Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Nuclear Fuels Commences 2025 Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company ") announces the commencement of its 2025 drilling program, with an initial plan for at least 100,000 feet, at the Kaycee Uranium Project ("the Project") located in the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming . The regional drilling conducted in late 2024 successfully identified two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization. Notably, the Outpost and Trail Dust Zones were discovered during the late stages of the 2024 program, and the Company is excited to follow up on these promising new areas during the 2025 drill program.

Premier American Uranium to Acquire Nuclear Fuels, Creating One of America's Largest Pure-Play Uranium Explorers

Premier American Uranium to Acquire Nuclear Fuels, Creating One of America's Largest Pure-Play Uranium Explorers

Premier American Uranium Inc. ("PUR" or "Premier American Uranium") (TSXV: PUR, OTCQB: PAUIF) and Nuclear Fuels Inc. ("NF" or "Nuclear Fuels") (CSE: NF, OTCQX: NFUNF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an arm's length definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") dated June 4, 2025, pursuant to which Premier American Uranium has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Nuclear Fuels (the " NF Shares ") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement " or the " Transaction "). Nuclear Fuels holds a 100% interest in the Kaycee Uranium Project (" Kaycee ") located in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin (Figure 1). The Kaycee Project spans a 35-mile trend of altered and mineralized sandstones, supported by over 4,200 drill holes and 430 miles of mapped roll fronts. In addition to Kaycee, Nuclear Fuels also holds five exploration-stage projects across key uranium districts in Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona.

Nuclear Fuels Mourns the Passing of Independent Director Eugene Spiering

Nuclear Fuels Mourns the Passing of Independent Director Eugene Spiering

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces with profound sadness, that Mr. Eugene Spiering a valued member of Nuclear Fuels' Board of Directors, passed away earlier this week.

Eugene (Gene) Spiering was a well-respected geologist, globally renown for his work in uranium exploration with over 35 years of international experience in mineral exploration and senior level project management in the western United States , South America , and Europe . Gene's work on the Kaycee Uranium District in the early 1980s provided the foundational geological framework for Nuclear Fuels' flagship project. He served as a project geologist for Energy Fuels Nuclear in the 1990s, and during his tenure as Vice President of Exploration for Quaterra Resources, discovered the only two new uranium deposits in Arizona . More recently, as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, his firsthand knowledge of the Kaycee area was invaluable and key to the exploration success on the Project thus far.

Greg Huffman , Chief Executive Officer, commented: "It is with great sadness we announce the loss of Gene as a director of the Company. He will be remembered as an icon in the uranium geological community, as well as for his friendly and outgoing nature. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently planning its 2025 drill program following successful 2023 and 2024 drilling, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore owning an equity interest and retaining the right to back-in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-mourns-the-passing-of-independent-director-eugene-spiering-302406702.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Nuclear Fuels Acquires TenSleep Uranium Project with Athabasca Basin-Style Mineralization in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the acquisition of the TenSleep Uranium Project, located approximately 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of the town of Kaycee in Johnson County Wyoming.  The TenSleep Project is a unique uranium project in Wyoming displaying geological characteristics similar to the deposits in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin rather than the typical roll front sandstone-hosted uranium deposits of the United States. Athabasca or "unconformity" uranium deposits occur along the contact of two different rock types in the vicinity of one or more high-angle faults providing the pathway for the mineralizing fluids to deposit uranium along the contact. These deposits are typically larger and higher grade than roll-front types. The Company is currently developing an exploration program with drilling planned for late 2025 or early 2026.

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the discovery of two new zones of roll front-hosted uranium mineralization at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). Drill testing of regional targets on the Project encountered mineralization at the newly discovered Outpost and Trail Dust Zones, including 0.082% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 6.5 feet for a total hole Grade Thickness ("GT") of 0.532. In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield. Follow up delineation drilling of these two new zones is planned for May 2025 . In addition, Nuclear Fuels announces the Company has been added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in 75 Past Producing Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: 9O0) is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in 75 uranium claims in Emery County, Utah, United States.

Transaction Highlights

  • Nine Past Producing Uranium mines covered on the Claims having produced several hundred thousand tons of ore grading up to 1% U308
  • Visible Uranium, Vanadium, Copper and Cobalt at Surface with numerous uranium readings up to 21,000 CPS equating to grades .22% U308
  • Close Proximity to major roads with good year round access, power and a uranium mill located within a 75 mile drive
  • Strong Government support for nuclear power and uranium mining projects and a stated objective to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel
  • Staged earn-in allows the company to optimize exploration programs
  • Provides Terra shareholders exposure to two North American assets both with near surface Uranium opportunities in low-risk jurisdictions

Greg Cameron stated "One of my stated goals with Terra was to add another low-risk uranium project to the Company and this transaction does just that. Having toured the properties with our VP Exploration, it is clear from the moment you arrive you are in a uranium district with many old workings, adits, shafts and old infrastructure. I am excited to see work begin this fall and believe there to be a clear path to add significant value for our shareholders."

Rationale Behind the Acquisition

Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims offer exposure to uranium projects in the USA with excellent upside in a significant historical uranium district. Terra has made a strategic decision to acquire the Green Vein Mesa and Wheal Anne Claims due to the belief there is more minable uranium present. It is important to note that the encompassing claims have a production history. Both sets of claims are in ideal locations, situated near main roads, secondary roads and have access to power and water sources. In the past, mining operations focused on ore found at or near surface. The process of oxidation led to the formation of various secondary uranium minerals. The Trump Administration has recently enacted historic policies designed to accelerate nuclear power and uranium mining activity in the country"

"This initial project in San Rafael Swell offers significant upside as it is clear that these old mines were abandoned in the 1970's due to a uranium market collapse not because they ran out of uranium to mine," stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "We believe strongly that we can expand on the previous work through modern exploration technologies like 3D modelling"  added Trevor Perkins VP Exploration.

Project Overview

The San Rafael Swell is a large, uplifted, doubly-plunging anticline in east-central Utah and the Swell forms part of, but contrasts with the surrounding flat-lying rocks, of the Colorado Plateau, a significant uranium mining district in the Western United States. Historical uranium production was undertaken in the region between the late 1940's into the 1970's.  No significant work has been completed in the region in the past 50 years.

The rocks in the San Rafael Swell are predominately sedimentary (Pennsylvanian through Cretaceous), including Triassic and Jurassic formations that are known to host uranium. The project area is underlain by Triassic aged sedimentary rocks of the Moenkopi and Chinle formations. The Chinle outcrops in a continuous belt around the San Rafael Swell and on isolated buttes through the center of the swell. It is widely believed that volcanic ash is the source of uranium for many deposits in the swell. All existing mines and prospects in the Chinle are in the lower, bentonitic part of the Chinle in channel-fill sandstone and surrounding siltstones of the lower Chinle Formation. .  In the Green Vein Mesa area these occur as scour channel fill at the contact with the underlying Moenkopi Formation.

The project is separated into two claim groups 10 km apart. The Wheal Anne Claim Group is the southwest of the two and encompasses approximately 130 hectares covering the former producing Lucky Strike Mine and related uranium occurrences. The Lucky Strike Mine was discovered in 1949 and produced more than 10,000 tons of ore grading 0.22% U 3 O 8 and 0.09% V 2 O 5 . 1

The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group to the northeast encompasses approximately 300 hectares and covers the former producing Payday Mine, Hertz Mine, and Green Vein group of mines. Production numbers for these mines were not located, however the Hertz Mine reportedly had local samples up to 1% U 3 O 8 . 2

A map of a desert with red stars AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 1:  Map of the San Rafael Swell from the Utah Geological Survey. The Wheal Anne and Green Vein Mesa Claim Group locations are shown by the red stars.

Please click to view image

A map of a desert AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2:  Overview of the Wheal Anne (West)and Green Vein Mesa (East) Claim Groups

Please click to view image

A satellite image of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 3:  The Wheal Anne Claim Group, covering the historical Lucky Strike and Commonwealth Uranium Mines and showings.
Please click to view image

A map of a mountain range AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 4:  The Green Vein Mesa Claim Group, covering the historical Payday, Hertz, Green Vein Group, and Green Vein #5 Uranium Mines.
Please click to view image

A hand holding a device AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5: Uraninite vein near the Payday Mine workings.
Please click to view image

A wooden structure on a hill AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 6: Green Vein Group Mine workings and ore chute.
Please click to view image

Transaction Overview

To earn its respective interests in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa, the Company would be required to make the following cash payments, common share issuances and incur exploration expenditures on the respective claims as follows:

Wheal Anne Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$20,000 on execution of definitive agreement 500,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$100,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$33,333 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$46,666 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$60,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$73,333 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 500,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$33,333 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

** Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Wheal Anne Claims (the " Wheal Anne Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Wheal Anne Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$666,666.

Green Vein Mesa Claims

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures
To earn a 20% interest USD$10,000 on execution of definitive agreement 250,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$50,000 in expenditures on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$16,667 on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 1 st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$23,334 on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 2 nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$30,000 on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 3 rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement
To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$36,667 on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 250,000 common shares on or before the 4 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$13,334 in expenditures on or before the 5 th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

**  Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Green Vein Mesa Claims (the " Green Vein Royalty "), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Green Vein Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$333,334.

The agreements to acquire an interest in each of the Wheal Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines in the San Rafael Swell Emery County, Utah, United States

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Terra Clean Energy CORP.

"Greg Cameron"
Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

* The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports.  The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards.  The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the San Rafael Swell and the information may be of assistance to readers.  Information collected during a site visit in September 2025 was collected using an RS-225 "Super-Spec" Spectrometer manufactured, inspected and calibrated in 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO
info@tcec.energy


Terra Clean Energy Corp
Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7
www.tcec.energy

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TCEC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising of a combination of:

  • 5,768,824 Saskatchewan charity flow through units (the "SK Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,749,735.60; and
  • 3,041,295 National charity flow through units (the "NT Flow Through Units", together with the SK Flow Through Units, the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,794,364.05.

"This final tranche not only completes our raise but strengthens our alignment with IsoEnergy and reinforces our shared commitment to long-term uranium discovery in the Basin," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "With exploration now underway across several properties, this financing ensures we can move into the fall and winter seasons with both momentum and flexibility."

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

