  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

The purchase order was received from the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle on October 10, 2022. The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle is the only hotel in Washington State to be awarded the highest rating for providing extraordinary experiences with flawless service and the finest amenities, which will now include Watermelon Sharks.

"We plan on continuing to strategically add more hotels and their guest rooms as distribution points for our gummies," said Mr Lamb. "We most certainly feel that GUMY is in an ideal position to do so with many hotels now placing a strong emphasis on sustainability and aiming to provide guests with "better-for-you" products."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

