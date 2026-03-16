Cruz Battery Metals Acquires the 'South-Advocate Hydrogen Project' in Nova Scotia Directly Bordering Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Cruz Battery Metals Acquires the 'South-Advocate Hydrogen Project' in Nova Scotia Directly Bordering Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTCID: BKTPF) (WKN: A40YSN) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired the ~5,000-acre 'South Advocate Hydrogen Project', prospective for hydrogen, directly bordering Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s (QIMC) projects in Nova Scotia. Management is formulating plans to start a work program as soon as possible. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals stated, "Hydrogen exploration companies are experiencing a surge of investor attention recently, and we are pleased to be able to acquire the South-Advocate project, prospective for hydrogen directly bordering Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s who have made a major recent hydrogen discovery in Nova Scotia. Over the past year, the share price of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. has gone from a low of $0.12 to a high of $2.37 on March 10, 2026. Cruz now joins other companies such as Rio Tinto and, according to the financial post(1), Koloma Inc., a Denver-based natural hydrogen company backed by investors including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates through their respective venture funds, as recent entrants into this emerging hydrogen exploration hub. Hydrogen is expected to play a major role in the global transition to cleaner energy as industries like steel, shipping, and aviation seek low-carbon fuels, demand for hydrogen could grow rapidly, potentially benefiting companies positioned in the sector. The Company is very optimistic about the growth prospects for the remainder of 2026 with multiple potential catalysts on the horizon."

According to a news release dated March 10, 2026,(2) Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. announced the completion of Discovery Hole DDH-26-01 to a depth of 711 metres at its West-Advocate hydrogen project in Nova Scotia. Drilling intersected a persistent hydrogen-bearing system beginning at approximately 505 metres, where visible gas was observed at the drill head and well water returned headspace hydrogen concentrations that exceeded the detection limits of the Company's GA5000 gas analyser. Hydrogen concentrations remained elevated to the end of the hole, confirming that the system remains open at depth as drilling advances, with Hole 2 targeting structural zones to the north-west.

In recent news announced on January 28, 2026, Cruz entered into a joint venture agreement ("JV") to explore the deep basin lithium brine potential in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The 115 mineral claims comprising the 2,300-acre JV land package are all located within, and completely surrounded by, SLB's (formerly Schlumberger) and Pure Energy Minerals' lithium deposit (see map below). Clayton Valley, Nevada is home to the only long-established producing lithium brine basin in the U.S., Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which extracts lithium from subsurface brines. It has been the sole U.S. producing lithium brine operation since the 1960's.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the Company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bain has not independently verified American Lithium Corp.'s Technical Report.

These claims were acquired via staking.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

In Nova Scotia, Cruz has recently acquired the ~5,000-acre 'South Advocate Hydrogen Project'. Cruz also has the 'Sterling South Gold/Copper Project' in Ontario, Canada. In addition, Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzbatterymetals.com.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson
President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:
James Nelson, CEO and Director
T: 604-899-9150
Toll free: 1-855-599-9150
E: info@cruzbatterymetals.com
W: www.cruzbatterymetals.com
Twitter: @CruzBattMetals

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(1) https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/early-exploration-fuels-white-hydrogen-buzz-in-nova-scotia

(2) https://webfiles.thecse.com/287951.pdf?qA3bgbsZWUiHOqPO5FXqrgXhoIuwSvFG

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288612

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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