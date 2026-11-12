CrowdStrike Named One of the World's 25 Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

CrowdStrike Named One of the World's 25 Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

97% of employees are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike, where a shared mission to stop breaches is powering the security and safety enterprises need to embrace AI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named one of Fortune's World's Best Workplaces™ in 2026 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the second consecutive year. CrowdStrike is one of only 25 companies worldwide to earn the recognition. Together, the company's more than 11,000 employees are delivering the security innovations that enable enterprises to move faster with AI without losing control, and to use AI to stop breaches.

"Security is the enabler, not the obstacle, for enterprise AI adoption, and there has never been a more consequential time to work in cybersecurity," said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. "Our people are solving problems that have never been solved before, challenging what's possible, and building technology that changes how the world is protected. That ambition, united by a shared mission to stop breaches, is what makes our culture one of the world's best."

Global Recognition for a Culture of Innovation and Impact

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ list honors 25 companies that exemplify trust and leadership on a global scale. Winners were selected from more than 9 million employee survey responses representing 23 million employees worldwide.

A World-Class Culture Accelerating AI Security and Safety

CrowdStrike's researchers, threat hunters, technologists, and security experts protect the systems that keep the world running. CrowdStrike's frontline intelligence reveals how adversaries operate and fuels the innovations that keep defenders ahead. CrowdStrike pioneered AI Detection and Response (AIDR) with Falcon Guardian , giving enterprises the power to stop rogue AI agents and deploy AI faster with confidence. Through its Cyber Superintelligence Lab and SafeMind models, CrowdStrike delivers the first frontier AI purpose-built for defenders to stop the world's most sophisticated adversaries.

Employee sentiment reflects this culture of pride and purpose:

  • 97% are proud to tell others they work at CrowdStrike.
  • 97% say when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.
  • 96% feel they are given a lot of responsibility.
  • 95% feel a sense of pride at what the company has accomplished.

The recognition adds to CrowdStrike's growing list of global workplace accolades, including:

To join the mission to stop breaches, visit CrowdStrike Careers .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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