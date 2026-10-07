CrowdStrike Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2026 Vendor Assessment . 1
AI is now part of every enterprise, and the endpoint is where agents act autonomously at machine speed with system-level privilege. CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native EDR and is defining what customers need to secure AI with AI Detection and Response (AIDR). CrowdStrike's AIDR business has grown more than 79-fold 2 in three quarters since launch, with Falcon Guardian securing AI agents at the point of execution.
"CrowdStrike pioneered this market, and the world's leading organizations trust the Falcon platform to stop breaches," said AJ Shipley, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. "Deployed across hundreds of millions of devices and powered by cybersecurity's richest data set, CrowdStrike has the structural advantage to lead as AI becomes the new attack surface. We secure AI where it executes, on the endpoint at runtime, and we believe this recognition reflects how we continue to define the future of security."
Giving Defenders the AI Advantage
As adversaries weaponize AI and compress the defender's window to respond, the report notes "every vendor in this market now markets AI, so the question is no longer whether AI is present but whether it is applied where it changes outcomes." CrowdStrike's profile notes some key strengths including "deep AI and agentic investment translating into reported SOC efficiency gains, backed by a very large real-time telemetry pipeline processing trillions of events daily."
One Unified Platform to Stop Cross-Domain Attacks
AI-driven threats don't stay on the endpoint; they target every domain at once. CrowdStrike's unified architecture extends real-time protection across the enterprise. The IDC MarketScape noted another key strength: "broad, natively delivered platform spanning endpoint, identity, cloud, data, exposure management, and increasingly browser and mobile security, reducing reliance on third-party point products."
To learn more about why CrowdStrike has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2026 Vendor Assessment, visit here .
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
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1 #US54123526, September 2026
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2 Fal.Con 2026 Investor Day
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006903834/en/
Media Contact
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com