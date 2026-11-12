CrowdStrike Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Augmented Identity Security Solutions

CrowdStrike Named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape for Augmented Identity Security Solutions

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions . 1

Identity is the front line of modern attacks. As organizations race to deploy AI agents operating at machine speed with system-level access, they expose the limitations of fragmented security models built on static policies, standing privileges, and one-time authorizations.

Stopping identity-based attacks in the agentic era requires unified visibility and Continuous Identity for human, non-human, and AI agent identities across the enterprise. Of CrowdStrike, the IDC MarketScape states "the view is the strength. Identity teams have long treated the endpoint as someone else's department; CrowdStrike has treated it as the crime scene."

Visibility is the foundation. Granting access to human and AI agent identities the moment it's needed and revoking it the moment it's not is the outcome. The IDC MarketScape highlights how " The unified risk score, it says, updates in under a minute, includes blast radius, and feeds every downstream enforcement control, with reevaluation after authentication and midsession intervention ." The report continues, "In IDC's view, a single sensor that sees both the endpoint and the directory is a credible route to catching identity attacks in motion."

"Enterprise identities are now human and agentic, and threats move at machine speed. CrowdStrike has the architecture to stop them in real time," said Scott Kriz, GM of Continuous Identity at CrowdStrike. "We believe this recognition validates that Continuous Identity is the standard for securing every identity in the agentic era."

Continuous Identity for the Agentic Enterprise
Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security is accelerating the shift to Continuous Identity driven by strength across its product portfolio.

  • Continuous Identity for Human, Non-Human, and AI Agent Identities: Grants access for every identity the moment it's needed and revokes it the moment it's not, based on real-time risk signals and Falcon platform intelligence.
  • Establishing Trusted Identities for AI Agents: Before AI agents can be continuously authorized, they must first be established as trusted identities. The CrowdStrike Agentic Identity Provider (IdP) will establish every AI agent as an identity that cannot be spoofed or shared, broker only the access needed for as long as needed, and tie every action back to the human or system behind it.
  • Full Lifecycle Identity Security: CrowdStrike unifies initial access prevention, phishing-resistant MFA, PAM, ITDR, SaaS identity security, and agentic identity protection to stop identity-driven breaches across on-prem, SaaS, cloud, and browser environments. Falcon Guardian and the new AI Kill Switch extend protection for AI agents at runtime, securing the full agent lifecycle on one platform.

To learn more about why CrowdStrike has been named a Leader in the 2026 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions, visit here .

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1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Augmented Identity Security Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment, doc #US54116526, November 2026

About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

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