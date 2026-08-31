CrowdStrike Launches Falcon IQ to Operationalize Project QuiltWorks at Machine Speed

Powered by NVIDIA Nemotron and Charlotte AI AgentWorks, Falcon IQ brings workflow automation to CrowdStrike's trusted ecosystem to secure frontier AI risk
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today launched CrowdStrike Falcon IQ. Project QuiltWorks set the standard for securing frontier AI risk, uniting the cybersecurity ecosystem to secure every layer of exposure. Falcon IQ operationalizes and productizes that standard at machine speed. It makes it easier than ever before for CrowdStrike partners to drive more platform adoption and security transformation.
"Falcon IQ changes the economics of securing frontier AI risk," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Agents do the heavy lifting, partners scale delivery, and organizations gain protection in a fraction of the time and cost. QuiltWorks proved the model, Falcon IQ advances it from manual to the speed of AI across the Falcon platform."
Powered by frontier models – including those from OpenAI and Anthropic, and open Nemotron models from NVIDIA – Project QuiltWorks unites CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery and adversary-informed prioritization with remediation services from leading systems integrators, hardened cloud infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and financial protection from leaders in the cyber insurance industry.
NVIDIA Advances the QuiltWorks Coalition
NVIDIA's open Nemotron models power the agentic engine at the heart of Falcon IQ, to validate and prioritize code vulnerabilities, then remediate them in runtime at machine speed. Built on Falcon Foundry and Charlotte AI AgentWorks, CrowdStrike's no-code agent development platform, Falcon IQ uses more than 50 agents to automate the most time-intensive workflows in assessment, prioritization, and remediation, while giving partners the flexibility to build and tune custom agents for the unique needs of every customer they serve. This frees them to run more engagements, at lower cost, and scale their frontier AI risk businesses on the Falcon® platform .
Assessments on Falcon
Falcon IQ brings the entire QuiltWorks assessment process inside the Falcon platform. Falcon IQ correlates customer telemetry, CrowdStrike threat intelligence, and Falcon OverWatch findings automatically, delivering a richer, faster picture of an organization's risk posture. Partners load their services catalogue directly into the platform, and agents produce actionable playbooks that map findings to partner services – attack narratives, investment priorities, and remediation roadmaps, all with the push of a button.
From Assessment to Action
Falcon IQ prioritizes what matters most and tells partners exactly what to do about it. Agents automatically surface recommended actions, from Falcon platform tuning and additional modules that can be activated, to services from the partner's own catalogue mapped directly to the customer's exposure.
A Dashboard Built for Partners
QuiltWorks partners deliver findings through a co-branded, customer-facing dashboard inside Falcon IQ – in their language, reflecting their brand, tied to their services. Customers see their findings, recommended actions, and track progress against their remediation plan in real time.
"In the age of AI, cybersecurity will be fueled by fleets of specialized AI agents reasoning faster than adversaries can act," said Justin Boitano, vice president, Enterprise AI, NVIDIA. "With open NVIDIA Nemotron models powering Falcon IQ, CrowdStrike and its partners can build and tune defense agents that evolve according to the unique needs of every customer."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This content includes discussion of unreleased services or features. Any unreleased services or features referenced here are still in development and subject to change. Customers should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
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CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com