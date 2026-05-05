CrowdStrike Expands Project QuiltWorks, the Cybersecurity Coalition for Securing Frontier AI Risk

Armadin, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, NTT DATA, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro Limited join QuiltWorks to extend the coalition's global reach
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expansion of Project QuiltWorks , CrowdStrike's coalition for AI as organizations worldwide race to adopt AI. At the same time, frontier model innovation increases security risks. Newly discovered vulnerabilities become increasingly exploitable, making it easier and faster for malicious adversary activity. Building on the coalition's early momentum, Armadin, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, NTT DATA, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro Limited are joining pioneering frontier labs and leading systems integrators on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to assess, prioritize, and continuously remediate frontier AI risk.
"QuiltWorks proved that frontier AI can find what traditional tools miss, and partners saw the results," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Now, more of the industry is joining the coalition to deliver AI-powered discovery, adversary-informed prioritization, and remediation at enterprise scale."
QuiltWorks in Action
Powered by frontier models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Project QuiltWorks combines CrowdStrike's AI-driven vulnerability discovery and adversary-informed prioritization with remediation services from Accenture, EY, IBM Cybersecurity Services, and Kroll. Early results demonstrate how QuiltWorks is securing organizations against frontier AI risk and enabling partners to build new businesses on the Falcon platform:
- Within hours of using QuiltWorks, an EY Fortune 100 customer identified nearly 45 million vulnerabilities, many of which had gone undetected for years – highlighting the power of frontier AI-powered vulnerability discovery and the urgency of prioritization, as not everything can be patched.
- Accenture has built 27 mission-ready agents on the Falcon platform, automating vulnerability assessment, prioritization, compensating controls, and reporting. These agents scale delivery from hundreds to thousands of clients and define a new model for partners to build fully agentic security solutions on CrowdStrike.
Opus 4.7 Supercharges the Coalition
CrowdStrike is advancing Project QuiltWorks with the latest frontier AI capabilities from Anthropic. CrowdStrike is integrating Opus 4.7 across the Falcon platform and extending the company's advanced vulnerability discovery capabilities to the broader market through QuiltWorks.
Continuous Offensive Security Powers QuiltWorks
Armadin's AI attacker integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, delivering safe and continuous agentic hyperattacks across an enterprise's infrastructure, identity, and endpoints. Through Project QuiltWorks, Armadin surfaces an organization's AI risk while CrowdStrike's experts and ecosystem of partners prioritize what's exploitable and remediate what's exposed.
Extending the Systems Integrator Ecosystem
QuiltWorks turns frontier AI capability into a full enterprise program: assessment, adversary-informed prioritization, guided remediation, continuous protection, and board-level reporting – delivered through a partner network of 10,000+ certified professionals already embedded inside the enterprises that run the world. With the additions of Armadin, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, KPMG, NTT DATA, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro Limited, CrowdStrike is expanding this ecosystem to bring QuiltWorks to more organizations across industries, sectors, and regions.
Supporting Partner Quotes
"As frontier AI collapses the exploit window, organizations can no longer rely on periodic assessments to understand their true risk. Continuous, autonomous offensive security is now a requirement. Project QuiltWorks is building the industry coalition needed to meet this moment, and Armadin is proud to stand alongside CrowdStrike and its partners to ensure every enterprise can move from exposure to resilience at machine speed."
- Kevin Mandia, CEO, Armadin
"Frontier AI is expanding the enterprise attack surface faster than traditional security programs can address and most organizations don't yet have the visibility or capacity to respond. Through Project QuiltWorks, Cognizant brings the global scale and deep enterprise expertise needed to help clients move from exposure to remediation."
- Vishal Salvi, Global Head of Cognizant's Cybersecurity Service Line
"With Project QuiltWorks, CrowdStrike and HCLTech are redefining how enterprises manage cyber risk in the age of AI. As AI accelerates the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities, we are combining CrowdStrike's AI-powered platform with HCLTech's Total Resilience framework and our joint CTEM services to enable continuous risk reduction. Together, we are advancing toward agentic, autonomous security outcomes through deeper collaboration."
- Amit Jain, EVP and Global Head, Cybersecurity, HCLTech
"Frontier AI models are creating unparalleled opportunities to democratize, speed up, and automate the entire cyber-attack process. At KPMG, we are actively helping our clients understand these risks and increase velocity for code fixes and patches. With CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks, together we are empowering our clients to rethink hygiene operations, including how rapid, potentially disruptive remediation efforts can coexist with business realities."
- Michael Isensee, US Leader for Cybersecurity and Technology Risk Services, KPMG
"Frontier AI models are identifying hidden vulnerabilities and significantly shortening response and remediation timelines. Enterprises must be prepared to strengthen their defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks. CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks, combined with TCS's deep cyber domain expertise and global delivery capabilities will help enterprises improve their security posture and operate with greater confidence in a complex threat landscape. "
- Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, VP & Global Head, Cybersecurity Business Group, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
"The AI security crisis will be mitigated by those who are prepared to prioritize, orchestrate, and remediate at machine speed. CrowdStrike's Project QuiltWorks and Wipro Intelligence™ anchor our partnership at the point where AI governance, runtime security, and managed operations converge. This is precisely where enterprise demand and cybersecurity budgets are shifting away from more alerts and towards decisive, cost‑efficient action."
- Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head – Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited
CrowdStrike Project QuiltWorks is available immediately: please visit here for more information.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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