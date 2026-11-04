CrowdStrike Celebrates 2026 European Customer Impact Award Winners Shaping AI Security

CrowdStrike Celebrates 2026 European Customer Impact Award Winners Shaping AI Security

Santander, Maersk, Capgemini, Booking.com, and Schwarz Digits recognized for driving cybersecurity innovation, transformation, and community impact at Fal.Con Europe

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the winners of the 2026 European Customer Impact Awards at Fal.Con Europe 2026 in Barcelona, recognizing customers leading the way in securing the AI era. From pioneering new AI security capabilities to driving platform transformation at enterprise scale, this year's winners demonstrate the power of customer collaboration in advancing cybersecurity.

2026 CrowdStrike European Customer Impact Award Winners

  • Santander – Leadership Impact Award
  • Maersk – Community Impact Award
  • Capgemini – Transformation Award
  • Booking.com – AI Innovation Award
  • Schwarz Digits – Platform Pioneer Award

"Our customers aren't just adopting the Falcon platform ; they're helping define the future of AI-enabled cybersecurity," said Jennifer Johnson, chief marketing officer at CrowdStrike. "As adversaries move faster with AI, these winners are demonstrating what modern defense looks like: AI-native, operating at machine speed, and built on real-world adversary intelligence to protect the ever-expanding AI attack surface. Their leadership strengthens the Crowd and accelerates innovation for the entire CrowdStrike community."

The 2026 European Customer Impact Award winners were recognized at Fal.Con Europe 2026, which brought together more than 3,000 attendees from 1,200 organizations across 83 countries and 70 partner sponsors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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