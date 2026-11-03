CrowdStrike Announces New Native AI Security Innovations on AWS

CrowdStrike Announces New Native AI Security Innovations on AWS

New integrations with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Amazon ECS extend CrowdStrike protection across AI workloads, applications, agents, and cloud infrastructure

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced new AI and cloud security innovations that extend CrowdStrike protection across AI applications, workloads, and agents on AWS.

CrowdStrike is extending Falcon Guardian to Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Guardrails, giving AI applications and agentic workflows built on Amazon Bedrock protection against prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and malicious AI activity directly within the guardrail layer, with no separate deployment required.

CrowdStrike is also introducing the Falcon sensor for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) Managed Instances including managed demons, automatically extending Falcon protection across ECS environments as cloud infrastructure scales.

"AI is changing how enterprises build and operate, and security has to move just as fast," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Together with AWS, we're making security foundational to AI innovation, protecting the applications and agents customers are building and the cloud infrastructure powering them. This is how organizations move faster with AI without giving the adversary an advantage."

CrowdStrike is extending AI and cloud security on AWS:

  • Protect AI applications and agents in real time: Falcon Guardian integration with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore Guardrails helps stop prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and malicious AI activity across AI applications and agentic workflows built on Amazon Bedrock.
  • Automatically protect cloud infrastructure at scale: The Falcon sensor as Amazon ECS Managed Instances, including managed demons, automatically deploys across applicable hosts as Amazon ECS environments scale, providing protection before application workloads run while eliminating manual host-level installation and reducing configuration drift.

"Organizations are rapidly moving AI applications and agents into production and need security that scales with the speed and flexibility of AWS," said Mona Chadha, director, AI & strategic partnerships at AWS. "Together with CrowdStrike, we're helping customers protect AI applications, agents, and the AWS infrastructure powering them, so they can build and scale AI with confidence."

For more information on the CrowdStrike and AWS partnership, visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
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Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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